Game Notes: Patriots set mark most regular season wins in a decade

TEAM NOTES
· Patriots set mark most regular season wins in a decade
· Patriots allow just 105 total yards, fourth-fewest in a game in team history
· Patriots have now won 15 straight regular season home games
· Patriots off to 3-0 record for 11th time in team history and 7th time under Belichick
· Patriots score at least 30 points in third straight game
· Patriots shutout opponent in 1st half for 5th straight game (incl. postseason)
· Brady moves out of tie with Brees for sole possession of second place on all-time TD list
· Brady sets record for most TDs in a single season for a QB after turning 42
· McCourty has third straight game with an interception
PATRIOTS SET MARK FOR MOST REGULAR SEASON WINS IN A DECADE
The Patriots picked up their third win of the 2019 season and their 116th regular season win of this decade (2010-present) to move past the Indianapolis Colts (115 - 2000-09) for the most regular season wins in a decade. The Patriots hold the mark for most total wins in a decade with 132 (2010-present).
TEAMS OF THE DECADES
Team Years Reg. Season Postseason Total
New England 2010-present 116-31 (.789) 16-6 (.727) 132-37 (.781)
New England 2000-09 112-48 (.700) 14-4 (.778) 126-52 (.708)
Indianapolis 2000-09 115-45 (.719) 9-8 (.529) 124-53 (.701)
San Francisco 1990-99 113-47 (.706) 9-7 (.563) 122-54 (.693)
PATRIOTS HAVE SCORED 106 POINTS THROUGH FIRST THREE GAMES,
FOURTH-MOST IN TEAM HISTORY THROUGH FIRST THREE GAMES
The Patriots have 76 points 106 points through the first three games of the season, the fourth-highest points total in team history through the first three games of the season. The NFL record for most points through the first three games is 132 by the 1968 Dallas Cowboys.
MOST POINTS IN TEAM HISTORY THROUGH FIRST THREE GAMES
119 points in 2015
115 points in 2002
114 points in 2007
106 points in 2019
PATRIOTS DEFENSE HOLDS THE JETS TO JUST 6 FIRST DOWNS AND 105 TOTAL YARDS
The Patriots defense held the Jets to just six first downs and 105 total yards of offense. It is the fourth fewest yards the Patriots have ever allowed in a game.
Fewest Net Yards Allowed
65 vs. Seattle, Dec. 4, 1988
86 vs. Baltimore, Oct. 23, 1977
88 vs. Miami, Oct. 12, 1980
105 vs. NY Jets, Sept. 22, 109
112 vs. Houston, Dec. 18, 196
PATRIOTS WIN 15TH STRAIGHT REGULAR SEASON GAME AT HOME
The Patriots win their 15th straight regular season game at Gillette Stadium, the fourth-longest home winning streak. The Patriots last lost at Gillette Stadium On Oct. 1, 2017 vs. Carolina.
LONGEST HOME WINNING STREAK/PATRIOTS HISTORY
(Regular Season Only)
Streak First Win Last Win
20 Dec. 21, 2008 Oct. 16, 2011
18 Dec. 29, 2002 Sept. 8, 2005
16 Dec. 30, 2012 Dec. 28, 2014
15 Oct. 22, 2017 Present
12 Nov. 26, 2006 Sept. 7, 2008
10 Sept. 18, 1976 Oct. 30, 1977
PATRIOTS OFF TO 3-0 MARK FOR 11TH TIME IN TEAM HISTORY AND 7TH TIME UNDER BELICHICK
Patriots look to get off to a 3-0 record for 11th time in team history and 7th time under Belichick
(1964, 1974, 1997, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2007, 2013, 2015, 2016 and 2018)
PATRIOTS HAVE NOW SCORED 30 POINTS OR MORE IN ALL THREE GAMES IN 2019
The Patriots have scored 30 or more points in all three games so far in 2019. It marks the fourth time since 2000 that the team has opened the season with three-straight 30+ point games. They previously did it in 2002, 2007 and 2011. It is the most such starts since the beginning of the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era, breaking a tie with the Denver Broncos.
PATRIOTS DEFENSE HAS NOT ALLOWED A TOUCHDOWN IN FIRST THREE GAMES
The Patriots defense has not allowed a touchdown in the first three games of the season. The Patriots defense has not allowed a touchdown in four straight games, dating back to Super Bowl LIII.
