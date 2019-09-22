Game Notes: Patriots set mark most regular season wins in a decade

Official website of the New England Patriots

TEAM NOTES

· Patriots set mark most regular season wins in a decade

· Patriots allow just 105 total yards, fourth-fewest in a game in team history

· Patriots have now won 15 straight regular season home games

· Patriots off to 3-0 record for 11th time in team history and 7th time under Belichick

· Patriots score at least 30 points in third straight game

· Patriots shutout opponent in 1st half for 5th straight game (incl. postseason)

· Brady moves out of tie with Brees for sole possession of second place on all-time TD list

· Brady sets record for most TDs in a single season for a QB after turning 42

· McCourty has third straight game with an interception

PATRIOTS SET MARK FOR MOST REGULAR SEASON WINS IN A DECADE

The Patriots picked up their third win of the 2019 season and their 116th regular season win of this decade (2010-present) to move past the Indianapolis Colts (115 - 2000-09) for the most regular season wins in a decade. The Patriots hold the mark for most total wins in a decade with 132 (2010-present).

TEAMS OF THE DECADES

Team Years Reg. Season Postseason Total

New England 2010-present 116-31 (.789) 16-6 (.727) 132-37 (.781)

New England 2000-09 112-48 (.700) 14-4 (.778) 126-52 (.708)

Indianapolis 2000-09 115-45 (.719) 9-8 (.529) 124-53 (.701)

San Francisco 1990-99 113-47 (.706) 9-7 (.563) 122-54 (.693)

PATRIOTS HAVE SCORED 106 POINTS THROUGH FIRST THREE GAMES,

FOURTH-MOST IN TEAM HISTORY THROUGH FIRST THREE GAMES

The Patriots have 76 points 106 points through the first three games of the season, the fourth-highest points total in team history through the first three games of the season. The NFL record for most points through the first three games is 132 by the 1968 Dallas Cowboys.

MOST POINTS IN TEAM HISTORY THROUGH FIRST THREE GAMES

119 points in 2015

115 points in 2002

114 points in 2007

106 points in 2019

PATRIOTS DEFENSE HOLDS THE JETS TO JUST 6 FIRST DOWNS AND 105 TOTAL YARDS

The Patriots defense held the Jets to just six first downs and 105 total yards of offense. It is the fourth fewest yards the Patriots have ever allowed in a game.

Fewest Net Yards Allowed

65 vs. Seattle, Dec. 4, 1988

86 vs. Baltimore, Oct. 23, 1977

88 vs. Miami, Oct. 12, 1980

105 vs. NY Jets, Sept. 22, 109

112 vs. Houston, Dec. 18, 196

PATRIOTS WIN 15TH STRAIGHT REGULAR SEASON GAME AT HOME

The Patriots win their 15th straight regular season game at Gillette Stadium, the fourth-longest home winning streak. The Patriots last lost at Gillette Stadium On Oct. 1, 2017 vs. Carolina.

LONGEST HOME WINNING STREAK/PATRIOTS HISTORY

(Regular Season Only)

Streak First Win Last Win

20 Dec. 21, 2008 Oct. 16, 2011

18 Dec. 29, 2002 Sept. 8, 2005

16 Dec. 30, 2012 Dec. 28, 2014

15 Oct. 22, 2017 Present

12 Nov. 26, 2006 Sept. 7, 2008

10 Sept. 18, 1976 Oct. 30, 1977

PATRIOTS OFF TO 3-0 MARK FOR 11TH TIME IN TEAM HISTORY AND 7TH TIME UNDER BELICHICK

Patriots look to get off to a 3-0 record for 11th time in team history and 7th time under Belichick

(1964, 1974, 1997, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2007, 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2018)

PATRIOTS HAVE NOW SCORED 30 POINTS OR MORE IN ALL THREE GAMES IN 2019

The Patriots have scored 30 or more points in all three games so far in 2019. It marks the fourth time since 2000 that the team has opened the season with three-straight 30+ point games. They previously did it in 2002, 2007 and 2011. It is the most such starts since the beginning of the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era, breaking a tie with the Denver Broncos.

PATRIOTS DEFENSE HAS NOT ALLOWED A TOUCHDOWN IN FIRST THREE GAMES

The Patriots defense has not allowed a touchdown in the first three games of the season. The Patriots defense has not allowed a touchdown in four straight games, dating back to Super Bowl LIII.

