Game Notes: Super Bowl LII Patriots vs. Eagles





BRADY SETS SUPER BOWL RECORD FOR MOST PASSING YARDS IN A GAME;

BRADY HAS SECOND 400-YARD GAME IN THE SUPER BOWL

Brady had his second straight Super Bowl with over 400 yards passing. He set a Super Bowl record with 466 yards in Super Bowl LI. Brady shattered that mark with 505 passing yards in Super Bowl LII. The only other 400-yard game was 414 yards by Kurt Warner in Super Bowl XXXIV.



BRADY'S 505 PASSING YARDS ARE THE MOST EVER IN A POSTSEASON GAME;

FIRST EVER 500-YARD GAME IN POSTSEASON HISTORY *

Brady's 505 passing yards in Super Bowl LII are the most ever in a postseason game in NFL history. The previous high was the 489 yards passing by Bernie Kosar with Cleveland in an AFC Divisional Playoff vs. the New York Jets in 1986.



BRADY EXTENDS NFL RECORD FOR MOST MULTI-TD GAMES IN POSTSEASON

Brady threw three touchdowns against Philadelphia to extend his NFL record for the most multi-TD passes in the playoffs with 23. Brady has thrown at least two touchdown passes in six straight postseason games.



MOST MULTI-TD PASSING GAMES IN THE PLAYOFFS – NFL HISTORY

Tom Brady 23

Brett Favre 15

Joe Montana 14

Aaron Rodgers 12

Terry Bradshaw 10

Dan Marino 10

Peyton Manning 10

Drew Brees 10



BRADY REACHES 300 YARDS IN A SUPER BOWL FOR RECORD FOURTH TIME

Tom Brady threw for 300 yards in a Super Bowl for the third straight time and for the record fourth time over in a Super Bowl.



BRADY HAS 14TH CAREER 300-YARD PASSING GAME IN THE PLAYOFFS;

Tom Brady threw for 505 yards in Super Bowl LII to extend his NFL record for 14 career 300-yard games in the postseason.



BRADY AND BELIEHICK WERE TOGETHER IN EIGHTH SUPER BOWL

The combination of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick appeared in their eighth Super Bowl, the most ever between a head coach and a quarterback.



BRADY REACHES 10,000 POSTSEASON PASSING YARDS

Brady reached 10,000 postseason passing yards. He entered the game needing 279 yards to reach the milestone. Brady now has 10,226 passing yards in the playoffs. Peyton Manning is second with 7,339 yards. Brady reached the Milestone on a 25-yard pass to TE Rob Gronkowski in the third quarter.



GRONKOWSKI SCORES HIS 11TH AND 12TH POSTSEASON TOUCHDOWNS;

TIED FOR SECOND ALL-TIME FOR MOST TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS IN THE POSTSEASON*

TE Rob Gronkowski scored on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady in the third quarter for his 11th postseason touchdown reception and scored his 12th on a 4-yard reception in the fourth quarter. Gronkowski is now tied with John Stallworth for the second most receiving touchdowns, behind the 22 by Jerry Rice.



