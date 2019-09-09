Game Notes: Patriots win 14th straight regular season game at home 

TEAM NOTES

Patriots win 14th straight regular season game at home

Patriots improve to 5-1 on kickoff weekend after winning the Super Bowl

Brady wins his 14th kickoff weekend game, the most all-time

Brady is now 6-0 at Gillette Stadium against Pittsburgh

Brady now has 44 50-yard TDs since 2001, the most in that time frame

The Patriots are now 40-0 against AFC Teams with both Brady and Edelman in the lineup

Dorsett has first two-TD game; Sets career high in receiving yards

PATRIOTS HAVE NOW WON 14 STRAIGHT REGULAR SEASON HOME GAMES

The Patriots have now won 14 straight regular season games at Gillette stadium, the fourth-longest streak in team history.

LONGEST HOME WINNING STREAK/PATRIOTS HISTORY

(Regular Season Only)

Streak First Win Last Win

20 Dec. 21, 2008 Oct. 16, 2011

18 Dec. 29, 2002 Sept. 8, 2005

16 Dec. 30, 2012 Dec. 28, 2014

14 Oct. 22, 2017 Present

12 Nov. 26, 2006 Sept. 7, 2008

10 Sept. 18, 1976 Oct. 30, 1977

PATRIOTS ARE NOW 5-1 IN SEASON OPENERS AFTER WINNING THE SUPER BOWL

The Patriots are now 5-1 all-time in season openers in the season after winning the Super Bowl. Following a Super Bowl win, the Patriots have opened on Monday Night Football one time, four times on Thursday Night Football and now once on Sunday Night Football. The 2019 season marks the third time opening against Pittsburgh following a Super Bowl win. The Patriots started the season against Pittsburgh following the 2001 and 2014 Super Bowl wins.

PATRIOTS OPENING GAMES AFTER WINNING THE SUPER BOWL

Patriots 30, Pittsburgh 14 – Sept. 9, 2002 on Monday Night Football

Patriots 27, Indianapolis 24 – Sept. 9, 2004 on Thursday Night Football

Patriots 30, Oakland 20 – Sept. 8, 2005 on Thursday Night Football

Patriots 28, Pittsburgh 21 – Sept. 10, 2015 on Thursday Night Football

Kansas City 42, Patriots 27 – Sept. 7, 2017 on Thursday Night. Football

Patriots 33, Steelers 3 – Sept. 9, 2019 on Sunday Night Football

PATRIOTS HAVE NOW WON 34 KICKOFF WEEKEND GAMES;

THIRD AMONG AFC TEAMS

The New England Patriots have won 10 of their past 11 home openers on kickoff weekend. The Patriots are tied for the third-most kickoff weekend wins among AFC teams (34).

AFC Teams with the Most Kickoff Wins

Team Kickoff Weekend Wins

Pittsburgh 43

Denver 39

New England 34

Indianapolis 33

LA Chargers 33

Kansas City 33

PATRIOTS OPENED THE YEAR IN PRIMETIME FOR THE 11*TH TIME OVERALL*

The Patriots opened the season in a nationally-televised primetime game for the 11th time overall with five Monday Night Football games, four Thursday Night Football games and two Sunday Night Football games.

PATRIOTS OPENING MONDAY NIGHT GAMES (3-2)

Year Opponent Score

1979 vs. Pittsburgh 13-16 (L) OT

1998 at Denver 21-27 (L)

2002 vs. Pittsburgh 30-14 (W)

2009 vs. Buffalo 25-14 (W)

2011 at Miami 38-24 (W)

PATRIOTS OPENING THURSDAY NIGHT GAMES (3-1)

Year Opponent Score

2004 vs. Indianapolis 27-24 (W)

2005 vs. Oakland 30-20 (W)

2015 vs. Pittsburgh 28-21 (W)

2017 vs. Kansas City 27-42 (L)

PATRIOTS OPENING SUNDAY NIGHT GAMES (2-0)

Year Opponent Score

2016 at Arizona 23-21 (W)

2019 vs. Pittsburgh – 33-3 (W)

PATRIOTS OFFENSE AND DEFENSE DO WELL AGAINST TOP RANKED PITTSBURHG

The Patriots offense produced 33 points against a Pittsburgh defense that finished 6th in the NFL in 2018, while the Patriots defense held the Steelers to just three points after they finished 4th in the NFL in offense in 2018.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

BELICHICK IS ONE OF SEVEN TO BE HEAD COACH OF ONE TEAM FOR 20 YEARS

Bill Belichick is now in his 20th year as head coach of the New England Patriots and is one of seven to coach one team for at least 20 years.

