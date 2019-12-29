Game Notes: Patriots set franchise record for fewest points allowed in a season

TEAM NOTES
- Patriots set franchise record for fewest points allowed in a season
- Patriots set NFL mark for fewest third downs allowed in a season
- Tom Brady reaches 4,000 passing yards for the 11th time.
- Julian Edelman finishes with second 100-catch season
- Elandon Roberts becomes second defensive player to catch a TD from Brady
PATRIOTS DEFENSE SETS A FRANCHISE RECORD FOR FEWEST POINTS ALLOWED
The Patriots finished the season by allowing an average of 14.0 points per game. The Patriots finished first in that category two other times in team history, allowing an NFL-low of 15.6 points per game in 2016 and 14.9 points per game in 2003.
GETTING DEFENSIVE
The 2019 Patriots allowed an average of 14.0 points per game in 2019, best in the NFL. The Patriots have recorded 13 seasons of 20.0 points allowed or fewer, the most in the NFL since 2001.
SEASONS ALLOWING 20 POINTS PER GAME OR FEWER SINCE 2001
|TEAMS
|SEASONS
|YEARS
|New England
|13
|2001, 03-4, 06-10, 14-17, 19
|Baltimore
|12
|03-06, 08-11, 14, 17-18
|Pittsburgh
|11
|04-08, 10-12, 15, 17
|Miami
|8
|2001-03, 05-06, 08, 11-12
|Seattle
|8
|2005, 07, 11-16
|Jacksonville
|8
|2001-02, 04-07, 17-18
PATRIOTS EXTEND NFL RECORD TO 13 SEASONS WITH AT LEAST 400 POINTS
The Patriots extended their NFL record to 13 straight seasons with at least 400 total points (2007-19) after finishing with 420 points in 2019. The Chargers previously held the record by scoring at least 400 points in eight consecutive seasons from 2004-11. New Orleans has a current streak of nine straight seasons with 400 points.
2019 PATRIOTS HAVE TEAM'S FOURTH BEST POINT DIFFERENTIAL
The 2019 Patriots finished with a+195 point differential, the fourth-best in team history.
PATRIOTS LARGEST POINT DIFFERENTIAL SUPER BOWL ERA (Since 1966)
|SEASON
|TEAM
|OWN
|OPP
|DIFF
|2007
|New England Patriots
|589
|274
|+315
|2012
|New England Patriots
|557
|331
|+226
|2010
|New England Patriots
|518
|313
|+205
|2019
|New England Patriots
|420
|225
|+195
PATRIOTS SET TEAM MARK FOR FEWEST POINTS ALLOWED
The Patriots allowed 225 points in 2019, the fewest points allowed in a 16-game schedule by the Patriots. The previous low for the Patriots in a 16-game season was 237 in 2006. The 1977 Patriots allowed 217 points in a 14-game season. Of the Patriots 225 points allowed this season, 35 points were scored on opponent turnovers returned for touchdowns (two interception and three fumbles returned for touchdowns). The fewest points by a Bill Belichick coached defense was the 1994 Cleveland Browns, who allowed just 204 points. The 225 points allowed by the Patriots are the fewest by a defense this decade. The previous low was by the 2011 Pittsburgh Steelers with 227 points allowed.
SET NFL MARK FOR FEWEST THIRD DOWNS ALLOWED; BEST THIRD DOWN PCT. IN NFL HISTORY
The Patriots set an NFL mark by allowing just 47 third down conversions in 2019. The previous low in a 16-game schedule was 49 by the 1991 New Orleans Saints. Overall, the Patriots held teams to 47-of- 195 (24.1 pct.) on third down, the lowest percentage in NFL history. The previous low was the 2017 Minnesota Vikings, who had a 25.2 third down percentage. The Patriots previous best was 29.1 percent on third-down in 1988.
