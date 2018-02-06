Game Notes: Super Bowl LII Patriots vs. Eagles

TEAM NOTES
Patriots extended mark to 10 Super Bowl appearances; ninth under Kraft.
- Set Super Bowl record with 613 total yards
- Set Super Bowl record with 500 passing yards
- Three receivers go over 100 yards

PATRIOTS PLAYED IN NFL-RECORD 10TH SUPER BOWL OVERALL; NINTH OF THE KRAFT ERA
New England played in its 10th Super Bowl in franchise history, a total that is the most in the NFL. The Patriots' appearance in Super Bowl LII is the ninth Super Bowl appearance since Robert Kraft purchased the team in 1994, a total that is the most in the league over that span (Pittsburgh and Denver 4). Kraft is the first owner in NFL history to have his team in nine Super Bowls.
ALL-TIME SUPER BOWL BERTHS
10 New England
8 Dallas
8 Pittsburgh
8 Denver
6 San Francisco
5 Green Bay Packers
5 New York Giants
5 Washington Redskins
5 Oakland Raiders
5 Miami Dolphins
PATRIOTS PLAYED IN SECOND CONSECUTIVE SUPER BOWL
The Patriots played in their second consecutive Super Bowl. It is the second time that they have played in back-to-back Super Bowls after qualifying in in the 2003 and 2004 seasons.
MOST CONSECUTIVE SUPER BOWLS
4 Buffalo (1990-93)
3 Miami (1971-73)
2 Green Bay (1966-67, 1996-97)
2 Dallas (1970-71, 1977-78, 1992-93)
2 Minnesota (1973-74)
2 Washington (1982-83)
2 Denver (1986-87, 1997-98)
2 San Francisco (1988-89)
2 New England (2003-04)
2 Seattle (2013-14)
2 New England (2016-17)
PATRIOTS SET SUPER BOWL RECORD WITH 613 TOTAL YARDS
The Patriots set a Super Bowl record with 613 total yards. The previous best was 602 yards by Washington in Super Bowl XXII vs. Denver. That mark is the second highest ever in a postseason game. New Orleans had 626 total yards in a Wild Card game vs. Detroit in 2011. The Patriots previous high in a postseason game was the 546 yards gained against Atlanta in Super Bowl LI. The Patriots have gained over 600 total yards four total times in team history, including the 613 yards in Super Bowl LII.
FIRST TIME THE PATS SCORED IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF A SUPER BOWL UNDER BELICHICK
K Stephen Gostkowski's 26-yard field goal in the first quarter was the first points ever scored by the Patriots in the first quarter in the eight Super Bowls under Bill Belichick.
THE PATRIOTS 33 POINTS ARE THE MOST EVER BY A LOSING TEAM IN THE SUPER BOWL
The Patriots 33 points are the most ever by a losing team in the Super Bowl. The previous mark was held by San Francisco (Super Bowl XLVII) and Dallas (Super Bowl XIII) with 31 points.
THE PATRIOTS SET A SUPER BOWL RECORD WITH 500 PASSING YARDS
The Patriots set a Super Bowl record with 500 passing yards. The previous record was the 442 passing yards by the Patriots in Super Bowl LI vs. Atlanta.
THE PATRIOTS ARE FIRST TEAM TO HAVE THREE WIDE RECEIVERS WITH 100-PLUS YARDS IN THE SUPER BOWL; FIRST TEAM TO HAVE MULTIPLE RECEIVERS WITH 100 YARDS SINCE RAMS IN SUPER BOWL XXXIV
The Patriots are the first team to have three receivers with 100 yards in a Super Bowl with Danny Amendola (152), Chris Hogan (128) and Rob Gronkowski (116). The Patriots are the first team to have multiple wide receivers with 100-plus yards in a Super Bowl since the Rams in Super Bowl XXXIV (Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt).
SECOND TIME IN TEAM THE PATS HAD THREE 100-YARD RECEIVERS
The Patriots had three receivers go over 100 yards in the Super Bowl with Danny Amendola (152), Chris Hogan (128) and Rob Gronkowski (116). It is the second time in team history that three receivers went over 100 yards in a single game. On Nov. 3, 2013, vs. Pittsburgh, Gronkowksi (143), Aaron Dobson (130) and Amendola (122) all went over 100 yards.