PATRIOTS EXTENDED MARK TO 14 QUARTERS WITHOUT ALOWING A TOUCHDOWN

The Patriots extended their streak to 14 straight quarters without allowing a touchdown dating back to Super Bowl LIII, before the Jets scored a touchdown in the third quarter.

PATRIOTS SHUTOUT OPPONENT IN FIRST HALF FOR FIFTH STRAIGHT GAME (incl. postseason);

LONGEST STREAK IN THE SUPER BOWL ERA

The Patriots have not allowed a first half point in five straight games, after holding the Jets to zero points in the first half. The Patriots are the first to have a five-game streak in the Super Bowl era. The Patriots took a 14-0 first half lead in the AFC Championship Game vs. Kansas City (1/20/19), a 3-0 lead in Super Bowl LIII vs. LA Rams (2/3/19), a 20-0 lead vs. Pittsburgh (9/8/19), a 13-0 lead at Miami (9/15/19) and a 20-0 lead against the Jets today. The Patriots had a three-game stretch with no first half points allowed in 1977. The Patriots accomplished the feat from Nov. 20, 1977 at Buffalo, Nov. 27, 1977 vs. Philadelphia and Dec. 4, 1977 at Atlanta. The Patriots are the first team to shutout their opponent in the first half in the first three games of the season since the 1962 Green Bay Packers.

PATRIOTS DEFENSE FOLLOWS A 7-SACK GAME WITH A 5-SACK GAME;

ON PACE TO FINISH WITH 69 SACKS

The Patriots defense followed a 7 sack day against Miami with 5 sacks against the Jets. The Patriots now have 13 sacks in the first three games of the season and are on pace to finish with 69 sacks. The Patriots record for most sacks in a season is 66 in 1963. The Patriots record for most sacks in a 16-game season is 57 in 1979. The most sacks for the Patriots under Bill Belichick is 49 in 2015.

Most Sacks in a Season in NFL History

Team Year Sacks

Chicago 1984 72

Minnesota 1989 71

Chicago 1987 70

NY Giants 1985 68

PATRIOTS ON A HIGH SCORING PACE IN 2019

Patriots have scored 106 points in the first three games and are on pace to finish the season with 565 points. The Patriots have scored 500 points in a season four times (2007- 589, 2010-518, 2011-557 and 2012- 557), tied with the Rams for the most seasons with 500 total points.

Most Point Scored in a Season

Team Year Points

Denver 2013 606

Patriots 2007 589

Kansas City 2018 565

DEFENSE COMING UP STRONG

The Patriots held the Jets offense scoreless in 13 offensive drives and have now allowed just one scoring drive in 37 drives.

PATRIOTS HAVE ALLOWED JUST 17 POINTS IN 2019

The Patriots have allowed just 17 points through the first three games and are on pace to allow just 90 points all season. The 1977 Patriots allowed just 217 points in a 14-game season. The Patriots least amount of points in a 16-game season is 237 in 2006. The NFL record for least amount of points in a 16-game season was the 2000 Baltimore Ravens, who allowed 165 total points.

Fewest Points Allowed in a 16-game Season

Team Year Points

Baltimore 2000 165

Chicago 1986 187

Tennessee 2000 191

Pittsburgh 1978 195

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

BRADY MOVES OUT OF A TIE WITH BREES FOR SECOND ALL-TIME IN CAREER TOUCHDOWNS

Tom Brady moved out of a tie with Drew Brees for sole possession of second place on the NFL's all-time touchdown list with his two-touchdown performance against the Jets.

MOST CAREER TOUCHDOWN PASSES

(Regular Season Only)

Peyton Manning......... 539

Tom Brady................... 524

Drew Brees.................. 522

Brett Favre.................. 508

Dan Marino................. 420

BRADY SETS RECORD FOR MOST TDS IN A SINGLE SEASON AFTER TURNING 42

Brady set an NFL record for most touchdown passes in a single season for a quarterback past the age of 42 with his second touchdown of the day against the Jets on a 3-yard touchdown pass to WR Julian Edelman for his seventh touchdown of the year. He threw a 25-yarder to WR Phillip Dorsett earlier in the game. Brady moved past George Blanda, who had six touchdowns pass in 1970 after turning 42.