FEWEST THIRD-DOWN CONVERSIONS ALLOWED IN A SEASON / 16-GAME SCHEDULE SINCE 1978
|YEAR
|TEAM
|THIRD DOWNS ALLOWED
|2019
|New England Patriots
|47
|1991
|New Orleans Saints
|49
|1992
|Dallas Cowboys
|50
|2003
|Tennessee Titans
|51
|2017
|Minnesota Vikings
|51
|1994
|Arizona Cardinals
|52
LOWEST THIRD DOWN CONVERSION PERCENTAGE IN A SEASON/16 GAME SCHEDULE
|YEAR
|TEAM
|THIRD DOWNS PERCENTAGE ALLOWED
|2019
|New England Patriots
|24.1
|2017
|Minnesota Vikings
|25.2
|1991
|New Orleans Saints
|26.1
|1998
|Oakland Raiders
|26.3
|1984
|Chicago Bears
|26.4
|1992
|Dallas Cowboys
|27.2
THE PATRIOTS DEFENSE ALLOWED JUST 20 TOUCHDOWNS IN 2019;
FEWEST IN TEAM HISTORY IN A 16-GAME SCHEDULE
The Patriots defense allowed 20 touchdowns in 2019 (7 rushing and 13 passing). In a 16-game schedule, the fewest touchdowns allowed by a defense are the 16 by the 1986 Chicago Bears and the 16 by the 2000 Baltimore Ravens. The previous low for the Patriots allowed in a 16-game season was 21 by the 2006 team. In a 16-game schedule, 20 defenses have let up 20 or fewer touchdowns. The last team to do it prior to the Patriots was the 2013 Seattle Seahawks with 20 touchdowns allowed
Fewest Defensive Touchdowns Allowed in a 16-Game Season (Since 1978)
|TEAM
|YEAR
|TOUCHDOWNS ALLOWED
|Baltimore Ravens
|2000
|16
|Chicago Bears
|1986
|16
|Tennessee Titans
|2000
|17
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|2002
|18
|Chicago Bears
|2001
|18
|New Orleans Saints
|1991
|18
|New York Jets
|2009
|19
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|2008
|19
|Chicago Bears
|2005
|19
|Philadelphia Eagles
|2001
|19
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1999
|19
|Green Bay Packers
|1996
|19
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|1994
|19
|New England Patriots
|2019
|20
|Seattle Seahawks
|2013
|20
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|2010
|20
|Dallas Cowboys
|1996
|20
|New York Giants
|1993
|20
|Philadelphia Eagles
|1991
|20
|Denver Broncos
|1991
|20
2020 OPPONENTS DETERMINED
The Patriots 2019 opponents have been determined. In addition to playing each of the other AFC East opponents twice, the Patriots will play one game against each of the AFC West and NFC West teams. As the first-place team in the AFC East, the Patriots will play the first-place team of the AFC North (Baltimore) and AFC South (Houston).
Home: Buffalo, Miami, NY Jets, Arizona, Baltimore, Denver, Las Vegas, San Francisco
Away: Buffalo, Miami, NY Jets, Houston, Kansas City, LA Chargers, LA Rams, Seattle
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
BRADY MOVES PAST PEYTON MANNING FOR SECOND-MOST REGULAR SEASON TD PASSES
Tom Brady, who is already the all-time leader in total (regular season and postseason) touchdowns with 614, added two against Miami to move past Peyton Manning for second-place, behind the 547 touchdown passes by Drew Brees in regular season touchdown passes.
Most Career Touchdown Passes (Regular Season)
|PLAYER
|TOUCHDOWNS
|Drew Brees
|547
|Tom Brady
|541
|Peyton Manning
|539
|Brett Favre
|508
|Dan Marino
|420
BRADY STARTS IN ALL 16 GAMES FOR THE 16TH SEASON TO MATCH PEYTON MANNING
Brady has started every game in 16 seasons after starting all 16 games in 2019, tied with Peyton Manning for second place all-time for a quarterback, behind the 17 seasons by Brett Favre.
BRADY REACHES 4,000 PASSING YARDS FOR 11TH TIME
Brady reached 4,000 yards passing for the 11th time in 2019 after throwing for 221 yards against Miami to finish with 4,057.
ALL-TIME 4,000-YARD PASSING SEASONS
|PLAYER
|SEASONS
|Peyton Manning
|14
|Drew Brees
|12
|Tom Brady
|11
|Philip Rivers
|11
|Matt Ryan
|8
EXTENDS MARK FOR MOST TD TARGETS BY A QB
Brady has thrown a touchdown pass to 77 different players in the regular season, extending his record for most touchdown targets by an NFL quarterback after a 38-yard touchdown pass to LB Elandon Roberts in the third quarter.
Most Touchdown Targets by an NFL Quarterback
|QUARTERBACK
|TD TARGERS
|Tom Brady
|77
|Vinny Testaverde
|70
|Steve DeBerg
|62
|Brett Favre
|61
EDELMAN REACHED 100 RECEPTIONS FOR SECOND TIME
Julian Edelman finished the 2019 season with 100 receptions, his second career 100-reception season.
