Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Best of Patriots.com Radio Wed Sep 20 - 04:00 PM | Thu Sep 21 - 11:55 AM

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

Week 3 Injury Report: Patriots at Jets

Sights and Sounds: Week 2 vs. Miami Dolphins

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Jets

Brown, Armstrong, Vrabel among Modern-Era Patriots Nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

NFL Notes: Pats need all the playmakers they can get

Unfiltered Mailbag: Getting the Patriots on track to victory

After Further Review: Breaking Down the Highs and Lows for QB Mac Jones, Patriots Offense vs. the Dolphins

Abbey Thistle, arguably the busiest Patriots employee on game day, showcases new video board on 'The Today Show'

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Dolphins in Week 2

7 Keys from Patriots loss to Dolphins

Dolphins vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 2

Bill Belichick 9/17: "Tough loss, but we have to learn from it"

Mac Jones 9/17: "It takes all eleven, it starts with me"

Matthew Judon 9/17: "You can't come out here and have slow starts" 

Deatrich Wise 9/17: "We just need to keep working, keep trusting the process"

Hunter Henry 9/17: "This wasn't our day"

David Andrews 9/17: "We all have to play better"

Photos: Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 2

Rhamondre Stevenson's rushing TD makes it a one-score game in fourth quarter

Game Notes: Brady sets mark for most single season yards for a 40 year old QB

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.

Dec 11, 2017 at 04:52 PM
New England Patriots


 

TEAM NOTES 

 
PATRIOTS SCORE IN FINAL MINUTE OF THE FIRST HALF FOR 10TH TIME IN 2017
The Patriots scored in the final minute of the half for the 10th time in the 2017 season with K Stephen Gostkowski's 46-yard field goal with two seconds to play in the first half. 
 
FINAL MINUTE SCORING IN THE FIRST HALF
13-yard TD pass with 13 seconds to play at New Orleans (9/17/17)
58-yard field goal with no time remaining vs. Carolina (10/1/17)
23-yard field goal with 40 seconds to play at Tampa Bay (10/5/17)
2-yard TD pass with nine seconds play at NY Jets (10/15/17)
2-yard TD pass with 21 seconds to play vs. Atlanta (10/22/17)
36-yard field goal with 24 seconds to play vs. LA Chargers (10/29/17)
11-yard TD pass with 25 seconds to play at Denver (11/12/17)
62-yard field goal with no time remaining at Oakland (11/19/17)
39-yard field goal with 15 seconds to play at Buffalo (12/3/17) 
46-yard field goal with two seconds to play at Miami (12/11/17)
 
PATRIOTS END ROAD WINNING STREAK; FIRST ROAD LOSS SINCE 2015
The Patriots road streak ended at 14 straight wins. It marks the Patriots first road loss since a 20-10 road loss at Miami in the 2015 season-finale on Jan. 3, 2016. The 14-game road streak is a team-best, and it is second in NFL history to the 18 road win streak by the San Francisco 49ers (1988-90). 
 

INDIVIDUAL NOTES  

 
BRADY SETS MARK FOR MOST SINGLE SEASON YARDS FOR A 40 YEAR OLD QB
Brady is leading the NFL with 3,865 yards passing so far in 2017. The oldest player to lead the league in passing was Fran Tarkenton with 3,458 yards in 1978 at the age of 38. Brady moved past Warren Moon for the most passing yards in a single season by a quarterback at the age of 40. Moon had 3,679 yards passing in 1997 with Seattle. 
 
MOST PASSING YARDS BY A PLAYER AT AGE 40
Player Yards
Tom Brady in 2017 3,865
Warren Moon in 1997 3,678
Vinny Testaverde in 2004 3,532
Brett Favre in 2009 3,365
 
MCCOURTY RECORDS THIRD CAREER SACK; FIRST OF 2017
DB Devin McCourty sacked Miami QB Jay Cutler for an 11-yard loss in the second quarter. It is his first sack of 2017 and his third of his career. It is his first sack since a 13-yard sack vs. Miami on Oct. 29, 2015
 
BURKHEAD SCORES IN THIRD STRAIGHT GAME
RB Rex Burkhead scored in his third straight game with a 3-yard run in the second quarter. He now has four rushing touchdowns in his last three games after just three rushing touchdowns in his first 48 NFL games. Burkhead had two touchdowns in each of the previous two games. 
 