SUPER BOWL LII HAD THE MOST TOTAL YARDS BY BOTH TEAMS IN A SUPER BOWL
The Patriots (613) and Eagles (538) combined for 1,151 total yards, the most ever in a Super Bowl. The previous record was 929 yards in Super Bowl XXII with Washington (602) and Denver (327). The 1,151 total yards is also the most ever in an NFL postseason game. The previous mark was 1,049 total yards by Indianapolis and Kansas City on Jan. 4, 2014.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
BELICHICK COACHED IN HIS 11TH SUPER BOWL OVERALL
Super Bowl LII was the 11th Super Bowl that Belichick coached in overall, the most among any head coach or assistant coach in NFL history.
BRADY HAS PLAYED IN THE MOST SUPER BOWLS IN NFL HISTORY
Super Bowl LII was the eighth Super Bowl of Tom Brady's career, extending his mark for the most by any NFL player. DL Mike Lodish is second with six Super Bowls. Lodish played in six (four with Buffalo and two with Denver).
BRADY AT 40 IN THE SUPER BOWL
Tom Brady was 40 years, 185 days old in the Super Bowl. He surpassed Jerry Rice (40 years, 105 days) as the oldest non-kicker/punter to play in the Super Bowl. Four older kickers/punters have played in the Super Bowl: Matt Stover, Jeff Feagles, Matt Bryant and Mike Horan.
BRADY SETS SUPER BOWL RECORD FOR MOST PASSING YARDS IN A GAME;
BRADY HAS SECOND 400-YARD GAME IN THE SUPER BOWL
Brady had his second straight Super Bowl with over 400 yards passing. He set a Super Bowl record with 466 yards in Super Bowl LI. Brady shattered that mark with 505 passing yards in Super Bowl LII. The only other 400-yard game was 414 yards by Kurt Warner in Super Bowl XXXIV.
BRADY'S 505 PASSING YARDS ARE THE MOST EVER IN A POSTSEASON GAME;
FIRST EVER 500-YARD GAME IN POSTSEASON HISTORY *
Brady's 505 passing yards in Super Bowl LII are the most ever in a postseason game in NFL history. The previous high was the 489 yards passing by Bernie Kosar with Cleveland in an AFC Divisional Playoff vs. the New York Jets in 1986.
BRADY EXTENDS NFL RECORD FOR MOST MULTI-TD GAMES IN POSTSEASON
Brady threw three touchdowns against Philadelphia to extend his NFL record for the most multi-TD passes in the playoffs with 23. Brady has thrown at least two touchdown passes in six straight postseason games.
MOST MULTI-TD PASSING GAMES IN THE PLAYOFFS – NFL HISTORY
Tom Brady 23
Brett Favre 15
Joe Montana 14
Aaron Rodgers 12
Terry Bradshaw 10
Dan Marino 10
Peyton Manning 10
Drew Brees 10
BRADY REACHES 300 YARDS IN A SUPER BOWL FOR RECORD FOURTH TIME
Tom Brady threw for 300 yards in a Super Bowl for the third straight time and for the record fourth time over in a Super Bowl.
BRADY HAS 14TH CAREER 300-YARD PASSING GAME IN THE PLAYOFFS;
Tom Brady threw for 505 yards in Super Bowl LII to extend his NFL record for 14 career 300-yard games in the postseason.
BRADY AND BELIEHICK WERE TOGETHER IN EIGHTH SUPER BOWL
The combination of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick appeared in their eighth Super Bowl, the most ever between a head coach and a quarterback.
BRADY REACHES 10,000 POSTSEASON PASSING YARDS
Brady reached 10,000 postseason passing yards. He entered the game needing 279 yards to reach the milestone. Brady now has 10,226 passing yards in the playoffs. Peyton Manning is second with 7,339 yards. Brady reached the Milestone on a 25-yard pass to TE Rob Gronkowski in the third quarter.
