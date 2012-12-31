Official website of the New England Patriots

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Bye Week Edition

Rest, refocus and self-evaluation top Patriots bye week priorities

Patriots first-half rookie rundown

How do the Patriots Get the Offense Back on Track During the Bye Week?

NFL Notes: Taking stock at the midway point

Unfiltered Mailbag: Looking for answers over the bye week

After Further Review: Breaking Down Patriots Offense, Mac Jones's Struggles and Defensive Standouts vs. Colts

Mac Jones on WEEI: "We understand the challenges ahead of us"

Best Game Photos, Presented by CarMax: Patriots vs. Colts

Is Patriots defense primed to peak over final eight-game gauntlet?

Bill Belichick on WEEI: "We'll try to do the best with the time we have"

Salute to Service: Why Patriots honoring TAPS families was personal for Joe Cardona

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Colts presented by CarMax

Bill Belichick 11/7: "We know a lot more about our team after nine games"

Game Notes: Patriots defense has season-high nine sacks, ties for most in Belichick era

4 Keys from Patriots win over the Colts

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Blowout Victory Over the Colts

Colts vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 9

Jones zips a 29-yard dart to Hunter Henry

Judon flies off the edge for his third sack of Ehlinger

From the Hart: PFW NFL Power Rankings

Patriots Football Weekly has created a weekly Power Ranking based on the proprietary Wilson-Hart Power Index. The system uses the most important statistics in the game — those most closely associated to winning and losing — to rank all 32 NFL teams based on their performance to date this season.

Dec 31, 2012 at 01:14 AM
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55) chases Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.
Andy Hart

Patriots.com Writer

500x300-20121231-power-rankings.jpg

Thanks to a season-ending shutout of the Dolphins, a win that clinched the Patriots a first-round playoff bye, New England shot up four spots in the final Wilson-Hart Power Index to close the year at No. 3 overall.

The final 2012 Wilson-Hart Power Index also has an interesting new No. 1 team to cap the regular season as Pete Carroll's red-hot, upstart Seahawks slipped past the slipping Falcons with a late season surge.

The Broncos and 49ers hit the postseason tied for No. 4 in the Index, followed by Houston and Green Bay.

The Bears are an interesting team as they missed the postseason, fell off the map after a 7-1 start and got their head coach fired, but finish the year ranked No. 8 overall in the Wilson-Hart Power Index as the highest rated non-playoff team.

On the other end of that postseason spectrum, the Vikings and Colts both earned spots in the playoffs despite lackluster rankings in our Index. Minnesota hits January ranked No. 21 overall thanks in large part to Adrian Peterson's super-human efforts, while 23rd-ranked Colts are playoff bound thanks mostly to Andre Luck and an emotional drive.

While this is the final Wilson-Hart Power Index of the season, it will be interesting to watch the playoffs in the coming weeks to see if the teams play to their rankings and regular season statistical analysis. If so, look for the Patriots going to the Super Bowl to take on the Seahawks!

This WeeksRankLast WeeksRankMovementTeamCurrentRecordWilson-HartPower Index
12up 1Seattle Seahawks11-5-04.667
21down 1Atlanta Falcons13-3-06.167
37up 4New England Patriots12-4-07.333
45up 1Denver Broncos13-3-08.167
46up 2San Francisco 49ers11-4-18.167
64down 2Houston Texans12-4-08.333
73down 4Green Bay Packers11-5-09.833
88sameChicago Bears10-6-011.500
99sameWashington Redskins10-6-012.000
1011up 1Cincinnati Bengals10-6-012.167
1112up 1New York Giants9-7-012.333
1210down 2Baltimore Ravens10-6-013.833
1313sameNew Orleans Saints7-9-014.500
1417up 3St. Louis Rams7-8-115.500
1514down 1San Diego Chargers7-9-015.833
1614down 2Carolina Panthers7-9-016.500
1714down 3Pittsburgh Steelers8-8-016.667
1822up 4Arizona Cardinals5-11-017.833
1926up 7Buffalo Bills6-10-018.167
1923up 4Cleveland Browns5-11-018.167
2117down 4Minnesota Vikings10-6-018.333
2220down 2Tampa Bay Buccaneers7-9-018.667
2324up 1Indianapolis Colts11-5-019.500
2427up 3Detroit Lions4-12-019.833
2519down 6Miami Dolphins7-9-021.333
2525sameNew York Jets6-10-021.333
2721down 6Dallas Cowboys8-8-021.667
2829up 1Jacksonville Jaguars2-14-022.500
2928down 1Tennessee Titans6-10-024.333
3029down 1Oakland Raiders4-12-024.667
3131samePhiladelphia Eagles4-12-028.667
3232sameKansas City Chiefs2-14-030.333

clinched playoff spot
*Italics indicates out of the playoffs

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

John Fox Press Conference Transcript: I have tremendous respect for the Patriots

The Denver Broncos Head Coach John Fox addresses the media during a conference call at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, October 29, 2014.

