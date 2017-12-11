Game Notes: Brady sets mark for most single season yards for a 40 year old QB







TEAM NOTES



PATRIOTS SCORE IN FINAL MINUTE OF THE FIRST HALF FOR 10TH TIME IN 2017

The Patriots scored in the final minute of the half for the 10th time in the 2017 season with K Stephen Gostkowski's 46-yard field goal with two seconds to play in the first half.



FINAL MINUTE SCORING IN THE FIRST HALF

13-yard TD pass with 13 seconds to play at New Orleans (9/17/17)

58-yard field goal with no time remaining vs. Carolina (10/1/17)

23-yard field goal with 40 seconds to play at Tampa Bay (10/5/17)

2-yard TD pass with nine seconds play at NY Jets (10/15/17)

2-yard TD pass with 21 seconds to play vs. Atlanta (10/22/17)

36-yard field goal with 24 seconds to play vs. LA Chargers (10/29/17)

11-yard TD pass with 25 seconds to play at Denver (11/12/17)

62-yard field goal with no time remaining at Oakland (11/19/17)

39-yard field goal with 15 seconds to play at Buffalo (12/3/17)

46-yard field goal with two seconds to play at Miami (12/11/17)



PATRIOTS END ROAD WINNING STREAK; FIRST ROAD LOSS SINCE 2015

The Patriots road streak ended at 14 straight wins. It marks the Patriots first road loss since a 20-10 road loss at Miami in the 2015 season-finale on Jan. 3, 2016. The 14-game road streak is a team-best, and it is second in NFL history to the 18 road win streak by the San Francisco 49ers (1988-90).





INDIVIDUAL NOTES



BRADY SETS MARK FOR MOST SINGLE SEASON YARDS FOR A 40 YEAR OLD QB

Brady is leading the NFL with 3,865 yards passing so far in 2017. The oldest player to lead the league in passing was Fran Tarkenton with 3,458 yards in 1978 at the age of 38. Brady moved past Warren Moon for the most passing yards in a single season by a quarterback at the age of 40. Moon had 3,679 yards passing in 1997 with Seattle.



MOST PASSING YARDS BY A PLAYER AT AGE 40

Player Yards

Tom Brady in 2017 3,865

Warren Moon in 1997 3,678

Vinny Testaverde in 2004 3,532

Brett Favre in 2009 3,365



MCCOURTY RECORDS THIRD CAREER SACK; FIRST OF 2017

DB Devin McCourty sacked Miami QB Jay Cutler for an 11-yard loss in the second quarter. It is his first sack of 2017 and his third of his career. It is his first sack since a 13-yard sack vs. Miami on Oct. 29, 2015



BURKHEAD SCORES IN THIRD STRAIGHT GAME

RB Rex Burkhead scored in his third straight game with a 3-yard run in the second quarter. He now has four rushing touchdowns in his last three games after just three rushing touchdowns in his first 48 NFL games. Burkhead had two touchdowns in each of the previous two games.



RB JAMES WHITE LEADS ALL RUNNING BACKS WITH 12 REC. TDS SINCE 2015

RB James White caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady in the fourth quarter. It is his third receiving touchdown of 2017. He leads all running backs since 2015 with 12 receiving touchdowns.

Running Back with the Most Receiving TD since 2015

James White (Patriots) 12

Theo Riddick (Detroit) 10

David Johnson (Arizona) 8

Danny Woodhead (Chargers/Ravens) 7

Chris Thompson (Washington) 7



GOSTKOWSKI REACHES 30 FIELD GOALS FOR FIFTH TIME IN HIS CAREER

Stephen Gostkowski connected on two field goals to push his 2017 season total to 31 field goals. He joins John Carney and David Akers as the only NFL players with five seasons of 30 field goals or more.





