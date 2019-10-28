Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Book: Full Patriots-Browns Stats

Download the NFL Game Book with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 8 game against the Cleveland Browns.

Game Book: Browns at Patriots - 10/27/2019 [PDF]

news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Panthers Week 9

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 9 game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 7, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Chargers Week 8

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 31, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Jets Week 7

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 7 game against the New York Jets on Sunday, October 24, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Cowboys Week 6

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 17, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Texans Week 5

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 5 game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 10, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Buccaneers Week 4

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 3, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Saints Week 3

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 3 game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 26, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Jets Week 2

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 2 game against the New York Jets on Sunday, September 19, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 1

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 12, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Giants Preseason Week 3

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Preseason Week 3 game against the New York Giants on Sunday, August 29, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Eagles Preseason Week 2

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Preseason Week 2 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, August 19, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Washington Football Team Preseason Week 1

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots preseason game against the Washington Football Team on Thursday, August 12, 2021.
Latest News

Patriots defense priming to lead a playoff push

Patriots Midseason-(ish) Awards

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 11/8

Top 5 photos from Patriots at Panthers presented by CarMax

NFL Announces Nominees For Salute to Service Award Presented By USAA

Game Observations: Patriots stay grounded in victory

MORE LATEST NEWS
Inside the Locker Room After Patriots Win Over Panthers

Go inside the Patriots locker room following their 24-6 week 9 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Watch Bill Belichick's speech to the players, find out who received game balls and Matthew Slater breaks down the team in the locker room huddle.

Bill Belichick 11/8: "We hung in there and battled"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Monday, November 8, 2021

What Went Right: Patriots stay undefeated on the road

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 24-6 victory against the Carolina Panthers.

Press Pass: Patriots players react to 24-6 win in Carolina

Patriots players Mac Jones, Jamie Collins, David Andrews and others address the media following the week 9 victory against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Bill Belichick 11/7: "Another good effort from our team"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 24-6 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 7, 2021.

Matthew Judon 11/7: "It's one week at a time"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 24-6 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 7, 2021.
New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots Hall of Fame Sights and Sounds

Sights and Sounds from the Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on October 23, 2021 for inductees Richard Seymour and Tracy Sormanti.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
