Game Observations: Brissett shines in defeat

-Jacoby Brissett was simply awesome against the Giants. He went wire-to-wire in the finale and with very few exceptions was outstanding. He completed 28 of 39 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for a touchdown and finished with a gaudy passer rating of 121.6. He did toss an early pick-six when he failed to recognize defensive end Kerry Wynn was not cut by tackle Conor McDermott and had his attempted screen pass intercepted and returned 15 yards for a touchdown. That was his lone glaring error, however. Otherwise he looked comfortable in the pocket and made good decisions with the ball. He really fell into a rhythm in the second quarter when he went 4-for-4 for 71 yards and a touchdown during an impressive scoring drive. He also rallied the offense to 17 points in the final quarter to take a brief 38-37 lead. His roster spot wasn't likely in jeopardy entering the night, but his performance was definitely promising and something to build on.

-Undrafted rookie free agent defensive backs have a propensity of making the Patriots roster. Over the years the Patriots have gotten solid contributions from the likes of Randall Gay, Malcolm Butler and Jonathan Jones. Based on the play of the secondary this summer, that trend could very well end. The backups on defense have struggled all summer long and that was again the case against the Giants. Corners D.J. Killings and Kenny Moore, as well as safeties Damarius Thomas, David Jones and Justin Thompson couldn't handle New York's receivers and each of the visitors' quarterbacks picked them apart. That has really been the case all summer as opposing quarterbacks have effortlessly moved the ball and put points on the board. Based on that performance, it doesn't look like a UDFA DB will make the cut.