news

PFW's blogservations from Patriots preseason opener

PFW brings you a few random reactions from New England's preseason loss in Washington.

news

More bad than good in Washington

The Patriots were thoroughly outplayed on both sides of the ball in Washington.

news

Bill Belichick Postgame Transcript: 'Overall, we have a lot of work to do'

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media following a preseason game versus the Washington Redskins on Thursday, August 7, 2014.

news

Reports: Patriots re-sign TE Hoomanawanui

One day before he was set to hit free agency, the Patriots have reportedly re-signed tight end Michael Hoomanawanui.

news

News Blitz 2/24: Source says Patriots, Aqib Talib continue negotiations at NFL Combine

The Patriots.com News Blitz gets you up-to-date on the latest Patriots news from local and national media.

news

Patriots vs. Broncos Broadcast Information

Complete broadcast information for this week's AFC Championship game.

news

Patriots and Broncos to play for AFC Title

The New England Patriots will face the Denver Broncos in the AFC Conference Championship game on Sunday, January 19 at 3pm ET at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

news

2014 Patriots Cheerleaders Audition Dates Announced

Patriots Cheerleaders Preliminary Auditions will be held on Saturday, April 5, 2014 in the Dana Farber Field House at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA. Registration will begin at 10:00 a.m. An Optional Audition Workshop will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2014 at Gillette Stadium. Click here for details.

news

Bill Belichick Conference Call Transcript

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his conference call on Tuesday, January 14, 2014.

news

Samsonite Make Your Case: In the Crosshairs

The Patriots are set to take on the Colts in Foxborough, but which visitor will be the most important for New England to contain. Give us your pick by voting in this week's Samsonite Make Your Case poll.

news

Mankins, Dennard return to practice; new WR added

News from Gillette Stadium as the Patriots prepare for their next opponent, the Indianapolis Colts.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Bye Week Edition

Rest, refocus and self-evaluation top Patriots bye week priorities

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Transcript: Mac Jones Press Conference 11/9

How do the Patriots Get the Offense Back on Track During the Bye Week?

Patriots first-half rookie rundown

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots This Week: Colts Recap, New England Heads Into Bye Week

Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots win against the Indianapolis Colts and what the team needs to improve most during the bye week and some predictions for the second half of the season. Plus, Fantasy Football starts, sits and sleepers for NFL Week 10.

Patriots All Access: Bye-Week Edition, Colts Recap, 1-on-1 with Deatrich Wise Jr.

On this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, go inside the Patriots locker room as the Patriots celebrate their win over the Colts, long snapper and Navy Lieutenant Joe Cardona reminds his teammates of the importance of Salute to Service month. Coach Belichick surprises Scott Zolak with an important anniversary, Steve Burton goes one-on-one with Deatrich Wise Jr., and we introduce you to Schwartzie in the next installment of "Tales from the Tailgate".

Mac Jones surprises Jordan Boys & Girls Club with game tickets vs. Jets

atriots quarterback Mac Jones visited the Jordan Boys and Girls Club to reveal he will be representing them on his 2022 My Cause My Cleats. Jones also surprised the local organization with tickets to the home game against the Jets as Play 60 ambassadors for the game.

One-On-One with Deatrich Wise Jr.

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. and he talks about the defense building upon their success. Wise also talks about their bye week and coming back ready to go.

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Colts Recap, Bye Week Banter, 1-on-1 with Jonathan Jones

Paul Perillo, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots performance against the Colts and preview the Patriots heading into their bye week. Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Jonathan Jones.

Salute to Service: Joe Cardona, Marcus Jones and Matt Sokol reflect on their military background

As the NFL's Salute to Service month kicks off, Patriots players Joe Cardona, Marcus Jones and Matt Sokol sit down to talk about their military family connections and what representing their armed forces community means to them.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising