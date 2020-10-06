Game Notes: James White moves into ninth place on Patriots all-time receptions list

TEAM NOTES
- James White moves into ninth place on Patriots all-time receptions list
- Brian Hoyer makes first start as a Patriot
- Jarrett Stidam throws first NFL touchdown pass
- Rookie Mike Onwenu makes fourth straight start; first at right guard
- Rookie Justin Herron earns first NFL start
- Damien Harris has first NFL 100-yard rushing performance
PATRIOTS HAVE A RUNNING BACK GAIN 100 YARDS IN BACK-T0-BACK GAMES
The Patriots had back-to-back games with a 100-yard rusher for the first time in the regular season since 2016. Damien Harris finished with 100 yards rushing and Sony Michel had finished with 117 yards rushing the last week vs. Las Vegas. The last time the Patriots had back-to-back 100-yard rushing games was with back-to-back games with LeGarrette Blount in 2016. Michel rushed for over 100 yards in consecutive playoff games during the 2018 postseason.
PATRIOTS HAD SECOND GAME WITH A 40-YARD RUN
Damien Harris broke free for a 41-yard run on the last play of the third quarter. Sony Michel had two a 48-yard run vs. Las Vegas.
PATRIOTS LOSE FOR JUST SECOND TIME SINCE 2001 WHEN RUSHING FOR 100 YARDS
Since 2001, New England is 52-2 in the regular season when a Patriot eclipses 100 yards rushing. Prior to this game, the Patriots only other loss was Dec. 20, 2004 at Miami when Corey Dillon rushed for 121 yards in a 29-28 loss. The Patriots broke a streak of 39 straight wins with a 100-yard rusher.
PATRIOTS FOLLOW A 200-YARD RUSHING GAME WITH 185 YARDS
The Patriots followed a 250-yard rushing effort against the Raiders with a 185-yard rushing game against Kansas City. It is the Patriots third game rushing for at least 180 yards. The Patriots also notched 217 yards rushing in the season opener vs. Miami.
PATRIOTS HAVE HIGH RUSHING AVERAGE
The Patriots entered the game as the top-ranked rushing team in the NFL, averaging 154.8 yards per game. That mark through four games is the club's highest since 1983 when they averaged 162.8 yards rushing per game.
PATRIOTS HAVE HAD AT LEAST ONE TAKEAWAY IN EACH GAME IN 2020
Stephon Gilmore forced a fumble that was recovered by J.C Jackson in the second quarter. The Patriots have had at least one turnover in each game so far this season, including three turnovers in both home games vs. Miami and vs. Las Vegas. Last season, the Patriots had at least one turnover in each of the first 11 games. With eight takeaways in four games, the Patriots are on pace for 32 total takeaways. In 2019, finished second in the NFL with 36 takeaways.
PATRIOTS WILL NOW PLAY THREE MONDAY NIGHT GAMES IN 2020
With the change in schedule and the game moved to Monday, the Patriots will now have three Monday Night Football games in 2020. The Patriots play at the N.Y. Jets on Monday, Nov. 9, and host Buffalo on Monday, Dec. 28. It will be the fourth time the Patriots will have three Monday night games in one season. They also played three Monday night games in 1980, 1997 and 1998.
PATRIOTS END A STREAK OF 226 PLAYS WITHOUT AN OFFENSIVE PENALTY.
The Patriots had their first offensive penalty of the 2020 season in the second quarter of the game, ending a streak of 226 consecutive plays without an offensive penalty. The Patriots entered the game as the least penalized team in the NFL with just seven. The Patriots have never gone more than two straight games without an offensive penalty since at least the 2000 season. They did it in consecutive games in 2000 (Oct. 1-8), 2008 (Oct. 20-26), 2017 (Nov. 12-19) and 2018 (Oct. 14-21)
PATRIOTS DEFENSE HOLDS CHIEFS WITHOUT A TD IN FIRST HALF;
ONLY THIRD TIME UNDER PATRICK MAHOMES CHIEFS HELD WITHOUT A TD IN FIRST HALF – ALL AGAINST PATS
The Kansas City Chiefs have gone without a touchdown in the opening half for the third time ever in the Patrick Mahomes era. All three of those games came against the Patriots. The others were in Week 6 of the 2018 season and the 2018 AFC Championship Game when the Patriots held a 24-9 lead in a 43-30 win and a 14-0 lead in a 37-31 overtime win.
GAME FEATURED TWO HEAD COACHES THAT COMBINED TO TIE FOR THE MOST WINS
The game featured a combined total that tied for the most overall wins by two head coaches with Bill Belichick (306) and Andy Reid (226).