20 YEAR HEAD COACHES WITH ONE TEAM

Head coach Years with team

George Halas 40 years with Chicago

Curly Lambeau 29 years with Green Bay

Tom Landry 29 years with Dallas

Don Shula 26 years with Miami

Chuck Noll 23 years with Pittsburgh

Steve Owen 23 years with N.Y. Giants

Bill Belichick 20 years with New England

BRADY JOINS THREE OTHER PLAYERS WITH 20 SEASONS WITH ONE TEAM

Tom Brady is now in his 20th season in 2019 with the Patriots. He joins Darrell Green (20 - Washington), Jackie Slater (20 – L.A. Rams) and Jason Hanson (21 - Detroit) as the only players with at least 20 NFL seasons played with one team.

BRADY IMPROVES TO A 6-0 RECORD IN HOME GAMES AGAINST PITTSBURGH

Brady improved to a 6-0 home record against Pittsburgh, including a 5-0 home record in the regular season and a 1-0 record at home in the postseason.

BRADY NOW HAS THE MOST WINS ON OPENING DAY WITH 14;

MOVES OUT OF A TIE WITH PEYTON MANNING

Tom Brady is now 14-3 as a starting quarterback on opening day, the best winning percentage and the most wins among any quarterback on opening day in the Super Bowl era.

NFL QUARTERBACKS WITH THE BEST RECORD IN SEASON-OPENING GAMES

(Super Bowl Era)

minimum of 10 games

Player Season-Opening Record Win Pct.

Tom Brady 14-3 .824

Peyton Manning 13-4 .765

John Elway 12-4 .750

Dan Fouts 9-3 .750

BRADY NOW TIED WITH DREW BREES FOR MOST TD PASSES ON OPENING DAY

Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes against Pittsburgh and now has 37 touchdown passes on opening day, tied with Drew Brees for the most touchdowns on opening day.

BRADY GOES OVER 300 YARDS

Tom Brady finished with 341 yards passing. He threw for over 300 yards for the 88th time in his career. He had five 300-yard games in the 2018 regular season. It is the fifth time he has thrown for at least 300 yards on opening day. His other 300-yard games on opening day were in 2004 (335), 2005 (306), 2009 (378) and 2011 (517).

Most 300-yard Games in NFL History

Drew Brees 115

Peyton Manning 93

Tom Brady 88

Philip Rivers 63

Dan Marino 63

Brett Favre 62

BRADY THROWS A 50-YARD TD PASS AND NOW HAS THE MOST 50-YARD TD PASSES SINCE 2001

Tom Brady threw a 58-yard touchdown pass to WR Phillip Dorsett in the third quarter and now has the most 50-yard touchdown passes in the NFL since 2001 with 44 50-yard touchdowns. In 2018, he had three 50-yard touchdown passes. Overall, he is tied with Fran Tarkenton for fourth place all-time, behind Johnny Unitas (51), John Hadl (46) and Peyton Manning (46).

Most Passing Touchdowns of 50+ Yards - Since 2001

1. Tom Brady, NE 44

1. Drew Brees, SD-NO 43

3. Eli Manning, NYG 39

4. Aaron Rodgers, GB 37

5. Peyton Manning, IND-DEN 35

Tony Romo, DAL 35

BRADY THROWS THREE TDS; TIES DREW BREES FOR SECOND PLACE ALL-TIME

Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes against Pittsburgh and now has 520 career regular season touchdowns to tie Drew Brees for second place all-time, behind the 539 by Peyton Manning

MOST CAREER TOUCHDOWN PASSES

(Regular Season)

Peyton Manning 539

Tom Brady 520

Drew Brees 520

Brett Favre 508

PATRIOTS IMPROVE TO 40-0 AGAINST AFC TEAMS WHEN BRADY AND EDELMAN ARE IN THE LINEUP TOGTHER

The Patriots improved to 40-0 at home against AFC teams with Tom Brady and Julian Edelman in the lineup together.

EDELMAN BECOMES THE FIFTH PATRIOTS PLAYER TO REACH 500 CAREER RECEPTIONS

WR Julian Edelman became the fifth Patriots player to reach 500 career receptions with his 9-yard completion from QB Tom Brady in the second quarter. He entered the game with 499 career receptions and finished with six receptions.

PATRIOTS ALL-TIME RECEPTIONS LEADERS

Name Receptions

Wes Welker 672

Troy Brown 557

Stanley Morgan 534

Rob Gronkowski 521

Julian Edelman 505

Ben Coates 490

WR JULIAN EDLMAN COMPLETES 32-YARD PASS TO RB JAMES WHITE IN THE FIRST QUARTER;

COMPLETES THIRD REGULAR SEASON PASS

Edelman competed a 32-yard pass to RB James White in the first quarter for his third career regular season pass attempt and completion. He completed a 37-yard pass to White vs. Green Bay on Nov. 4, 2018 and then the very next week at Tennessee on Nov. 11 he completed a 6-yard pass to QB Tom Brady. Edelman had a 51-yard touchdown pass to WR Danny Amendola in the AFC Divisional victory vs. Baltimore on Jan. 10, 2015. He threw an incomplete pass vs. Atlanta in Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5, 2017.