Most 100 Reception Seasons/Patriots History
|PLAYER
|100-RECEPTION SEASONS
|Wes Welker
|5
|Julian Edelman
|2
|Troy Brown
|1
Most Receptions in Season by a Patriot
|PLAYER
|RECEPTIONS
|Wes Welker
|123 in 2009
|Wes Welker
|122 in 2011
|Wes Welker
|118 in 2012
|Wes Welker
|112 in 2007
|Wes Welker
|111 in 2008
|Julian Edelman
|105 in 2013
|Troy Brown
|101 in 2001
|Julian Edelman
|100 in 2019
EDELMAN SETS CAREER SINGLE SEASON HIGH IN RECEIVING YARDS.
Edelman finished the season with 1,117 receiving yards, a single-season career high. His previous best was 1,106 receiving yards in 2016.
ELANDON ROBERTS FIRST NFL RECEPTION GOES FOR A 38-YARD TOUCHDOWN;
BECOMES SECOND DEFENSIVE PLAYER TO CATCH A TD PASS FROM TOM BRADY
THIRD PATRIOTS DEFENSIVE PLAYER TO CATCH A TD PASS
LB Elandon Roberts' first career reception resulted in a 38-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady in the third quarter. He is the second defensive player to catch a touchdown reception from Brady. LB Mike Vrabel caught 10 touchdown passes from Brady, including two in the postseason. Roberts is the sixth Patriots player to catch a touchdown pass on his first career reception since 2000. Roberts is the first Patriots defensive player to catch a touchdown pass from Brady since Oct. 28, 2007 vs. Washington when Brady completed a 2-yard touchdown pass to Vrabel in the second quarter. The only other Patriots defensive player to catch a touchdown pass was LB/DE John Tanner, who caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from QB Jim Plunkett on Nov. 24, 1974 at Baltimore. His 38-yard touchdown reception is the longest by a defensive player since DB Dane Cruikshank of Tennessee caught a 66-yard touchdown pass on a fake punt play vs. Houston on Sept. 16, 2018.
PATRIOTS SCORING A TD ON FIRST CAREER RECEPTION / SINCE 2000
|DATE
|PLAYER
|12/29/19
|Elandon Roberts vs. Miami Dolphins (38-yard touchdown)
|12/24/16
|Matt Lengel vs. New York Jets (18-yard touchdown)
|09/12/13
|Aaron Dobson vs. New York Jets (39-yard touchdown)
|09/12/10
|Rob Gronkowski vs. Cincinnati (1-yard touchdown)
|12/17/05
|Tom Ashworth vs. Tampa Bay (1-yard touchdown)
|09/29/02
|Mike Vrabel at San Diego (1-yard touchdown)
GILMORE HAS SECOND STRAIGHT SEASON WITH 20 PASSES DEFENSED
Gilmore finished with 20 passes defensed in 2019 to record his second straight season with 20 passes defensed. He had 20 passes defensed in 2018. He is the first Patriots player since 2000 to have back-to-back seasons with at least 20 passes defensed.
BOLDEN HAS CAREER LONG 38-YARD KICKOFF RETURN
RB Brandon Bolden had a career long 38-yard kickoff return in the third quarter. His previous best was a 34-yard kickoff return vs. Buffalo on Dec. 21.
WHITE HAS THE MOST RECEIVING TDS BY A RUNNING BACK IN FIRST SIX SEASONS
RB James White caught a 13-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and now has the most receiving touchdowns by a running back in their first six seasons with 24.
NFL Running Backs with 20 Receiving TDS in First Six Seasons
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|RECEIVING TDS
|James White
|Patriots
|24
|Chuck Foreman
|Minnesota
|23
|Brian Westbrook
|Philadelphia
|23
Most Receiving Touchdowns by a Patriots Running Back
|PLAYER
|REC. TOUCHDOWNS
|Larry Garron
|26
|James White
|24
|Kevin Faulk
|15
|Tony Collins
|12
MICHEL SETS CAREER HIGH IN RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS WITH SEVEN
RB Sony Michel scored on a 4-yard run in the second quarter for his seventh rushing touchdown of the season, a single-season career high. He had six rushing touchdowns as a rookie in 2018.
DORESETT HAS SECOND 50-YARD RECEPTION OF 2019
WR Phillip Dorsett set up a Patriots touchdown in the second quarter with a 50-yard reception. It was his second 50-yard reception of the 2019 season. He scored on a 58-yard touchdown reception in the season-opener vs. Pittsburgh on Sept. 8. Overall, it is his sixth career 50-yard reception, including his second as a member of the Patriots.
LINEUP NOTES
- Jonathan Jones returned to action after missing a game due to injury.