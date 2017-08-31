Game Notes: Patriots close out the preseason against the Giants for the 13th time

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

PATS CLOSE OUT THE PRESEASON AGAINST THE GIANTS FOR THE 13TH TIME

The Patriots and Giants closed out the preseason against each other for the 13th straight season.

JACOBY BRISSETT MAKES THE START; PLAYS THE ENTIRE GAME AND GOES OVER 300 YARDS

QB Jacoby Brissett started the game and finished 28-of-39 for 341 yards with four touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. As a rookie in 2016, he started – vs. Houston (9/23) and vs. Buffalo (10/2). Brissett led two scoring drives in the first half and completed all of his passes on those drives. He opened the game 4-for-4 for 60 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown pass to WR Cody Hollister. In the second quarter he led a touchdown drive by going 4-for-4 for 71 yards and culminated it with a 14-yard touchdown to WR Austin Carr.

FIRST-YEAR WR DEVIN LUCIEN CAME UP BIG

WR Devin Lucien led the team with five receptions for 96 yards and one touchdown. He scored on a 12-yard touchdown pass from QB Jacoby Brissett in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter he caught a 45-yard pass from Brissett to help get in position for Brissett's 4-yard touchdown run.

ROOKIE WR AUSTIN CARR SCORES SECOND TD OF THE PRESEASON

Rookie WR Austin Carr scored on a 14-yard touchdown pass by QB Jacoby Brissett in the second quarter. It was his second preseason touchdown. He scored on a 3-yard touchdown pass from QB Jimmy Garoppolo in the second quarter.

GOSTKOWSKI DRILLS A 55-YARD FIELD GOAL

K Stephen Gostkowski drilled a 55-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. His longest field career field goal was a team-record tying 57-yarder at Dallas on Oct. 11, 2015. However, the 55-yarder against the Giants is the longest field goal of his career at Gillette Stadium. He kicked a 54-yarder vs. New Orleans on Oct. 13, 2013.

GOSTKOWSKI HITS FROM 50

K Stephen Gostkowski finished the 2017 preseason with two 50-yard field goals. In addition to the 55-yarder vs. the Giants, he kicked a 51-yarder at Houston. Gostkowski is 19-of-26 (73.1 %) from 50 yards or more in the regular season, the second highest conversion rate in NFL history behind Matt Prater (31-of-40 77.5 %). Overall against Houston, Gostkowski connected on all three of his field goal attempts (38, 51, 42).

LAADRIAN WADDLE STARTED AT LEFT TACKLE

LaAdrian Waddle made the start at left tackle. He has started 24 NFL games at right tackle. His last start was on Nov. 15, 2015, when he started at right tackle in a game at Green Bay while he played with the Detroit Lions.