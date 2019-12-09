Game Notes: Patriots set team mark with fourth blocked punt of the season

JULIAN EDELMAN REACHES 1000 YARDS RECEIVING FOR THIRD TIME IN HIS CAREER

WR Julian Edelman reached 1,000 yards receiving for the third time in his career. He entered the game with 915 yards receiving and finished with 95 more to push his 2019 total to 1,010 yards. He reached 1,000 yards on a 13-yard reception in the third quarter. Edelman joins Wes Welker (5), Rob Gronkowski (4), Randy Moss (3) and Stanley Morgan (3) as the only Patriots with at least three 1,000-yard seasons.

Most 1,000 Yard Season/Patriots History

Wes Welker........................................ 5

Rob Gronkowski................................ 4

Julian Edelman.................................. 3

Stanley Morgan................................. 3

Randy Moss....................................... 3

Terry Glenn........................................ 2

EDELMAN REACHED 90 RECEPTIONS FOR FOURTH TIME

Edelman's 8 receptions against Kansas City pushed his 2019 total to 90 receptions for the season. It is the fourth time in his career that he has had at least 90 receptions. Edelman had a career-high 105 receptions in 2013, 92 receptions in 2014 and 98 receptions in 2016.

MOST 90-PLUS RECEPTION SEASONS/PATRIOTS HISTORY

Player 90-plus Reception Season

Wes Welker......................................... 5

Julian Edelman.................................... 4

Troy Brown.......................................... 2

EDELMAN MOVES PAST TROY BROWN FOR FOURTH ON PATS LIST

Edelman moved past Troy Brown into fourth place on the Patriots all-time receiving list. He entered the game needing 62 yards to move past Brown and did so on an 18-yard pass in the second quarter. He finished the game with 95 yards and now has 6,400 career receiving yards.

MOST Receiving yards IN PATRIOTS HISTORY

(REGULAR SEASON)

Player Receiving Yards

Stanley Morgan.......................... 10,352

Rob Gronkowski .......................... 7,861

Wes Welker.................................. 7,459

Julian Edelman............................. 6,400

Troy Brown................................... 6,366

EDELMAN ON PACE FOR CAREER YEAR;

Through 13 games so far, Edelman has 90 receptions for 1,010 yards and is on pace for 111 receptions for 1,243 yards, which would be a career best. He posted career highs with 105 receptions in 2013 and 1,106 yards receiving in 2016.

RB JAMES WHITE COMPLETES FIRST NFL PASS

RB James White completed his first NFL pass in the fourth quarter when he completed a 35-yard pass to WR Jakobi Meyers. It is the third pass of the season that was completed by a position player. Julian Edelman has a 32-yard completion vs. Pittsburgh on Sept. 8 and a 15-yard touchdown pass at Philadelphia on Nov. 17.

NATE EBNER HAS FIRST BLOCKED PUNT OF HIS CAREER

Nate Ebner had the first blocked punt of his career in the third quarter. The play gave the Patriots a first down at the Kansas City 19-yard line and helped lead to a 10-yard touchdown run by RB Brandon Bolden.

ROOKIE P JAKE BAILEY SETS PATRIOTS RECORD FOR MOST PUNTS INSIDE THE 20

Jake Bailey's first punt of the day landed inside the 20-yard line for his 32nd punt inside the 20. That is a new single season team record. Ryan Allen (2015) and Lee Johnson (2000) each had 31 punts inside the 20-yard line. He landed a second punt inside the 20-yard line to increase his 2019 total to 32 punts inside the 20.

BRANDON BOLDEN SETS SINGLE SEASON RECORD WITH FOURTH TOUCHDOWN OF THE SEASON

RB Brandon Bolden scored on a 10-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for his third touchdown of the season (three rushing and one receiving). His four total touchdowns are a new single-season career high. He had three rushing touchdowns in 2013 with the Patriots and three total touchdowns (two rushing and one receiving) in 2018 with Miami. His three rushing touchdowns match his season-high of three in 2013.

J.C. JACKSON TIES HIS ROOKIE TOTAL WITH HIS THIRD PICK OF THE SEASON

J.C. Jackson picked off Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes early in the first quarter for his third interception of the season to match his rookie total of three in picks in 2018.

TOM BRADY RUSHED FOR 20 YARDS; SEVENTH TIME HE REACHED 20 YARDS IN A GAME