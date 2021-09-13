Game Observations: Despite result, a promising start

The Patriots immediately came out with their two-tight end personnel package featuring veteran newcomers Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry, an element of the offense that's been severely lacking in large part over the past couple of seasons. They happened to be the only tight ends on the 48-man active roster Sunday, after New England healthy-scratched second-year man Devin Asiasi.

Of the two, Smith saw considerably more action than Henry throughout the first two quarters. He caught all three of the passes thrown his way during that span, but also fumbled deep in Miami territory. Smith was saved by center David Andrews, who made a heads-up play to pounce on the ball and retain possession for New England.

Henry, meantime, appeared to be assigned mostly to help block on running plays for Damien Harris during the first half.

* * *

Starting right tackle Trent Brown suffered a calf injury very early in the game and was later declared questionable to return. On the second Patriots drive, second-year player Justin Herron had to substitute for him and stayed in that spot for the remainder of the half.

* * *