GAMES WITH THE MOST COMBINED WINS BY THE HEAD COACHES
532 Don Shula (Miami), Tom Landry (Dallas) - (Week 11 1987)
532 Bill Belichick (Patriots), Andy Reid (Chiefs) - (Week 4 2020)
517 Bill Belichick (Patriots), Andy Reid (Chiefs) - (Week 14 2019)
497 Bill Belichick (Patriots), Andy Reid (Chiefs) - (2018 AFC Championship Game)
486 Chuck Knox (LA Rams), Don Shula (Miami) - (Week 3 1992)
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
JAMES WHITE MOVES INTO NINTH PLACE ON PATRIOTS ALL-TIME RECEPTIONS LIST;
MOVED PAST DEION BRANCH AND TERRY GLENN
RB James White finished the game with seven receptions for 38 yards, running his career regular-season total to 330 regular-season receptions. White passed Deion Branch (328) and Terry Glenn (329) into sole possession of ninth place on the club's all-time receptions list. Irving Fryar is eighth with 363 career receptions as a Patriot.
DAMIEN HARRIS HAS FIRST NFL 100-YARD GAME
Damien Harris had his first NFL 100-yard game, finishing with 100 yards on 17 carries for 5.9-yard average.
JULIAN EDELMAN HAS CAUGHT AT LEAST ONE PASS IN 90 STRAIGHT GAMES
Julian Edelman has at least one reception in his last 90 games, one of seven players with at least one catch in their last 90 games.
LINEUP NOTES
BRIAN HOYER MAKES FIRST START AS A PATRIOT;
TIES NFL MARK FOR A QB BY MAKING AT LEAST ONE START FOR SEVENTH NFL TEAM
Brian Hoyer made his first start as a member of the Patriots. He has now played in 24 games as a member of the Patriots during his three stints with the team, but made first starting assignment with the team. Hoyer made 39th NFL start and his first starting vs. Miami on Nov. 10, 2019, while playing for Indianapolis. Hoyer joins Ryan Fitzpatrick, Chris Chandler, Gus Frerotte as the only NFL quarterbacks to make at least one start for seven different team. Hoyer has made at least one start for the Patriots, Cardinals, Browns, Texans, Bears, 49ers and Colts.
JARRETT STIDHAM SEES FIRST ACTION IN 2020;
HAS FIRST NFL TD ON A 4-YARD TD TO N'KEAL HARRY
Jarrett Stidham was active for the first time all season and saw his first game action after entering the game in the third quarter. Stidham threw his first NFL touchdown in the fourth quarter on a 4-yard touchdown pass to WR N'Keal Harry.
MIKE ONWENU MAKES FOURTH STRAIGHT START; FIRST START AT RIGHT GUARD
2020 sixth-round draft pick OL Mike Onwenu made his fourth straight start and his first at right guard, lining up in place of Shaq Mason, who was inactive due to injury. Onwenu started the first two games as a tight end in a tackle-eligible formation. He started vs. Las Vegas (9/27) at left guard when Joe Thuney moved from left guard to center due to the injury to David Andrews.
JAMES FERENTZ STARTS AT CENTER;
STARTED IN 2019 AGAINST KANSAS CITY AT CENTER
James Ferentz made his first start of the 2020 season with a start at center. It marks his third career NFL start and second start at center. He started at center for the first time in his career on Dec. 8, 2019, vs. Kansas City due to injury to Ted Karras. Ferentz made his first NFL start at right guard vs. Cleveland on Oct. 27, 2019, due to an injury to Shaq Mason.
JOE THUNEY RETURNS TO LEFT GUARD
Joe Thuney returned to left guard against Kansas City. After making 66 straight starts at left guard, Thuney moved to center vs. Las Vegas in Week 3 due to the injury to David Andrews.
2020 SIXTH-ROUND DRAFT PICK JUSTIN HERRON MAKES FIRST NFL START
2020 sixth-round draft pick OL Justin Herron made his first NFL start, lining up at right tackle in place of OL Jermaine Eluemunor, who started in the first three games of the season but did not play tonight.
DAMIEN HARRIS AND GUNNER OLSZEWSKI MAKE THEIR 2020 DEBUTS
RB Damien Harris and WR Gunner Olszewski made their 2020 debuts after being activated to the 53-man roster from the injured reserve list.
HARRIS MAKES FIRST CAREER START
RB Damien Harris made his first NFL start.
OLSZEWSKI WAS UTILIZED AS PUNT RETURNER AND A KICKOFF RETURNER
Olszewski had one punt return for 12 yards.
JAMES WHITE RETURNS TO ACTION
RB James White returned to action after missing the last two games.