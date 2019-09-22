Game Observations: Battered Pats blow out Jets

- After the defense forced an opening-drive punt, the offense returned the favor with 9-play, 88-yard touchdown drive that was sparked by a 41-yard catch by Ryan Izzo on third-and-1 near midfield. Sony Michel finished things off as Tom Brady incorporated all his weaponry. After some red zone struggles the first two weeks, the offense came out with a near-textbook drive that gave New England the early lead. Things wouldn't look so perfect again in this one.

- The offense sputtered for most of the game from there, continuing a trend for the 2019 team. Three touchdown drives followed by just two more scores - one set up by an interception and other by a special sideline downfield grab by Josh Gordon - is the kind of inconsistency that doesn't matter much against a hapless offense like the Jets, but can get you beat by a competent one. Now it's only Week 3, offenses being inconsistent in September is nothing new, but it bears monitoring going forward as the schedule becomes more difficult and the injuries start to pile up.

- Stephen Gostkowski missed his first extra point after missing three kicks last weekend for the first time in his career. It will be hard to sweep the misses under the rug as they continue to happen. Gostkowski was then perfect with three extra points and one field goal from there, but it still appears the kicker isn't quite on track yet.

- The 25-yard touchdown to Phillip Dorsett had the building bumping, putting the Pats up early when it looked like everything was clicking for the offense. Dorsett knows how to find the holes in the coverage, but if Edelman is out for any significant amount of time, Dorsett will have a huge spotlight on him. He continues to struggle getting yards after contact and is often diving to the ground to make his catches. They'll need more than that if he's to elevate into a top-two receiver in the offense.