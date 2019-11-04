Game Notes: Patriots have two players finish with at least 10 receptions for fifth time in team history

Official website of the New England Patriots

Nov 04, 2019 at 12:44 AM
TEAM NOTES

  • Patriots have two players finish with at least 10 receptions for fifth time in team history 
  • Tom Brady extends record to 74 TD targets after connecting with Mohamed Sanu Sr. 
  • Brady tied Peyton Manning for second all-time with 39 games with 30 completions 
  • Julian Edelman moves past Troy Brown into second on Patriots all-time receptions list
  • Edelman becomes fifth Patriot to reach 6,000 receiving yards
  • Sanu Sr. ties career-high with 10 receptions
  • Sanu Sr. lines up to return punts for second time in his career

PATRIOTS HAVE TWO PLAYERS FINISH WITH 10 RECPETIONS FOR 5TH TIME IN TEAM HISTORY

WR Julian Edelman (10) and WR Mohamed Sanu Sr. (10) both finished with 10 receptions. It is the fifth time in team history that two players had 10 or more receptions in a game and the first since Dec. 15, 2013, at Miami when Edelman (13) and WR Danny Amendola (10) had at least 10 receptions.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

TOM BRADY EXTENDS MARK FOR MOST TD TARGETS BY A QB

QB Tom Brady has thrown a touchdown pass to 74 different players in the regular season, extending his record for most touchdown targets by an NFL quarterback, after a 4-yard touchdown pass to WR Mohamed Sanu Sr. in the second quarter.

Most Touchdown Targets by an NFL Quarterback

QUARTERBACK TD TARGETS

Tom Brady 74

Vinny Testaverde 70

Steve DeBerg 62

Brett Favre 61

BRADY HAD 30 COMPLETIONS – TIES PEYTON MANNING FOR SECOND WITH 39 SUCH GAMES

Tom Brady completed 30 passes against the Ravens. He has completed at least 30 passes in a game 39 times in his career, tied with Peyton Manning for the second-most all time, behind Drew Brees (61). It is Brady's third game in 2019 with 30 completions. He had 31 completions in back-to-back games against the Giants and the Jets. In 2017, he had five games with at least 30 completions, a single-season career high.

Most games with 30 or more completions

Drew Brees 61

Tom Brady 39

Peyton Manning 39

Matt Ryan 31

Brett Favre 25

EDELMAN ON PACE FOR CAREER YEAR

Through the first nine games of the 2019 season, WR Julian Edelman has 63 receptions for 663 yards and is on pace for 112 receptions for 1,179 yards, which would be a career best. He posted career highs with 105 receptions in 2013 and 1,106 yards receiving in 2016.

EDELMAN HAS 8TH GAME WITH 10-PLUS RECEPTIONS

Edelman caught 10 passes against the Ravens. It marks his eighth NFL regular-season game with at least 10 receptions. He had a career-best 13 receptions at Miami on Dec. 15, 2013.

EDELMAN MOVES INTO SECOND PLACE ON PATRIOTS ALL-TIME RECEPTIONS LIST

WR Julian Edelman moved past Troy Brown (557) into second place on the Patriots all-time receptions list. He entered the game needing six receptions and moved past Brown on a 7-yard reception in the third quarter. He finished with 10 receptions and now has 562 catches in his career.

MOST RECEPTIONS IN PATRIOTS HISTORY

(REGULAR SEASON)

Player Receptions

Wes Welker..................................... 672

Julian Edelman................................ 562

Troy Brown...................................... 557

Stanley Morgan............................... 534

Rob Gronkowski.............................. 521

EDELMAN BECOMES FIFTH PATRIOT TO REACH 6,000 RECEIVING YARDS

Edelman caught a 25-yard reception from Tom Brady in the second quarter to push him past 6,000 career yards receiving. He is the fifth Patriots player to reach the 6,000-yard receiving plateau.

MOST Receiving yards IN PATRIOTS HISTORY

(REGULAR SEASON)

Player Receiving Yards

Stanley Morgan.......................... 10,352

Rob Gronkowski .......................... 7,861

Wes Welker.................................. 7,459

Troy Brown................................... 6,366

Julian Edelman............................. 6,053

JAMES WHITE SCORES FIRST RUSHING TOUCHDOWN OF THE SEASON

RB James White scored his first rushing touchdown of the season on a 1-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

WR MOHAMED SANU SR. HAS FIRST TD CATCH AS A MEMBER OF THE PATRIOTS

WR Mohamed Sanu Sr. caught his first touchdown pass as a member of the Patriots with a 4-yard reception from Tom Brady in the second quarter.

SANU SR. TIED CAREER-HIGH IN RECEPTIONS

Sanu tied a career-high with 10 receptions. He also had 10 receptions vs. Carolina on Oct. 12, 2014, when he played for Cincinnati.

SANU SR. LINED UP TO RETURN PUNTS

WR Mohamed Sanu Sr. was utilized as a punt returner due to Gunner Olszewski being inactive due to injury. Prior to this game, Sanu has returned one punt for 2 yards on Sept. 29, 2019, vs. Tennessee while with Atlanta.

DL LAWRENCE GUY REGISTERS FIRST SACK OF THE SEASON

DL Lawrence Guy sacked Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson for a 1-yard loss in the first quarter for his first sack of the season.

DB JUSTIN BETHEL RECOVERS MUFFED PUNT

DB Justin Bethel recovered a muffed punt at the 20-yard line in the second quarter that led to a touchdown.

LINEUP NOTES

K NICK FOLK MADE HIS PATRIOTS DEBUT

K Nick Folk made his debut in a New England Patriots uniform. He connected on field goals of 22 and 19 and yards made both extra point attempts.

SHAQ MASON RETURNED TO THE STARTING LINEUP

Shaq Mason returned to action with a start at right guard after missing one game due to injury.

WR MOHAMED SNU SR. MAKES FIRST START WITH THE PATRIOTS

WR Mohamed Sanu Sr. made his first start as a member of the Patriots.