BRADY MOVES INTO SOLE POSSESION OF SECOND PLACE WITH 210 REGULAR SEASON WINS

Tom Brady earned his 210th career regular season win as a starting quarterback to move into sole possession of second place all-time, behind Adam Vinatieri.

Player Wins

Adam Vinatieri.... 217

Tom Brady........... 210

George Blanda.... 209

Gary Anderson.... 201

Jerry Rice............. 194

PATS IMPROVE TO 41-0 AT HOME AGAINST AFC WHEN BRADY AND EDELMAN ARE IN LINEUP

The Patriots improved to 41-0 at home against AFC teams when Tom Brady and Julian Edelman are in the lineup together.

brady wins 28th game against THE JETS

Brady won his 28th game as a starter against the Jets. He is the only quarterback in NFL history to have more than 20 wins against three different teams.

Most WINS BY A STARTING QUARTERBACK

AGAINST AN OPPONENT

Player Wins Opponent

Tom Brady 30 Buffalo

Tom Brady 28 N.Y. Jets

Brett Favre 26 Detroit

Tom Brady 23 Miami

Brett Favre 23 Chicago

Ben Roethlisberger 23 Cincinnati

Ben Roethlisberger 22 Cleveland

Dan Marino 22 Indianapolis

BRADY GOES OVER 300 YARDS

Tom Brady had his second 300-yard game of 2019 and his 89th of his career after finishing with 306 yards. The Patriots are 74-15 in the regular season when he throws for at least 300 yards. It is his 71st game with 300 yards and two touchdowns, which breaks a tie with Peyton Manning for the second-most in the Super Bowl era, behind the 93 by Drew Brees.

Most 300-yard Games in NFL History

Drew Brees 116

Peyton Manning 93

Tom Brady 89

Dan Marino 63

Philip Rivers 63

Brett Favre 62

DEVIN MCCOURTY HAS PICK IN THIRD STRAIGHT GAME;

SECOND TIME HE HAS GONE THREE STRAIGHT GAMES WITH A PICK

DB Devin McCourty picked off Jets QB Luke Falk early in the third quarter for his third straight game with an interception. It is the second time in McCourty's career that he has gone three straight games with a pick. He also did it as a rookie in 2010. It is the first time that a Patriots player has gone three straight games with an interception since Aqib Talib did it in 2013. The Patriots record for most consecutive games with an interception is four by Mike Haynes in 1976.

LB JAMIE COLLINS HAS TWO SACKS

LB Jamie Collins finished with two sacks. It is his third multi-sack game of his career. He had a career-best 2 ½ sacks on Sept. 20, 2015 at Buffalo and had two sacks Dec. 7, 2014 at San Diego.

TIGHT END RYAN IZZO WITH A 41-YARD RECEPTION

Tight end Ryan Izzo hauled in a 41-yard reception in the first quarter from Tom Brady to help set up RB Sony Michel's 5-yard touchdown run for the Patriots first points.

LINEUP NOTES

MARSHALL NEWHOUSE MAKES FIRST START FOR THE PATRIOTS AT LEFT TACKLE

Marshall Newhouse made his first start for the Patriots at left tackle. He started the previous game at Miami at right tackle but then moved to left tackle after the injury to Isaiah Wynn.

MARCUS CANNON RETURNS TO THE STARTING LINEUP AT RIGHT TACKLE

Marcus Cannon returned to the starting lineup at right tackle after missing the game at Miami due to injury.

RB BRANDON BOLDEN RETURNS TO ACTION;

EARNS FIRST START SINCE 2015

RB Brandon Bolden returned to action after missing the Miami game due to injury and was in the starting lineup at running back. It was his first start since he started at running back at the New York Jets on Dec. 27, 2015.

FB JAKOB JOHNSON MAKES NFL DEBUT

FB Jakob Johnson, who joined New England as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program, was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and played in his first NFL game.

2019 DRAFT PICKS MAKING NFL DEBUT

Three of the Patriots 2019 NFL Draft picks played in their first NFL game. Second-round Pick DB Joejuan Williams, fourth-round pick QB Jarrett Stidham and third-round draft pick RB Damien Harris saw their first action. Williams and Harris were inactive for the first two games. Stidham's first pass completion was an 11-yard pass to WR Phillip Dorsett.