EDELMAN MOVES INTO SIXTH PLACE ON THE PATRIOTS ALL-TIME RECEIVING LIST FOR YARDS

Edelman entered the game needing 82 yards to move past Ben Coates (5,471) into sixth place on the franchise's all-time receiving yards list. He finished with 83 yards to move past Coates. Irving Fryar is fifth with 5,726 yards.

PATRIOTS ALL-TIME RECEIVING LEADERS

Name Receptions

Stanley Morgan 10,352

Rob Gronkowski 7,861

Wes Welker 7,459

Troy Brown 6,366

Irving Fryar 5,726

Julian Edelman 5,473

Ben Coates 5,471

Jim Colclough 5,001

DB DEVIN MCCOURTY TIES ASANTE SAMUEL FOR 10TH ALL-TIME IN TEAM INTERCEPTIONS

DB Devin McCourty intercepted Pittsburgh QB Ben Roethlisberger in the end zone in the fourth quarter for his 22nd career interception. He is now tied with Asante Samuel for 10th all-time on the franchise interception list.

DORSETT HAS FIRST TWO-TD GAME OF HIS CAREER;

SCORES ON 58-YARD TD PASS – SECOND LONGEST OF CAREER AND LONGEST WHILE WITH PATS

WR Phillip Dorsett had his first two-touchdown game of his career after scoring on a 25-yard pass from Tom Brady in the second quarter and a 58-yard pass from Brady in the third quarter. The 58-yard pass is the longest of his Patriots career and the second longest of his career. He had a 39-yard reception from Brady vs. Miami on Nov. 26, 2017. His longest reception was a 64-yard touchdown pass at Jacksonville on Oct. 2 while with Indianapolis.

DORSETT SETS CAREER HIGH FOR RECEIVING YARDS

Dorsett set a career-high with his 95 receiving yards. His previous best was 94 yards vs. Detroit on Sept. 11, 2016 while with Indianapolis.

RB BRANDON BOLDEN RETURNS FIRST NFL KICK

RB Brandon Bolden returned the opening kickoff for 15 yards for his first kickoff return in the regular season game. He returned a kickoff for the first time in his career in the Week two preseason game at Tennessee.

DB PATRICK CHUNG BREAKS UP KEY FOURTH DOWN PASS;

PLAY HELPED SET UP FIELD GOAL AT THE END OF THE FIRST HALF

DB Patrick Chung broke up a key pass on fourth-and-one on an attempt from QB Ben Roethlisberger to WR Donte Moncrief with under two minutes to play in the first half. The play helped set up a Patriots field goal at the end of the first half.

ROOKIE WR JAKOBI MEYERS FIRST RECEPTION GOES FOR 22 YARDS

Rookie WR Jakobi Meyers caught a 22-yard reception for a first down in the first quarter for his first NFL pass reception.

LINEUP NOTES

NEW FACES

The Patriots have 17 new players on the 53-man roster that were not with the team in 2018.

2019 draft picks – DB Joejuan Williams, DL Chase Winovich, RB Damien Harris, QB Jarrett Stidham, DL Byron Cowart and P Jake Bailey

2019 rookie free agents – WR Jakobi Meyers and WR Gunner Olszewski

Veteran free agents – DL Michael Bennett, RB Brandon Bolden, DB Terrence Brooks, LB Shilique Calhoun, LB Jamie Collins Sr., OL Korey Cunningham, OL Jermaine Eluemunor, TE Matt LaCosse and WR Demaryius Thomas.

Of that group, 10 players saw action: Winovich, Bailey, Meyers, Olszewski, Bennett, Bolden, Brooks, Calhoun, Collins Sr. and Eluemunor. Calhoun and Collins Sr. were in the starting lineup.

TED KARRAS MAKES SIXTH NFL START; THIRD EVER AT CENTER

Ted Karras made sixth career start and his third start at center. He started at center in two games in 2017 – at Oakland in Mexico City and vs. Miami.

ISAIAH WYNN PLAYS IN FIRST NFL GAME; STARTS AT LEFT TACKLE

2018 first-round draft pick T Isaiah Wynn played in his first NFL game with a start at left tackle. He missed his entire rookie season due to an injury.

RYAN IZZO PLAYS IN FIRST NFL GAME; STARTS AT TIGHT END

2018 seventh-round draft pick TE Ryan Izzo saw action in his first NFL game after spending his rookie season on injured reserve and made his first NFL start. He caught his first NFL pass on a 3-yard reception from Tom Brady in the third quarter.

RB RANDON BOLDEN AND LB JAMIE COLLINS SR. MAKE THEIR RETURN TO NEW ENGLAND