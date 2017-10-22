Game Notes: Brady remains undefeated against Atlanta

TEAM NOTES

PATRIOTS HAVE BEST INTER-CONFERENCE RECORD SINCE 2002

The New England Patriots own a 51-13 (.797) record vs. NFC teams since realignment in 2002, the best inter-conference record in the NFL during that time.

PATRIOTS HELD ATLANTA SCORELESS IN THE FIRST HALF

The Patriots held Atlanta scoreless in the first half. The Patriots have held their opponent scoreless in the first half 36 times under Bill Belichick and are now 35-1 in those games. In 2016, the Patriots held three teams scoreless in the first half – vs. Houston (9/22/16), vs. LA Rams (12/4/16) and vs. New York Jets (12/24/16). The Patriots were the first team to hold Atlanta scoreless in the first half since Carolina took a 28-0 lead on Dec. 13, 2015, against the Falcons, in a 38-0 win.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

BRADY REMAINS UNDEFATED AGAINST ATLANTA

QB Tom Brady remains undefeated against the Atlanta Falcons with a 5-0 record in the regular season. Brady is undefeated against seven teams – Atlanta (5-0), Chicago (4-0), Dallas (4-0), Detroit (4-0), Jacksonville (5-0), Minnesota (4-0) and Tampa Bay (4-0).

BRADY PASSES JERRY RICE FOR THE THIRD MOST WINS OVERALL

Tom Brady has the most wins by an NFL quarterback with 213 overall career wins. His 213 wins are the third-most wins overall among all NFL players.

BRADY ON PACE FOR SECOND 5,000-YARD SEASON

Tom Brady has 2,208 yards passing through the first seven games of the 2017 season and is on pace to finish the season with 5,047 yards. Brady owns one of the nine 5,000-yard passing seasons in NFL history and can join Drew Brees (5) as the only player with more than one 5,000-yard season.

DL CASSIUS MARSH BLOCKS A FIRST QUARTER FIELD GOAL

DL Cassius Marsh blocked a 36-yard field goal attempt by K Matt Bryant in the first quarter. It was his second NFL blocked field goal. He blocked a field goal attempt at Miami on Sept. 11, 2016, when he was with Seattle. In 2016, the Patriots blocked three kicks. DL Alan Branch blocked an extra point at the New York Jets (11/27/16) and LB Shea McClellin blocked a field goal vs. Baltimore (12/12/16) and an extra point attempt vs. Seattle (11/13/16).

ROOKIE DL ADAM BUTLER REGISTERS FIRST NFL SACK

Rookie DL Adam Butler registered his first NFL sack when he dropped Atlanta QB Matt Ryan for a 10-yard loss in the second quarter.

GRONKOWSKI NEARING TOP 10

TE Rob Gronkowski finished with 51 receiving yards and now has 6,547 yards and is 12th all-time among NFL tight ends. He needs 23 yards to move past Heath Miller into 11th place.

RB JAMES WHITE CATCHES TD PASSES

RB James White scored on a 2-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. He now has 10 receiving touchdowns since 2015, the most among all NFL running backs during that time.

JAMES WHITE ON HISTORIC PACE

RB James White added five receptions and now has 38 catches for the season. He is on pace to finish the year with 87 receptions. Eight NFL running backs have had 90 or more receptions in a season. The Patriots record for most reception by a running back is 77 by Tony Collins in 1986.

COOKS ON GREAT PACE

WR Brandin Cooks has 537 yards through the first seven weeks of the season and is on pace to finish with 1,227 yards. It would be a career-best for Cooks. His previous high was 1,173 yards in 2016 while with New Orleans. It would also be his third straight 1,000-yard season.

LINEUP NOTES

WR PHILLIP DORSETT MAKES FIRST START AS A PATRIOT

WR Phillip Dorsett made his first start as a member of the Patriots.

LB DAVID HARRIS MAKES HIS FIRST START AS A MEMBER OF THE PATRIOTS

LB David Harris made his first start as a member of the Patriots.