RB JAMES WHITE LEADS ALL RUNNING BACKS WITH 12 REC. TDS SINCE 2015
RB James White caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady in the fourth quarter. It is his third receiving touchdown of 2017. He leads all running backs since 2015 with 12 receiving touchdowns. 
Running Back with the Most Receiving TD since 2015
James White (Patriots) 12 
Theo Riddick (Detroit) 10 
David Johnson (Arizona) 8
Danny Woodhead (Chargers/Ravens) 7
Chris Thompson (Washington) 7
 
GOSTKOWSKI REACHES 30 FIELD GOALS FOR FIFTH TIME IN HIS CAREER
Stephen Gostkowski connected on two field goals to push his 2017 season total to 31 field goals. He joins John Carney and David Akers as the only NFL players with five seasons of 30 field goals or more. 
 

LINEUP NOTES

 
• WR Chris Hogan returned to action after missing the last four games due to injury. 
• WR Matthew Slater returned after missing the last three games due to injury.
• LB Jonathan Freeny played in his first game for the Patriots this season after re-signing with the team earlier in the week. 
• LB Marquis Flowers made his first start as a member of the Patriots in place of Kyle Van Noy, who was out with an injury. It was his first NFL start since his rookie season in 2014 with Cincinnati when he started at linebacker vs. Denver on Dec. 22, 2014. 
• T Cameron Fleming made his second straight start at right tackle in place of Marcus Cannon, who is out with an injury. 
 

Related Content

news

Game Notes: Christian Gonzalez records first NFL interception

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Mac Jones sets career highs in completions

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots at Titans Preseason Week 3

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots vs. Texans Preseason Week 1

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Devin McCourty has two takeaways with an interception and a fumble recovery

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots set team record with seventh defensive touchdown of the season

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Kendrick Bourne has first NFL 100-yard game

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots score fifth defensive touchdown of the season, sixth non-offensive touchdown

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Patriots reach at least six sacks in a game for second time in 2022

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Marcus Jones scores on 48-yard pass from Mac Jones on his first career offensive snap

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Games Notes: Mac Jones throws for a career-high 382 yards 

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
news

Game Notes: Marcus Jones returns a punt 84 yards for game's only touchdown

Game notes and records from Patriots PR.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Week 3 Injury Report: Patriots at Jets

Game Preview: Patriots at Jets

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Jets

Needham High School's Doug Kopsco Named New England Patriots Coach of the Week

Brown, Armstrong, Vrabel among Modern-Era Patriots Nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024

NFL Notes: Pats need all the playmakers they can get

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

JuJu Smith-Schuster 9/20: "We've put in so much hard work these past two weeks"

Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster addresses the media on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

Mac Jones 9/20: "There's a greater urgency"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

Bill Belichick 9/20: "We're looking forward to having a good week"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

Previewing the Top Matchups Against the Jets

Watch as Tamara Brown, along with Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar preview Sunday's game against the New York Jets. We discuss the top matchups heading into the game, players to watch and more.

Ja'Whaun Bentley 9/20: "Certain things we have to clean up"

Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley addresses the media on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.

Rhamondre Stevenson 9/20: "We're going to be better"

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson addresses the media on Wednesday, September 20, 2023.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame

Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24

Behind The Scenes of Tom Brady's Return To Foxborough

Go behind the scenes as former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady returns to Gillette Stadium ahead of the special retirement ceremony at halftime during the 2023 home opener.

Extended Cut: Tom Brady Halftime Ceremony

For the halftime ceremony from this year's season opener against the Eagles, legendary former quarterback Tom Brady is honored by friends, family and fans. Watch this extended cut with new footage.

Key dates on the 2023 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots in 2023.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. 

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.
Advertising