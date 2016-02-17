Free Agency Preview: Running Back

In the days leading up to the start of NFL free agency on March 9, the writers of PFW will take a snapshot look at New England's greatest roster needs, and how those might be filled with veteran players who are slated to become available to sign. Today's focus: running backs.

Potential Patriots: Matt Forte (Chicago), Chris Johnson (Arizona), Chris Ivory (NY Jets), Lamar Miller (Miami), Alfred Morris (Washington)

New England has a pair of ball carriers from the 2015 roster whose contracts set to expire next month: LeGarrette Blount and Steven Jackson. Blount has certainly had his moments for New England in recent seasons, but in 2015, his limitations were exposed. Given more time in the offense, Jackson, who came on board in late December, might have been a more reliable role player, but at 32, it's hard to see the Patriots going back to him again in 2016.

Returning players at the position include Dion Lewis (coming off left knee injury), James White, Brandon Bolden, James Develin (fullback coming off IR), Tyler Gaffney (IR for two straight seasons), and Joey Iosefa (practice squad trooper re-signed last month to a futures contract).