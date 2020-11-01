Game Notes: Damien Harris scores first NFL touchdown

CAM NEWTON ADDS 6TH RUSHING TD OF THE SEASON

Cam Newton added his 6th rushing touchdown of the 2020 season on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter to add on to his record for most rushing touchdowns by an NFL quarterback with 64.

NEWTON ON HIGH TD PACE

Cam Newton set the NFL record for most rushing touchdowns in a season by a quarterback with 14 rushing touchdowns in 2011, surpassing the 12 rushing touchdowns by Patriots QB Steve Groan in 1976. Newton is the only NFL quarterback with two seasons with double-digit rushing touchdowns in a season. He had 10 in 2015. He is currently on pace for 14 rushing touchdowns.

DAMIEN HARRIS SCORES FIRST NFL TOUCHDOWN

RB Damien Harris scored his first NFL touchdown on a 22-yard run in the third quarter.

HARRIS HAS SECOND 100-YARD GAME OF THE SEASON

Harris had his second 100-yard game of the season after finishing with 102 yards on 16 carries for a 6.4-yard average. He had 17 carries for 100 yards at Kansas City on Oct. 5

J.C. JACKSON HAS PICK IN THIRD STRAIGHT GAME

J.C. Jackson had his third straight game with an interception when he picked off Buffalo QB Josh Allen with under two minutes to play in the first half to stop a Bills scoring threat. It is the eighth time a Patriots player has had a pick in at least three straight games and the first time since Devin McCourty had a pick in four straight games in 2019. The Patriots record for most consecutive games with an interception is four by McCourty (2019) and Mike Haynes (1976).

JACKSON HAS FOUR PICKS IN FIVE GAMES AGAINST BUFFALO

Jackson has four interceptions in five games against Buffalo, including four interceptions off Josh Allen.

JAKOBI MEYERS SETS CAREER HIGHS IN RECEPTIONS

WR Jakobi Meyers set a career high in receptions with 6. His previous best was 5 at the New York Jets on Oct. 21, 2019.

JA'WHAUN BENTLEY WAS CREDITED WITH FIRST FULL SACK

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley was credited with his first full sack when he dropped QB Josh Allen for a 5-yard loss in the second quarter. He combined with LB Shilique Calhoun on a sack vs. Denver on Oct. 18.

GUNNER OLSZEWSKI HAS FIRST NF RUSHING ATTEMPT

WR Gunner Olszewski had his first NFL rushing attempt in the second quarter for a 6-yard gain.

KOREY CUNNINGHAM SAW ACTION ON OFFENSE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 2020