GRONKOWSKI SCORES HIS 11TH AND 12TH POSTSEASON TOUCHDOWNS;
TIED FOR SECOND ALL-TIME FOR MOST TOUCHDOWN RECEPTIONS IN THE POSTSEASON*
TE Rob Gronkowski scored on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady in the third quarter for his 11th postseason touchdown reception and scored his 12th on a 4-yard reception in the fourth quarter. Gronkowski is now tied with John Stallworth for the second most receiving touchdowns, behind the 22 by Jerry Rice.
MOST POSTSEASON TOUCHDOWNS BY A TIGHT END
PLAYER TDS
Rob Gronkowski 12
Dave Casper 7
Vernon Davis 7
Keith Jackson 6
Jay Novacek 6
MOST POSTSEASON TOUCHDOWNS IN PATRIOTS HISTORY
PLAYER TDS
Rob Gronkowski 12
James White 8
LeGarrette Blount 8
David Givens 7
Tom Brady 6
Danny Amendola 6
MOST POSTSEASON RECEIVING TOUCHDOWNS IN NFL HISTORY
Player TDS
Jerry Rice 22
Rob Gronkowski 12
John Stallworth 12
Fred Biletnikoff 10
Larry Fitzgerald 10
Antonio Freeman 10
Randy Moss 10
Hines Ward 10
Andre Reed 9
Steve Smith, Sr. 9
Lynn Swann 9
Reggie Wayne 9
BRADY TO GRONK FOR THE 11TH AND 12TH TIME IN THE POSTSEASON; TIES MONTANA AND RICE FOR MOST POSTSEASON TD CONNECTIONS
Tom Brady and TE Rob Gronkowski have connected on 12 postseason touchdowns after a 5-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and a 4-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LII. The duo tied the 12 touchdown connections by Joe Montana and Jerry Rice with San Francisco for the most postseason connections between two players.
GRONKOWSKI SET RECORD FOR TOTAL SUPER BOWL RECEIVING YARDS BY A TIGHT END
TE Rob Gronkowski set the NFL mark for most receiving yards by a tight end all-time in Super Bowls after his 116-yard performance pushed his total to 210 yards. He moved past Jay Novacek (148). Gronkowski entered the game with 94 receiving yards and added 68 yards on the first drive in the second half to set the mark.
GRONKOWSKI BECOMES THIRD TIGHT END TO REACH 100 YARDS IN A SUPER BOWL;
SETS RECORD FOR MOST RECEIVING YARDS IN A SUPER BOWL GAME BY A TIGHT END
The 116-yard receiving performance by Gronkowski in Super Bowl LII is the most receiving yards ever by a tight end in a Super Bowl and just the third time that a tight end reached 100 yards in a Super Bowl.
Most Receiving Yards by a Tight End in a Super Bowl
Player Yards
Ron Gronkowsk (Patriots) 116
Vernon Davis (San Francisco) 104
Dan Ross (Cincinnati) 104
GRONKOWSKI SETS MARK FOR MOST POSTSEASON RECEPTIONS BY A TIGHT END
Gronkowski added nine receptions in Super Bowl LII to set the mark for the most postseason receptions by a tight end with 68.
MOST RECEPTIONS BY A TIGHT END IN NFL POSTSEASON HISTORY
Player Receptions
Rob Gronkowski 68
Dallas Clark 64
Jay Novacek 62
Shannon Sharpe 62
Brent Jones 60
Keith Jackson 51
GRONKOWSKI ADDS TO PLAYOFF LORE
Gronkowski finished with nine receptions for 116 yards to add to his record for postseason receiving yards by a tight end.
MOST RECEIVING YARDS BY A TIGHT END IN NFL POSTSEASON HISTORY
Player Yards
Rob Gronkowski 972
Dallas Clark 847
Keith Jackson 834
Shannon Sharpe 814
Brent Jones 740
Jay Novacek 645
Greg Olsen 631
Vernon Davis 600
GRONKOWSKI TIES MARK FOR MOST POSTSEASON 100-YARD GAMES
Gronkowski tied Vernon Davis and Keith Jackson with his fourth career 100-yard game in the postseason.