PATRIOTS EXTENDED MARK TO 14 QUARTERS WITHOUT ALOWING A TOUCHDOWN
The Patriots extended their streak to 14 straight quarters without allowing a touchdown dating back to Super Bowl LIII, before the Jets scored a touchdown in the third quarter.
PATRIOTS SHUTOUT OPPONENT IN FIRST HALF FOR FIFTH STRAIGHT GAME (incl. postseason);
LONGEST STREAK IN THE SUPER BOWL ERA
The Patriots have not allowed a first half point in five straight games, after holding the Jets to zero points in the first half. The Patriots are the first to have a five-game streak in the Super Bowl era. The Patriots took a 14-0 first half lead in the AFC Championship Game vs. Kansas City (1/20/19), a 3-0 lead in Super Bowl LIII vs. LA Rams (2/3/19), a 20-0 lead vs. Pittsburgh (9/8/19), a 13-0 lead at Miami (9/15/19) and a 20-0 lead against the Jets today. The Patriots had a three-game stretch with no first half points allowed in 1977. The Patriots accomplished the feat from Nov. 20, 1977 at Buffalo, Nov. 27, 1977 vs. Philadelphia and Dec. 4, 1977 at Atlanta. The Patriots are the first team to shutout their opponent in the first half in the first three games of the season since the 1962 Green Bay Packers.
PATRIOTS DEFENSE FOLLOWS A 7-SACK GAME WITH A 5-SACK GAME;
ON PACE TO FINISH WITH 69 SACKS
The Patriots defense followed a 7 sack day against Miami with 5 sacks against the Jets. The Patriots now have 13 sacks in the first three games of the season and are on pace to finish with 69 sacks. The Patriots record for most sacks in a season is 66 in 1963. The Patriots record for most sacks in a 16-game season is 57 in 1979. The most sacks for the Patriots under Bill Belichick is 49 in 2015.
Most Sacks in a Season in NFL History
Team Year Sacks
Chicago 1984 72
Minnesota 1989 71
Chicago 1987 70
NY Giants 1985 68
PATRIOTS ON A HIGH SCORING PACE IN 2019
Patriots have scored 106 points in the first three games and are on pace to finish the season with 565 points. The Patriots have scored 500 points in a season four times (2007- 589, 2010-518, 2011-557 and 2012- 557), tied with the Rams for the most seasons with 500 total points.
Most Point Scored in a Season
Team Year Points
Denver 2013 606
Patriots 2007 589
Kansas City 2018 565
DEFENSE COMING UP STRONG
The Patriots held the Jets offense scoreless in 13 offensive drives and have now allowed just one scoring drive in 37 drives.
PATRIOTS HAVE ALLOWED JUST 17 POINTS IN 2019
The Patriots have allowed just 17 points through the first three games and are on pace to allow just 90 points all season. The 1977 Patriots allowed just 217 points in a 14-game season. The Patriots least amount of points in a 16-game season is 237 in 2006. The NFL record for least amount of points in a 16-game season was the 2000 Baltimore Ravens, who allowed 165 total points.
Fewest Points Allowed in a 16-game Season
Team Year Points
Baltimore 2000 165
Chicago 1986 187
Tennessee 2000 191
Pittsburgh 1978 195
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
BRADY MOVES OUT OF A TIE WITH BREES FOR SECOND ALL-TIME IN CAREER TOUCHDOWNS
Tom Brady moved out of a tie with Drew Brees for sole possession of second place on the NFL's all-time touchdown list with his two-touchdown performance against the Jets.
MOST CAREER TOUCHDOWN PASSES
(Regular Season Only)
Peyton Manning......... 539
Tom Brady................... 524
Drew Brees.................. 522
Brett Favre.................. 508
Dan Marino................. 420
BRADY SETS RECORD FOR MOST TDS IN A SINGLE SEASON AFTER TURNING 42
Brady set an NFL record for most touchdown passes in a single season for a quarterback past the age of 42 with his second touchdown of the day against the Jets on a 3-yard touchdown pass to WR Julian Edelman for his seventh touchdown of the year. He threw a 25-yarder to WR Phillip Dorsett earlier in the game. Brady moved past George Blanda, who had six touchdowns pass in 1970 after turning 42.
