Game Notes: Damien Harris scores first NFL touchdown

TEAM NOTES
- Damien Harris scores first NFL touchdown on a 22-yard run in the third quarter
- Harris has second 100-yard game
- J.C. Jackson has a pick in third straight game
- LB Josh Uche and DB Myles Bryant make their NFL debuts
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
CAM NEWTON ADDS 6TH RUSHING TD OF THE SEASON
Cam Newton added his 6th rushing touchdown of the 2020 season on a 2-yard run in the fourth quarter to add on to his record for most rushing touchdowns by an NFL quarterback with 64.
NEWTON ON HIGH TD PACE
Cam Newton set the NFL record for most rushing touchdowns in a season by a quarterback with 14 rushing touchdowns in 2011, surpassing the 12 rushing touchdowns by Patriots QB Steve Groan in 1976. Newton is the only NFL quarterback with two seasons with double-digit rushing touchdowns in a season. He had 10 in 2015. He is currently on pace for 14 rushing touchdowns.
DAMIEN HARRIS SCORES FIRST NFL TOUCHDOWN
RB Damien Harris scored his first NFL touchdown on a 22-yard run in the third quarter.
HARRIS HAS SECOND 100-YARD GAME OF THE SEASON
Harris had his second 100-yard game of the season after finishing with 102 yards on 16 carries for a 6.4-yard average. He had 17 carries for 100 yards at Kansas City on Oct. 5
J.C. JACKSON HAS PICK IN THIRD STRAIGHT GAME
J.C. Jackson had his third straight game with an interception when he picked off Buffalo QB Josh Allen with under two minutes to play in the first half to stop a Bills scoring threat. It is the eighth time a Patriots player has had a pick in at least three straight games and the first time since Devin McCourty had a pick in four straight games in 2019. The Patriots record for most consecutive games with an interception is four by McCourty (2019) and Mike Haynes (1976).
JACKSON HAS FOUR PICKS IN FIVE GAMES AGAINST BUFFALO
Jackson has four interceptions in five games against Buffalo, including four interceptions off Josh Allen.
JAKOBI MEYERS SETS CAREER HIGHS IN RECEPTIONS
WR Jakobi Meyers set a career high in receptions with 6. His previous best was 5 at the New York Jets on Oct. 21, 2019.
JA'WHAUN BENTLEY WAS CREDITED WITH FIRST FULL SACK
LB Ja'Whaun Bentley was credited with his first full sack when he dropped QB Josh Allen for a 5-yard loss in the second quarter. He combined with LB Shilique Calhoun on a sack vs. Denver on Oct. 18.
GUNNER OLSZEWSKI HAS FIRST NF RUSHING ATTEMPT
WR Gunner Olszewski had his first NFL rushing attempt in the second quarter for a 6-yard gain.
KOREY CUNNINGHAM SAW ACTION ON OFFENSE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 2020
OL Korey Cunningham saw his first offensive snaps of the 2020 season as an extra lineman in short yardage situations.
LINEUP NOTES
LB JOSH UCHE MAKES HIS NFL DEBUT
2020 second-round draft pick LB Josh Uche made his NFL debut after being inactive for the first two games of the season and then spending time on injured reserve.
CODY DAVIS RETURNED TO ACTION
DB Cody Davis returned to action after missing three games while on injured reserve.
ROOKIE FREE AGENT DB MYLES BRYANT MAKES HIS NFL DEBUT
Rookie free agent DB Myles Bryant was signed to the 53-man from the practice squad during the week leading into the game and played in his first NFL game.
JAKOBI MEYERS MAKES FIRST START OF THE 2020 SEASON
WR Jakobi Meyers made his first start of the 2020 season and his second start overall. He started for the first time vs. Dallas on Nov. 24, 2019.
GUNNER OLSZEWSKI MAKES FIRST NFL START
WR Gunner Olszewski made his first NFL start.
TERRENCE BROOKS FIRST PATRIOTS START
Terrence Brooks made his first start as a member of the Patriots and his second start overall. Both of his NFL starts were at Buffalo. His first start was at Buffalo on Sept. 10, 2017 while with the Jets.