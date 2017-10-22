Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Oct 30 - 05:52 PM | Mon Oct 31 - 08:55 AM

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Win Over the Jets in the Meadowlands

5 Keys from Patriots road win over Jets

Mac Jones with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers

Rhamondre Stevenson opens second half with 35-yard rush

Ja'Whaun Bentley eyes down Wilson's pass for INT late in first half

Stevenson's block upfield provides Jakobi Meyers with first down catch and run

Stevenson outruns defender for 22-yard catch over the middle

Inactive Analysis: No Additional Surprise Inactives for the Patriots in Sunday's Matchup vs. Jets

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Jets

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Analysis: Patriots Downgrade Kyle Dugger to Out, Elevate Kody Russey From Practice Squad for Sunday's Game vs. Jets

Expert Predictions: Week 8 picks for Patriots at Jets

Week 8: Patriots - Jets Injury Report

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Week 8 at Jets

What They're Saying: New York Jets

10 to Watch: Road rivalry game vs. Jets on tap for Pats

One-On-One with Matthew Slater

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/28: "I look at every game as an opportunity"

Jonathan Jones 10/28: "We got a hunger to get back out there"

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bears Takeaways, Jets Preview, 1-on-1 with Devin McCourty

Game Notes: Brady remains undefeated against Atlanta

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

Oct 22, 2017 at 05:47 PM
New England Patriots

TEAM NOTES

PATRIOTS HAVE BEST INTER-CONFERENCE RECORD SINCE 2002
The New England Patriots own a 51-13 (.797) record vs. NFC teams since realignment in 2002, the best inter-conference record in the NFL during that time.

PATRIOTS HELD ATLANTA SCORELESS IN THE FIRST HALF
The Patriots held Atlanta scoreless in the first half. The Patriots have held their opponent scoreless in the first half 36 times under Bill Belichick and are now 35-1 in those games. In 2016, the Patriots held three teams scoreless in the first half – vs. Houston (9/22/16), vs. LA Rams (12/4/16) and vs. New York Jets (12/24/16). The Patriots were the first team to hold Atlanta scoreless in the first half since Carolina took a 28-0 lead on Dec. 13, 2015, against the Falcons, in a 38-0 win.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

BRADY REMAINS UNDEFATED AGAINST ATLANTA
QB Tom Brady remains undefeated against the Atlanta Falcons with a 5-0 record in the regular season. Brady is undefeated against seven teams – Atlanta (5-0), Chicago (4-0), Dallas (4-0), Detroit (4-0), Jacksonville (5-0), Minnesota (4-0) and Tampa Bay (4-0).

BRADY PASSES JERRY RICE FOR THE THIRD MOST WINS OVERALL
Tom Brady has the most wins by an NFL quarterback with 213 overall career wins. His 213 wins are the third-most wins overall among all NFL players.

BRADY ON PACE FOR SECOND 5,000-YARD SEASON
Tom Brady has 2,208 yards passing through the first seven games of the 2017 season and is on pace to finish the season with 5,047 yards. Brady owns one of the nine 5,000-yard passing seasons in NFL history and can join Drew Brees (5) as the only player with more than one 5,000-yard season.

DL CASSIUS MARSH BLOCKS A FIRST QUARTER FIELD GOAL
DL Cassius Marsh blocked a 36-yard field goal attempt by K Matt Bryant in the first quarter. It was his second NFL blocked field goal. He blocked a field goal attempt at Miami on Sept. 11, 2016, when he was with Seattle. In 2016, the Patriots blocked three kicks. DL Alan Branch blocked an extra point at the New York Jets (11/27/16) and LB Shea McClellin blocked a field goal vs. Baltimore (12/12/16) and an extra point attempt vs. Seattle (11/13/16).

ROOKIE DL ADAM BUTLER REGISTERS FIRST NFL SACK
Rookie DL Adam Butler registered his first NFL sack when he dropped Atlanta QB Matt Ryan for a 10-yard loss in the second quarter.

GRONKOWSKI NEARING TOP 10
TE Rob Gronkowski finished with 51 receiving yards and now has 6,547 yards and is 12th all-time among NFL tight ends. He needs 23 yards to move past Heath Miller into 11th place.

RB JAMES WHITE CATCHES TD PASSES
RB James White scored on a 2-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. He now has 10 receiving touchdowns since 2015, the most among all NFL running backs during that time.

JAMES WHITE ON HISTORIC PACE
RB James White added five receptions and now has 38 catches for the season. He is on pace to finish the year with 87 receptions. Eight NFL running backs have had 90 or more receptions in a season. The Patriots record for most reception by a running back is 77 by Tony Collins in 1986.

COOKS ON GREAT PACE
WR Brandin Cooks has 537 yards through the first seven weeks of the season and is on pace to finish with 1,227 yards. It would be a career-best for Cooks. His previous high was 1,173 yards in 2016 while with New Orleans. It would also be his third straight 1,000-yard season.

LINEUP NOTES

WR PHILLIP DORSETT MAKES FIRST START AS A PATRIOT
WR Phillip Dorsett made his first start as a member of the Patriots.

LB DAVID HARRIS MAKES HIS FIRST START AS A MEMBER OF THE PATRIOTS
LB David Harris made his first start as a member of the Patriots.

REX BURKHEAD RETURNS
RB Rex Burkhead returned to action after missing the last two games due to injury.

Related Content

news

Game Notes: Patriots defense registers four sacks for third time in 2022 and for second straight week

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

news

Game Notes: Stevenson scores two touchdowns for second straight year against Cleveland

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

news

Game Notes: Patriots register 31st shutout, 14th in the Belichick era

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

news

Game Notes: Parker has first 100-yard game as a Patriot

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

news

Game Notes: Nelson Agholor has first 100-yard day as a member of the Patriots

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

news

Game Notes: Belichick enters 23rd season as Patriots head coach

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

news

Game Notes: Patriots play their first game in Las Vegas

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

news

Game Notes: Patriots defense forces four turnovers

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

news

Game Notes: Eight of ten 2022 draft selections made their NFL debuts

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

news

Game Notes: Patriots and Bills meet for third time in 41 days

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

news

Game Notes: Brandon Bolden has second two-touchdown day of his career

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

news

Game Notes: Patriots clinch playoff berth

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Gamebook: Patriots at Jets Week 8

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Win Over the Jets in the Meadowlands

5 Keys from Patriots road win over Jets

Inactives: Patriots at Jets

Inactive Analysis: No Additional Surprise Inactives for the Patriots in Sunday's Matchup vs. Jets

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Jets

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Rhamondre Stevenson 10/30: "The whole team came together"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 22-17 win over the Jets on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Mac Jones 10/30: "We want to continue to grow together"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Bill Belichick 10/30: "I'm proud of how the team stepped up on a short week here to get the win"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 22-17 win over the Jets on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Devin McCourty 10/30: "I think the guys did a good job of showing up"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Matthew Judon 10/30: "Any win is pretty"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 22-17 win over the Jets on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

Patriots vs. Jets Highlights | NFL Week 8

Watch the game highlights from the New England Patriots vs. the New York Jets from Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Photos: Patriots In Red Throwback Jerseys

View photos of the Patriots wearing red throwback jerseys, which they'll be wearing for their upcoming game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Vince Wilfork Becomes 32nd Member of the Patriots Hall of Fame

The two-time Super Bowl champion was officially inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising