Game Notes: Patriots set franchise record for fewest points allowed in a season

Dec 29, 2019
TEAM NOTES

  • Patriots set franchise record for fewest points allowed in a season
  • Patriots set NFL mark for fewest third downs allowed in a season
  • Tom Brady reaches 4,000 passing yards for the 11th time. 
  • Julian Edelman finishes with second 100-catch season 
  • Elandon Roberts becomes second defensive player to catch a TD from Brady

PATRIOTS DEFENSE SETS A FRANCHISE RECORD FOR FEWEST POINTS ALLOWED

The Patriots finished the season by allowing an average of 14.0 points per game. The Patriots finished first in that category two other times in team history, allowing an NFL-low of 15.6 points per game in 2016 and 14.9 points per game in 2003.

GETTING DEFENSIVE

The 2019 Patriots allowed an average of 14.0 points per game in 2019, best in the NFL. The Patriots have recorded 13 seasons of 20.0 points allowed or fewer, the most in the NFL since 2001.

SEASONS ALLOWING 20 POINTS PER GAME OR FEWER SINCE 2001

Table inside Article
TEAMS SEASONS YEARS
New England 13 2001, 03-4, 06-10, 14-17, 19
Baltimore 12 03-06, 08-11, 14, 17-18
Pittsburgh 11 04-08, 10-12, 15, 17
Miami 8 2001-03, 05-06, 08, 11-12
Seattle 8 2005, 07, 11-16
Jacksonville 8 2001-02, 04-07, 17-18

PATRIOTS EXTEND NFL RECORD TO 13 SEASONS WITH AT LEAST 400 POINTS

The Patriots extended their NFL record to 13 straight seasons with at least 400 total points (2007-19) after finishing with 420 points in 2019. The Chargers previously held the record by scoring at least 400 points in eight consecutive seasons from 2004-11. New Orleans has a current streak of nine straight seasons with 400 points.

2019 PATRIOTS HAVE TEAM'S FOURTH BEST POINT DIFFERENTIAL

The 2019 Patriots finished with a+195 point differential, the fourth-best in team history.

PATRIOTS LARGEST POINT DIFFERENTIAL SUPER BOWL ERA (Since 1966)

Table inside Article
SEASON TEAM OWN OPP DIFF
2007 New England Patriots 589 274 +315
2012 New England Patriots 557 331 +226
2010 New England Patriots 518 313 +205
2019 New England Patriots 420 225 +195

PATRIOTS SET TEAM MARK FOR FEWEST POINTS ALLOWED

The Patriots allowed 225 points in 2019, the fewest points allowed in a 16-game schedule by the Patriots. The previous low for the Patriots in a 16-game season was 237 in 2006. The 1977 Patriots allowed 217 points in a 14-game season. Of the Patriots 225 points allowed this season, 35 points were scored on opponent turnovers returned for touchdowns (two interception and three fumbles returned for touchdowns). The fewest points by a Bill Belichick coached defense was the 1994 Cleveland Browns, who allowed just 204 points. The 225 points allowed by the Patriots are the fewest by a defense this decade. The previous low was by the 2011 Pittsburgh Steelers with 227 points allowed.

SET NFL MARK FOR FEWEST THIRD DOWNS ALLOWED; BEST THIRD DOWN PCT. IN NFL HISTORY

The Patriots set an NFL mark by allowing just 47 third down conversions in 2019. The previous low in a 16-game schedule was 49 by the 1991 New Orleans Saints. Overall, the Patriots held teams to 47-of- 195 (24.1 pct.) on third down, the lowest percentage in NFL history. The previous low was the 2017 Minnesota Vikings, who had a 25.2 third down percentage. The Patriots previous best was 29.1 percent on third-down in 1988.

FEWEST THIRD-DOWN CONVERSIONS ALLOWED IN A SEASON / 16-GAME SCHEDULE SINCE 1978

Table inside Article
YEAR TEAM THIRD DOWNS ALLOWED
2019 New England Patriots 47
1991 New Orleans Saints 49
1992 Dallas Cowboys 50
2003 Tennessee Titans 51
2017 Minnesota Vikings 51
1994 Arizona Cardinals 52

LOWEST THIRD DOWN CONVERSION PERCENTAGE IN A SEASON/16 GAME SCHEDULE

Table inside Article
YEAR TEAM THIRD DOWNS PERCENTAGE ALLOWED
2019 New England Patriots 24.1
2017 Minnesota Vikings 25.2
1991 New Orleans Saints 26.1
1998 Oakland Raiders 26.3
1984 Chicago Bears 26.4
1992 Dallas Cowboys 27.2

