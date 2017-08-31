Official website of the New England Patriots

Matthew Slater named 2021 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award Winner

Richard Seymour Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Mac Jones shows off red carpet look before NFL Honors

Kraft family surprises marathon runner with Super Bowl LVI tickets

Mayo, Judon review '21 defense, look ahead to '22

5 fun facts from Hunter Henry's Instagram Q&A

Patriots Hire Joe Judge as Offensive Assistant

Patriots Mailbag: Coaching carousel continues

Mac Jones and the year two jump at quarterback

NFL Notes: Award season has arrived

Mac Jones does the Griddy at NFL Pro Bowl

Mac Jones, J.C. Jackson stand out at Pro Bowl

Mac Jones wins 'Thread the Needle' event at Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

Statement from Bill Belichick on Tom Brady's Retirement

Congratulations Tom!

Statement from Robert Kraft on Tom Brady's Retirement

Brady may be gone, but he'll always be a Patriot

Patriots Mailbag: Replacing McDaniels, draft plans and more

NFL Notes: Josh McDaniels will be missed

15 Potential Patriots to watch at Senior Bowl

Game Notes: Patriots close out the preseason against the Giants for the 13th time

Aug 31, 2017 at 04:43 PM
New England Patriots

INDIVIDUAL NOTES  

PATS CLOSE OUT THE PRESEASON AGAINST THE GIANTS FOR THE 13TH TIME
The Patriots and Giants closed out the preseason against each other for the 13th straight season. 

JACOBY BRISSETT MAKES THE START; PLAYS THE ENTIRE GAME AND GOES OVER 300 YARDS
QB Jacoby Brissett started the game and finished 28-of-39 for 341 yards with four touchdowns and one rushing touchdown. As a rookie in 2016, he started – vs. Houston (9/23) and vs. Buffalo (10/2). Brissett led two scoring drives in the first half and completed all of his passes on those drives. He opened the game 4-for-4 for 60 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown pass to WR Cody Hollister. In the second quarter he led a touchdown drive by going 4-for-4 for 71 yards and culminated it with a 14-yard touchdown to WR Austin Carr. 

FIRST-YEAR WR DEVIN LUCIEN CAME UP BIG
WR Devin Lucien led the team with five receptions for 96 yards and one touchdown. He scored on a 12-yard touchdown pass from QB Jacoby Brissett in the third quarter. 
In the fourth quarter he caught a 45-yard pass from Brissett to help get in position for Brissett's 4-yard touchdown run. 

ROOKIE WR AUSTIN CARR SCORES SECOND TD OF THE PRESEASON
Rookie WR Austin Carr scored on a 14-yard touchdown pass by QB Jacoby Brissett in the second quarter. It was his second preseason touchdown. He scored on a 3-yard touchdown pass from QB Jimmy Garoppolo in the second quarter. 

GOSTKOWSKI DRILLS A 55-YARD FIELD GOAL
K Stephen Gostkowski drilled a 55-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. His longest field career field goal was a team-record tying 57-yarder at Dallas on Oct. 11, 2015. However, the 55-yarder against the Giants is the longest field goal of his career at Gillette Stadium. He kicked a 54-yarder vs. New Orleans on Oct. 13, 2013.

GOSTKOWSKI HITS FROM 50
K Stephen Gostkowski finished the 2017 preseason with two 50-yard field goals. In addition to the 55-yarder vs. the Giants, he kicked a 51-yarder at Houston. Gostkowski is 19-of-26 (73.1 %) from 50 yards or more in the regular season, the second highest conversion rate in NFL history behind Matt Prater (31-of-40 77.5 %). Overall against Houston, Gostkowski connected on all three of his field goal attempts (38, 51, 42).

LAADRIAN WADDLE STARTED AT LEFT TACKLE
LaAdrian Waddle made the start at left tackle. He has started 24 NFL games at right tackle. His last start was on Nov. 15, 2015, when he started at right tackle in a game at Green Bay while he played with the Detroit Lions. 

ROOKIE S DAMARIUS TRAVIS LED THE TEAM WITH 10 TACKLES;ALSO FORCED A RECOVERED A FUMBLE
Rookie S Damarius Travis led the team with 10 total tackles. He also forced and recovered a fumble on the Giants first drive, allowing the Patriots to start a drive at the Giants 35-yard line. 

