From the Hart: PFW NFL Power Rankings

Thanks to a season-ending shutout of the Dolphins, a win that clinched the Patriots a first-round playoff bye, New England shot up four spots in the final Wilson-Hart Power Index to close the year at No. 3 overall.

The final 2012 Wilson-Hart Power Index also has an interesting new No. 1 team to cap the regular season as Pete Carroll's red-hot, upstart Seahawks slipped past the slipping Falcons with a late season surge.

The Broncos and 49ers hit the postseason tied for No. 4 in the Index, followed by Houston and Green Bay.

The Bears are an interesting team as they missed the postseason, fell off the map after a 7-1 start and got their head coach fired, but finish the year ranked No. 8 overall in the Wilson-Hart Power Index as the highest rated non-playoff team.

On the other end of that postseason spectrum, the Vikings and Colts both earned spots in the playoffs despite lackluster rankings in our Index. Minnesota hits January ranked No. 21 overall thanks in large part to Adrian Peterson's super-human efforts, while 23rd-ranked Colts are playoff bound thanks mostly to Andre Luck and an emotional drive.

While this is the final Wilson-Hart Power Index of the season, it will be interesting to watch the playoffs in the coming weeks to see if the teams play to their rankings and regular season statistical analysis. If so, look for the Patriots going to the Super Bowl to take on the Seahawks!

This WeeksRank Last WeeksRank Movement Team CurrentRecord Wilson-HartPower Index 1 2 up 1 Seattle Seahawks 11-5-0 4.667 2 1 down 1 Atlanta Falcons 13-3-0 6.167 3 7 up 4 New England Patriots 12-4-0 7.333 4 5 up 1 Denver Broncos 13-3-0 8.167 4 6 up 2 San Francisco 49ers 11-4-1 8.167 6 4 down 2 Houston Texans 12-4-0 8.333 7 3 down 4 Green Bay Packers 11-5-0 9.833 8 8 same Chicago Bears 10-6-0 11.500 9 9 same Washington Redskins 10-6-0 12.000 10 11 up 1 Cincinnati Bengals 10-6-0 12.167 11 12 up 1 New York Giants 9-7-0 12.333 12 10 down 2 Baltimore Ravens 10-6-0 13.833 13 13 same New Orleans Saints 7-9-0 14.500 14 17 up 3 St. Louis Rams 7-8-1 15.500 15 14 down 1 San Diego Chargers 7-9-0 15.833 16 14 down 2 Carolina Panthers 7-9-0 16.500 17 14 down 3 Pittsburgh Steelers 8-8-0 16.667 18 22 up 4 Arizona Cardinals 5-11-0 17.833 19 26 up 7 Buffalo Bills 6-10-0 18.167 19 23 up 4 Cleveland Browns 5-11-0 18.167 21 17 down 4 Minnesota Vikings 10-6-0 18.333 22 20 down 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-9-0 18.667 23 24 up 1 Indianapolis Colts 11-5-0 19.500 24 27 up 3 Detroit Lions 4-12-0 19.833 25 19 down 6 Miami Dolphins 7-9-0 21.333 25 25 same New York Jets 6-10-0 21.333 27 21 down 6 Dallas Cowboys 8-8-0 21.667 28 29 up 1 Jacksonville Jaguars 2-14-0 22.500 29 28 down 1 Tennessee Titans 6-10-0 24.333 30 29 down 1 Oakland Raiders 4-12-0 24.667 31 31 same Philadelphia Eagles 4-12-0 28.667 32 32 same Kansas City Chiefs 2-14-0 30.333