THE PATRIOTS DEFENSE ALLOWED JUST 20 TOUCHDOWNS IN 2019;

FEWEST IN TEAM HISTORY IN A 16-GAME SCHEDULE

The Patriots defense allowed 20 touchdowns in 2019 (7 rushing and 13 passing). In a 16-game schedule, the fewest touchdowns allowed by a defense are the 16 by the 1986 Chicago Bears and the 16 by the 2000 Baltimore Ravens. The previous low for the Patriots allowed in a 16-game season was 21 by the 2006 team. In a 16-game schedule, 20 defenses have let up 20 or fewer touchdowns. The last team to do it prior to the Patriots was the 2013 Seattle Seahawks with 20 touchdowns allowed

Fewest Defensive Touchdowns Allowed in a 16-Game Season (Since 1978)

Table inside Article
TEAM YEAR TOUCHDOWNS ALLOWED
Baltimore Ravens 2000 16
Chicago Bears 1986 16
Tennessee Titans 2000 17
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2002 18
Chicago Bears 2001 18
New Orleans Saints 1991 18
New York Jets 2009 19
Pittsburgh Steelers 2008 19
Chicago Bears 2005 19
Philadelphia Eagles 2001 19
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1999 19
Green Bay Packers 1996 19
Pittsburgh Steelers 1994 19
New England Patriots 2019 20
Seattle Seahawks 2013 20
Pittsburgh Steelers 2010 20
Dallas Cowboys 1996 20
New York Giants 1993 20
Philadelphia Eagles 1991 20
Denver Broncos 1991 20

2020 OPPONENTS DETERMINED

The Patriots 2019 opponents have been determined. In addition to playing each of the other AFC East opponents twice, the Patriots will play one game against each of the AFC West and NFC West teams. As the first-place team in the AFC East, the Patriots will play the first-place team of the AFC North (Baltimore) and AFC South (Houston).

Home: Buffalo, Miami, NY Jets, Arizona, Baltimore, Denver, Las Vegas, San Francisco

Away: Buffalo, Miami, NY Jets, Houston, Kansas City, LA Chargers, LA Rams, Seattle

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

BRADY MOVES PAST PEYTON MANNING FOR SECOND-MOST REGULAR SEASON TD PASSES

Tom Brady, who is already the all-time leader in total (regular season and postseason) touchdowns with 614, added two against Miami to move past Peyton Manning for second-place, behind the 547 touchdown passes by Drew Brees in regular season touchdown passes.

Most Career Touchdown Passes (Regular Season)

Table inside Article
PLAYER TOUCHDOWNS
Drew Brees 547
Tom Brady 541
Peyton Manning 539
Brett Favre 508
Dan Marino 420

BRADY STARTS IN ALL 16 GAMES FOR THE 16TH SEASON TO MATCH PEYTON MANNING

Brady has started every game in 16 seasons after starting all 16 games in 2019, tied with Peyton Manning for second place all-time for a quarterback, behind the 17 seasons by Brett Favre.

BRADY REACHES 4,000 PASSING YARDS FOR 11TH TIME

Brady reached 4,000 yards passing for the 11th time in 2019 after throwing for 221 yards against Miami to finish with 4,057.

ALL-TIME 4,000-YARD PASSING SEASONS

Table inside Article
PLAYER SEASONS
Peyton Manning 14
Drew Brees 12
Tom Brady 11
Philip Rivers 11
Matt Ryan 8

EXTENDS MARK FOR MOST TD TARGETS BY A QB

Brady has thrown a touchdown pass to 77 different players in the regular season, extending his record for most touchdown targets by an NFL quarterback after a 38-yard touchdown pass to LB Elandon Roberts in the third quarter.

Most Touchdown Targets by an NFL Quarterback

Table inside Article
QUARTERBACK TD TARGERS
Tom Brady 77
Vinny Testaverde 70
Steve DeBerg 62
Brett Favre 61

EDELMAN REACHED 100 RECEPTIONS FOR SECOND TIME

Julian Edelman finished the 2019 season with 100 receptions, his second career 100-reception season.

