Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Unfiltered Fri Sep 24 - 12:00 AM | Sun Sep 26 - 10:40 AM

How to Watch/Listen: Saints at Patriots

Game Preview: Saints at Patriots

Former Patriots WR Julian Edelman to be Honored at Halftime of Sunday's Patriots Game vs. New Orleans Saints

Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Saints

Julian Edelman 9/23: 'Excited and thankful to be honored this weekend'

Press Pass: Getting ready for the New Orleans Saints

Notebook: It was a 'helluva ride' for Edelman

'He's a brother': Julian Edelman, Matthew Slater reflect on times as roommates ahead of Sunday's halftime ceremony

Players to Watch: Patriots vs. Saints

What They're Saying: New Orleans Saints

Belestrator: Breaking down the Saints weapons

Notebook: Saints present tough challenge for Patriots D

Week 3: Patriots - Saints Injury Report

Mac Jones 9/22: 'Plays will come, you can't chase plays that aren't there'

J.C. Jackson continues ball-hawking ways

Belichick Breakdown: Top plays against the New York Jets

Notebook: McDaniels not holding much back from Mac

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

Sights and Sounds: Week 2 vs New York Jets

Josh McDaniels 9/21: 'It was a very aggressive front that we saw in New York'

Game Observations: Battered Pats blow out Jets

Sep 22, 2019 at 05:56 PM
mike-dussault-headshot-re-cropped
Mike Dussault

Patriots.com Writer

20190922-GameObservations-PDC

The Patriots jumped out to an early 20-0 lead and road it to a 30-14 win over the Jets. Despite the final score, there were some potentially negative developments from the win, headlined by injuries to Julian Edelman and Dont'a Hightower, and the first two touchdowns allowed of the season that came off a muffed punt by Gunner Olszewski and a pick six off Jarrett Stidham.

But the good news is that the Patriots defense continued their dominant stretch, allowing no points, just 105 yards of Jets offense, getting five sacks and forcing the Jets to go just 0-for-12 on third down. They've crushed the first three offenses they've faced but the tests should only get harder from here, especially with a Patriots offense that still hasn't hit their stride and now could have more to overcome.

Still, 3-0 is 3-0 and there's still a long time to get guys healthy and figure it all out.

Here are the game observations!

- After the defense forced an opening-drive punt, the offense returned the favor with 9-play, 88-yard touchdown drive that was sparked by a 41-yard catch by Ryan Izzo on third-and-1 near midfield. Sony Michel finished things off as Tom Brady incorporated all his weaponry. After some red zone struggles the first two weeks, the offense came out with a near-textbook drive that gave New England the early lead. Things wouldn't look so perfect again in this one.

- The offense sputtered for most of the game from there, continuing a trend for the 2019 team. Three touchdown drives followed by just two more scores - one set up by an interception and other by a special sideline downfield grab by Josh Gordon - is the kind of inconsistency that doesn't matter much against a hapless offense like the Jets, but can get you beat by a competent one. Now it's only Week 3, offenses being inconsistent in September is nothing new, but it bears monitoring going forward as the schedule becomes more difficult and the injuries start to pile up.

- Stephen Gostkowski missed his first extra point after missing three kicks last weekend for the first time in his career. It will be hard to sweep the misses under the rug as they continue to happen. Gostkowski was then perfect with three extra points and one field goal from there, but it still appears the kicker isn't quite on track yet.

- The 25-yard touchdown to Phillip Dorsett had the building bumping, putting the Pats up early when it looked like everything was clicking for the offense. Dorsett knows how to find the holes in the coverage, but if Edelman is out for any significant amount of time, Dorsett will have a huge spotlight on him. He continues to struggle getting yards after contact and is often diving to the ground to make his catches. They'll need more than that if he's to elevate into a top-two receiver in the offense.

- The defense continued their dominant run, allowing just 14 yards on 11 plays in the first quarter, getting early sacks from Jamie Collins and Michael Bennett. They kept rotating front seven players and mixing coverages in getting an early lead that allowed them to play even more of their depth as Terrence Brooks and J.C. Jackson got involved in the second quarter. They continue to cultivate their depth and it will pay dividends in the long term. They were disruptive all game long and are now the first NFL defense to go their first three games without allowing a touchdown.

- For an offense that experienced a lot of turnover this season and is currently dealing with injuries, the constant remains Tom Brady and Julian Edelman. There are plenty of questions about the offense as they continue to find their identity, but the inarguable part is the special connection between them and how much the offense needs Edelman. That's why when Edelman left the game in the second quarter with a chest injury and did not return it was perhaps the biggest news of the otherwise uninteresting thrashing. Without Edelman, all the other offensive concerns are magnified and it's unclear if any of the receivers on the roster can step up and be a reliable chains-mover.

- Maybe the most interesting player on the offense is Ryan Izzo, the only active tight end, as he continues to play a significant role, almost by default. He was wide open on his 41-yard catch in the first quarter, his only catch of the game, and it would be encouraging to see him even more involved in the offense, but so far he's played a ton after spending his rookie year on IR.

- Once again the ground game sputtered, averaging just 2.8 yards-per-carry. There's obviously a lot going on, from not having James Develin, to a new left tackle and replacement center and just one active tight end, then losing Edelman. Still, at some point they're going to have to run the ball as defenses will begin to focus more and more heavily on the passing game. Rex Burkhead was effective in spots, but there were no big plays and Sony Michel finished with just 11 yards on nine carries, including getting stopped on 3rd-and-1. The ground game continues to search for answers.

