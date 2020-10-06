Game Notes: James White moves into ninth place on Patriots all-time receptions list

PATRIOTS HAVE A RUNNING BACK GAIN 100 YARDS IN BACK-T0-BACK GAMES

The Patriots had back-to-back games with a 100-yard rusher for the first time in the regular season since 2016. Damien Harris finished with 100 yards rushing and Sony Michel had finished with 117 yards rushing the last week vs. Las Vegas. The last time the Patriots had back-to-back 100-yard rushing games was with back-to-back games with LeGarrette Blount in 2016. Michel rushed for over 100 yards in consecutive playoff games during the 2018 postseason.

PATRIOTS HAD SECOND GAME WITH A 40-YARD RUN

Damien Harris broke free for a 41-yard run on the last play of the third quarter. Sony Michel had two a 48-yard run vs. Las Vegas.

PATRIOTS LOSE FOR JUST SECOND TIME SINCE 2001 WHEN RUSHING FOR 100 YARDS

Since 2001, New England is 52-2 in the regular season when a Patriot eclipses 100 yards rushing. Prior to this game, the Patriots only other loss was Dec. 20, 2004 at Miami when Corey Dillon rushed for 121 yards in a 29-28 loss. The Patriots broke a streak of 39 straight wins with a 100-yard rusher.

PATRIOTS FOLLOW A 200-YARD RUSHING GAME WITH 185 YARDS

The Patriots followed a 250-yard rushing effort against the Raiders with a 185-yard rushing game against Kansas City. It is the Patriots third game rushing for at least 180 yards. The Patriots also notched 217 yards rushing in the season opener vs. Miami.

PATRIOTS HAVE HIGH RUSHING AVERAGE

The Patriots entered the game as the top-ranked rushing team in the NFL, averaging 154.8 yards per game. That mark through four games is the club's highest since 1983 when they averaged 162.8 yards rushing per game.

PATRIOTS HAVE HAD AT LEAST ONE TAKEAWAY IN EACH GAME IN 2020

Stephon Gilmore forced a fumble that was recovered by J.C Jackson in the second quarter. The Patriots have had at least one turnover in each game so far this season, including three turnovers in both home games vs. Miami and vs. Las Vegas. Last season, the Patriots had at least one turnover in each of the first 11 games. With eight takeaways in four games, the Patriots are on pace for 32 total takeaways. In 2019, finished second in the NFL with 36 takeaways.

PATRIOTS WILL NOW PLAY THREE MONDAY NIGHT GAMES IN 2020

With the change in schedule and the game moved to Monday, the Patriots will now have three Monday Night Football games in 2020. The Patriots play at the N.Y. Jets on Monday, Nov. 9, and host Buffalo on Monday, Dec. 28. It will be the fourth time the Patriots will have three Monday night games in one season. They also played three Monday night games in 1980, 1997 and 1998.

PATRIOTS END A STREAK OF 226 PLAYS WITHOUT AN OFFENSIVE PENALTY.

The Patriots had their first offensive penalty of the 2020 season in the second quarter of the game, ending a streak of 226 consecutive plays without an offensive penalty. The Patriots entered the game as the least penalized team in the NFL with just seven. The Patriots have never gone more than two straight games without an offensive penalty since at least the 2000 season. They did it in consecutive games in 2000 (Oct. 1-8), 2008 (Oct. 20-26), 2017 (Nov. 12-19) and 2018 (Oct. 14-21)

PATRIOTS DEFENSE HOLDS CHIEFS WITHOUT A TD IN FIRST HALF;

ONLY THIRD TIME UNDER PATRICK MAHOMES CHIEFS HELD WITHOUT A TD IN FIRST HALF – ALL AGAINST PATS

The Kansas City Chiefs have gone without a touchdown in the opening half for the third time ever in the Patrick Mahomes era. All three of those games came against the Patriots. The others were in Week 6 of the 2018 season and the 2018 AFC Championship Game when the Patriots held a 24-9 lead in a 43-30 win and a 14-0 lead in a 37-31 overtime win.

GAME FEATURED TWO HEAD COACHES THAT COMBINED TO TIE FOR THE MOST WINS

The game featured a combined total that tied for the most overall wins by two head coaches with Bill Belichick (306) and Andy Reid (226).

GAMES WITH THE MOST COMBINED WINS BY THE HEAD COACHES

532 Don Shula (Miami), Tom Landry (Dallas) - (Week 11 1987)

532 Bill Belichick (Patriots), Andy Reid (Chiefs) - (Week 4 2020)

517 Bill Belichick (Patriots), Andy Reid (Chiefs) - (Week 14 2019)

497 Bill Belichick (Patriots), Andy Reid (Chiefs) - (2018 AFC Championship Game)