Most 100 Reception Seasons/Patriots History

Table inside Article
PLAYER 100-RECEPTION SEASONS
Wes Welker 5
Julian Edelman 2
Troy Brown 1

Most Receptions in Season by a Patriot

Table inside Article
PLAYER RECEPTIONS
Wes Welker 123 in 2009
Wes Welker 122 in 2011
Wes Welker 118 in 2012
Wes Welker 112 in 2007
Wes Welker 111 in 2008
Julian Edelman 105 in 2013
Troy Brown 101 in 2001
Julian Edelman 100 in 2019

EDELMAN SETS CAREER SINGLE SEASON HIGH IN RECEIVING YARDS.

Edelman finished the season with 1,117 receiving yards, a single-season career high. His previous best was 1,106 receiving yards in 2016.

ELANDON ROBERTS FIRST NFL RECEPTION GOES FOR A 38-YARD TOUCHDOWN;

BECOMES SECOND DEFENSIVE PLAYER TO CATCH A TD PASS FROM TOM BRADY

THIRD PATRIOTS DEFENSIVE PLAYER TO CATCH A TD PASS

LB Elandon Roberts' first career reception resulted in a 38-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady in the third quarter. He is the second defensive player to catch a touchdown reception from Brady. LB Mike Vrabel caught 10 touchdown passes from Brady, including two in the postseason. Roberts is the sixth Patriots player to catch a touchdown pass on his first career reception since 2000. Roberts is the first Patriots defensive player to catch a touchdown pass from Brady since Oct. 28, 2007 vs. Washington when Brady completed a 2-yard touchdown pass to Vrabel in the second quarter. The only other Patriots defensive player to catch a touchdown pass was LB/DE John Tanner, who caught a 2-yard touchdown pass from QB Jim Plunkett on Nov. 24, 1974 at Baltimore. His 38-yard touchdown reception is the longest by a defensive player since DB Dane Cruikshank of Tennessee caught a 66-yard touchdown pass on a fake punt play vs. Houston on Sept. 16, 2018.

PATRIOTS SCORING A TD ON FIRST CAREER RECEPTION / SINCE 2000

Table inside Article
DATE PLAYER
12/29/19 Elandon Roberts vs. Miami Dolphins (38-yard touchdown)
12/24/16 Matt Lengel vs. New York Jets (18-yard touchdown)
09/12/13 Aaron Dobson vs. New York Jets (39-yard touchdown)
09/12/10 Rob Gronkowski vs. Cincinnati (1-yard touchdown)
12/17/05 Tom Ashworth vs. Tampa Bay (1-yard touchdown)
09/29/02 Mike Vrabel at San Diego (1-yard touchdown)

GILMORE HAS SECOND STRAIGHT SEASON WITH 20 PASSES DEFENSED

Gilmore finished with 20 passes defensed in 2019 to record his second straight season with 20 passes defensed. He had 20 passes defensed in 2018. He is the first Patriots player since 2000 to have back-to-back seasons with at least 20 passes defensed.

BOLDEN HAS CAREER LONG 38-YARD KICKOFF RETURN

RB Brandon Bolden had a career long 38-yard kickoff return in the third quarter. His previous best was a 34-yard kickoff return vs. Buffalo on Dec. 21.

WHITE HAS THE MOST RECEIVING TDS BY A RUNNING BACK IN FIRST SIX SEASONS

RB James White caught a 13-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter and now has the most receiving touchdowns by a running back in their first six seasons with 24.

NFL Running Backs with 20 Receiving TDS in First Six Seasons

Table inside Article
PLAYER TEAM RECEIVING TDS
James White Patriots 24
Chuck Foreman Minnesota 23
Brian Westbrook Philadelphia 23

Most Receiving Touchdowns by a Patriots Running Back

Table inside Article
PLAYER REC. TOUCHDOWNS
Larry Garron 26
James White 24
Kevin Faulk 15
Tony Collins 12

MICHEL SETS CAREER HIGH IN RUSHING TOUCHDOWNS WITH SEVEN

RB Sony Michel scored on a 4-yard run in the second quarter for his seventh rushing touchdown of the season, a single-season career high. He had six rushing touchdowns as a rookie in 2018.

DORESETT HAS SECOND 50-YARD RECEPTION OF 2019

WR Phillip Dorsett set up a Patriots touchdown in the second quarter with a 50-yard reception. It was his second 50-yard reception of the 2019 season. He scored on a 58-yard touchdown reception in the season-opener vs. Pittsburgh on Sept. 8. Overall, it is his sixth career 50-yard reception, including his second as a member of the Patriots.

LINEUP NOTES

  • Jonathan Jones returned to action after missing a game due to injury.