BRADY MOVES INTO SOLE POSSESION OF SECOND PLACE WITH 210 REGULAR SEASON WINS
Tom Brady earned his 210th career regular season win as a starting quarterback to move into sole possession of second place all-time, behind Adam Vinatieri.
Player Wins
Adam Vinatieri.... 217
Tom Brady........... 210
George Blanda.... 209
Gary Anderson.... 201
Jerry Rice............. 194
PATS IMPROVE TO 41-0 AT HOME AGAINST AFC WHEN BRADY AND EDELMAN ARE IN LINEUP
The Patriots improved to 41-0 at home against AFC teams when Tom Brady and Julian Edelman are in the lineup together.
brady wins 28th game against THE JETS
Brady won his 28th game as a starter against the Jets. He is the only quarterback in NFL history to have more than 20 wins against three different teams.
Most WINS BY A STARTING QUARTERBACK
AGAINST AN OPPONENT
Player Wins Opponent
Tom Brady 30 Buffalo
Tom Brady 28 N.Y. Jets
Brett Favre 26 Detroit
Tom Brady 23 Miami
Brett Favre 23 Chicago
Ben Roethlisberger 23 Cincinnati
Ben Roethlisberger 22 Cleveland
Dan Marino 22 Indianapolis
BRADY GOES OVER 300 YARDS
Tom Brady had his second 300-yard game of 2019 and his 89th of his career after finishing with 306 yards. The Patriots are 74-15 in the regular season when he throws for at least 300 yards. It is his 71st game with 300 yards and two touchdowns, which breaks a tie with Peyton Manning for the second-most in the Super Bowl era, behind the 93 by Drew Brees.
Most 300-yard Games in NFL History
Drew Brees 116
Peyton Manning 93
Tom Brady 89
Dan Marino 63
Philip Rivers 63
Brett Favre 62
DEVIN MCCOURTY HAS PICK IN THIRD STRAIGHT GAME;
SECOND TIME HE HAS GONE THREE STRAIGHT GAMES WITH A PICK
DB Devin McCourty picked off Jets QB Luke Falk early in the third quarter for his third straight game with an interception. It is the second time in McCourty's career that he has gone three straight games with a pick. He also did it as a rookie in 2010. It is the first time that a Patriots player has gone three straight games with an interception since Aqib Talib did it in 2013. The Patriots record for most consecutive games with an interception is four by Mike Haynes in 1976.
LB JAMIE COLLINS HAS TWO SACKS
LB Jamie Collins finished with two sacks. It is his third multi-sack game of his career. He had a career-best 2 ½ sacks on Sept. 20, 2015 at Buffalo and had two sacks Dec. 7, 2014 at San Diego.
TIGHT END RYAN IZZO WITH A 41-YARD RECEPTION
Tight end Ryan Izzo hauled in a 41-yard reception in the first quarter from Tom Brady to help set up RB Sony Michel's 5-yard touchdown run for the Patriots first points.
LINEUP NOTES
MARSHALL NEWHOUSE MAKES FIRST START FOR THE PATRIOTS AT LEFT TACKLE
Marshall Newhouse made his first start for the Patriots at left tackle. He started the previous game at Miami at right tackle but then moved to left tackle after the injury to Isaiah Wynn.
MARCUS CANNON RETURNS TO THE STARTING LINEUP AT RIGHT TACKLE
Marcus Cannon returned to the starting lineup at right tackle after missing the game at Miami due to injury.
RB BRANDON BOLDEN RETURNS TO ACTION;
EARNS FIRST START SINCE 2015
RB Brandon Bolden returned to action after missing the Miami game due to injury and was in the starting lineup at running back. It was his first start since he started at running back at the New York Jets on Dec. 27, 2015.
FB JAKOB JOHNSON MAKES NFL DEBUT
FB Jakob Johnson, who joined New England as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program, was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and played in his first NFL game.
2019 DRAFT PICKS MAKING NFL DEBUT
Three of the Patriots 2019 NFL Draft picks played in their first NFL game. Second-round Pick DB Joejuan Williams, fourth-round pick QB Jarrett Stidham and third-round draft pick RB Damien Harris saw their first action. Williams and Harris were inactive for the first two games. Stidham's first pass completion was an 11-yard pass to WR Phillip Dorsett.