MOST POSTSEASON 100-YARD RECEIVING GAMES BY A TIGHT END
Player 100-Yard Games
Rob Gronkowski 4
Vernon Davis 4
Keith Jackson 4
Dallas Clark 3
Greg Olsen 3
Patriots Player 100-Yard Playoff Games
Rob Gronkowski 4
Deion Branch 4
Julian Edelman 4
Wes Welker 3
GOSTKOWSKI PLAYED IN HIS FIFTH SUPER BOWL
K Stephen Gostkowski joined Tom Brady (8), Tedy Bruschi (5) and Matt Light (5) as the only Patriots to have played in five Super Bowls. Gostkowski is the 18th player overall to play in at least five Super Bowls.
GOSTKWOSKI HAS NOW SCORED IN 25 STRAIGHT POSTSEASON GAMES
K Stephen Gostkowski has now kicked at least one point in 25 straight postseason games, second all-time in NFL postseason history.
Most Consecutive Games Scoring/Postseason
30 Adam Vinatieri
25 Stephen Gostkowski
24 David Akers
JAMES WHITE SCORES AGAIN
RB James White scored on a 26-yard run in the second quarter. In his las six playoff games, he has scored eight touchdowns (five rushing and three receiving). He had four touchdowns in the 2017 postseason (three rushing and one receiving). White scored three total touchdowns (all receiving) in 14 games in the 2017 regular season.
MOST POSTSEASON TOUCHDOWNS IN PATRIOTS HISTORY
PLAYER TDS
Rob Gronkowski 10
James White 8
LeGarrette Blount 8
David Givens 7
Tom Brady 6
Danny Amendola 6
Deion Branch 5
Julian Edelman 5
Curtis Martin 5
JAMES WHITE AND STEPHEN GOSTKOWSKI ARE TIED FOR FOURTH MOST SUPER BOWL POINTS
James White and Stephen Gostkowski each have 26 points in the Super Bowl, tied for the fourth-most points.
MOST POINTS, CAREER IN A SUPER BOWL
Points Player
48 Jerry Rice
34 Adam Vinatieri
30 Emmitt Smith
26 Stephen Gostkowski
26 James White
MOST POINTS BY A PATRIOTS PLAYER IN SUPER BOWLS
ALL-TIME FRANCHISE LEADER IN SUPER BOWL POINTS
Player Points
Stephen Gostkowski 26
James White 26
Adam Vinatieri 23
Rob Gronkowski 18
Danny Amendola 14
RB JAMES WHITE HAS LONGEST RUN OF HIS CAREER
RB James White scored on 26-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. The 26-yard run is the longest of his career. His previous long was a 16-yard run vs. Miami on Sept. 18, 2016.
BURKHEAD HAS LONGEST RECEPTION OF HIS CAREER
RB Rex Burkhead had a 46-yard reception in the third quarter, the longest reception of his career. He had a 27-yard reception vs. Kansas City on Oct. 4, 2015, when he played for Cincinnati.
HARMON INTERCEPTS
S Duron Harmon had an interception in the second quarter. He has accounted for five of the Patriots 13 interceptions in 2017, including the postseason.
LINEUP NOTES
- Eighteen players on the Patriots 53-man roster were a part of their first Super Bowl team: WR Phillip Dorsett, WR Brandin Cooks, WR Bernard Reedy, CB Stephon Gilmore, CB Johnson Bademosi, RB Rex Burkhead, RB Mike Gillislee, LB David Harris, TE Jacob Hollister, LB Nicholas Grigsby, DL Eric Lee, LB Marquis Flowers, DL Adam Butler, OL Cole Croston, TE Dwayne Allen, WR Kenny Britt, DL Deatrich Wise, Jr and DL Lawrence Guy. Twelve of those players saw action in the game (Dorsett, Cooks, Gilmore, Bademosi, Burkhead, Grigsby, Lee, Flowers, Butler, Allen, Wise Jr., and Guy).