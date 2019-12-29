Game Notes: Patriots set franchise record for fewest points allowed in a season

LB Elandon Roberts' first career reception resulted in a 38-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady in the third quarter. He is the second defensive player to catch a touchdown reception from Brady. LB Mike Vrabel caught 10 touchdown passes from Brady, including two in the postseason. Roberts is the sixth Patriots player to catch a touchdown pass on his first career reception since 2000. Roberts is the first Patriots defensive player to catch a touchdown pass from Brady since Oct. 28, 2007 vs. Washington when Brady completed a 2-yard touchdown pass to Vrabel in the second quarter. The only other Patriots defensive player to catch a touchdown pass was LB/DE John Tanner, who caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from QB Jim Plunkett on Nov. 24, 1974 at Baltimore. His 38-yard touchdown reception is the longest by a defensive player since DB Dane Cruikshank of Tennessee caught a 66-yard touchdown pass on a fake punt play vs. Houston on Sept. 16, 2018.