- Jamie Collins was all over the field, finishing with three tackles-for-loss, two sacks, two QB hits and a pass defended. A linebacker who can play anywhere in the front, Collins embodies just how good this Patriots defense is and is leading the charge, making big plays in every game. A free agent at the end of the season, it will be interesting to see if the team wants to keep Collins around because he's sure fun to watch and a game-changing player.

- Josh Gordon was up and down in this one. A toe-tap 28-yard catch in the third quarter was one highlight as was a 22-yard catch in traffic, but otherwise it was an uneven game for the big receiver. He finished with six catches for 83 yards. His touchdown on opening night was impressive, but Gordon has been surprisingly inconsistent the last two weeks. Gordon left the game and returned twice with injuries, the second appearing to be a hand injury that affected him the rest of the game. The Patriots will need more out of Gordon as he has yet to live up to even the expectations he set last season, and now he might be fighting an injury going forward.

- Gunner Olszewski's muffed punt that was returned for a touchdown was one big negative from the game, magnified by the fact it was the first touchdown the team allowed this season. It's an unfortunate development for the punt returner, who has been a fan favorite since making the team out of camp. With Edelman injured there isn't another obvious punt return option unless they want to throw Patrick Chung out there. We'll see how the team handles him and if Gunner gets a chance to bounce back.

- Jarrett Stidham saw the first action of his career but was promptly pulled after throwing a pick-six that made it 30-14 late in the fourth quarter. Not the start Stidham was looking for, as the same thing happened to Matt Cassel in 2007 vs. Miami.

- Last, let's just take a moment to appreciate Matthew Slater.

Despite their great start on offense, things went downhill after the first three possessions. Injuries to Edelman and Gordon left the receiving corps shorthanded and, with an ineffective ground game, the Patriots now have more questions than answers on offense. The only saving grace is the defense that continued to play shutdown football at the highest level. It's easy to overlook the inconsistency based only on the scoreboard, but this is not yet a juggernaut Patriots football team, and one that might actually face a real challenge in Buffalo against the 3-0 Bills next weekend.

Related Content

news

Game Observations: Turnovers help Patriots turn things around

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots Week 2 visit to the New York Jets.
news

Game Observations: Despite result, a promising start

A variety of thoughts about the 2021 Patriots regular season opener versus Miami, from the press box at Gillette Stadium.
news

Game Observations: Starters open, but backups close out preseason

A variety of thoughts about the third and final Patriots preseason game of 2021.
news

Game Observations: Successful business trip for Patriots in Philly 

A variety of thoughts about the second Patriots preseason game of 2021.
news

Game Observations: Judon, Jones impress vs. Washington

A variety of thoughts about the first Patriots preseason game of 2021 from the press box at Gillette Stadium.
news

Game Observations: Patriots finish off Jets, 2020 season

New England ends their season 7-9 by dispatching the New York Jets in a come-from-behind win.
news

Game Observations: Bills keep rolling vs. Patriots

The Patriots fall to 6-9 after being thoroughly outplayed by the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills.
news

Game Observations: Dolphins run Pats out of postseason contention

The Patriots see their playoffs hopes end in Miami with a disappointing 22-12 loss to the Dolphins.
news

Game Observations: Rams run over Patriots

The Patriots fall to 6-7 on the season after a disappointing loss to the Rams.
news

Game Observations: Patriots explode in Chargers blowout

The Patriots turn in a dominant win over the Chargers in their first of two games in Los Angeles.
news

Game Observations: Pats outlast Cardinals for last-second win

New England moves to 5-6 on the season with a last-second win over Arizona.
news

Game Observations: Pats fall short in Houston

The Patriots drop to 4-6 after they can't complete a comeback attempt against the Texans.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Release OL Jake Eldrenkamp from the Practice Squad

Patriots Elevate LB Jahlani Tavai to the Active Roster

Game Preview: Saints at Patriots

How to Watch/Listen: Saints at Patriots

Week 3: Patriots - Saints Injury Report

Expert Predictions: Week 3 picks for Patriots vs. Saints

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Unfiltered TV: New Orleans Saints Preview, Adrian Phillips One-on-One

Paul Perillo, Erik Scalavino, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots performance against the Jets and preview the upcoming battle against the Saints in Gillette Stadium. Plus, Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Adrian Phillips.

Patriots This Week: Wrapping up the Jets and previewing the Saints

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots week 2 victory against the New York Jets and preview their upcoming matchup at the New Orleans Saints.

Patriots All Access: Saints Preview

In this edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Steve Burton sits down with running back James White to discuss this week's home matchup against New Orleans. Plus, Coach Belichick and Scott Zolak break down the Saints on the Belestrator. All that and more on this edition of Patriots All Access.

Matt Judon 9/24: 'We've got to harass Winston on every snap'

Patriots linebacker Matt Judon addresses the media on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Jakob Johnson 9/24: 'You can really feel the energy on gameday'

Patriots fullback Jakob Johnson addresses the media on Friday, September 24, 2021.

Gunner Olszewski on the Saints 9/24: 'We've got our hands full this week'

Patriots wide receiver Gunner Olszewski addresses the media on Friday, September 24, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Wilfork among 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced 122 modern-era nominees with a host of former Patriots players.

Long shot to long career: How Cardona became Patriots long snapper 

By his own admission, Joe Cardona was an unlikely college football player, let alone a professional one. So, how has he won the job as New England's long snapper for seven seasons, and how did he even get into long snapping in the first place?

A Langi story: Patriots LB's faith-filled life 

Surviving a horrific car accident is only one of Patriots linebacker Harvey Langi's many blessings.

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising