Game Notes: Patriots defense holds Miami to under 100 yards rushing

BILL BELICHICK BEGINS 47th NFL SEASON

Bill Belichick entered his 47th season as an NFL coach in 2021. His 47 consecutive years as an NFL coach are the most in NFL history, passing the 45 by Dick LeBeau. The only other NFL coach with at least 40 consecutive NFL coaching seasons is Tom Moore with 41.

TWO QUARTERBACKS DRAFTED OUT OF ALABAMA START AGAINST EACH OTHER

Rookie QB Mac Jones and Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa were both drafted out of Alabama. The game marked the first time that two quarterbacks drafted from Alabama started against each other since Week 12 of the 1983 season when Richard Todd's New York Jets beat Ken Stabler's New Orleans Saints at the Louisiana Superdome, 31-28 on Nov. 21.

MAC JONES COMPLETES FIRST NFL PASS TO JAMES WHITE; FIRST TD PASS TO NELSON AGHOLOR

QB Mac Jones made the start and completed his first pass to RB James White for a 4-yard gain in the first quarter. He threw his first touchdown on a 7-yard pass to WR Nelson Agholor in the second quarter. Jones finished 29-of-39 for 281 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.

NICK FOLK EXTENDS STREAK TO 29 STRAIGHT FIELD GOALS MADE WITH THREE FIELD GOALS

K Nick Folk extended his streak to 29 consecutive field goals made with a 27-yard field goal in the second quarter, a 42-yard field goal in the third quarter and a 33-yarder in the fourth quarter. After missing his first two field goals of the 2020 season, Folk has not missed since. It is the second-longest field goal streak in team history and the longest streak in Folk's career. His previous best was 23 straight field goals in 2013 when he played for the New York Jets.

Most Consecutive Field Goals/Patriots History

31 Stephen Gostkowski

29 Nick Folk

25 Adam Vinatieri

23 Adam Vinatieri

21 Stephen Gostkowski

JOSH UCHE COMES UP WITH BIG THIRD DOWN SACK

LB Josh Uche recorded his second career sack on a third-down play late in the second half when he bull rushed his way to a 7-yard sack of QB Tua Tagovailoa to help hold Miami to a 48-yard field goal. He had his first career sack in the win vs. Baltimore on Nov. 15, 2020 when he dropped Lamar Jackson for a 7-yard loss.

JAMES WHITE GAINS 20

RB James White had a 26-yard reception from QB Mac Jones during the third quarter field goal drive. In 2020, he had four receptions of 20 or more yards.

PATS HAVE ROOKIE FREE AGENT ON ROSTER FOR 18TH STRAIGHT SEASON

With rookie free agent K Quinn Nordin making the 53-man roster, the Patriots have now had a rookie free agent make the opening day roster for 18 straight seasons, the third-longest streak in the NFL. The L.A. Chargers have had a rookie free agent make their opening day roster for 25 straight seasons and Indianapolis has had a rookie free agent make their opening day roster for 23 straight seasons. Nordin was inactive for the game.

JAKE BAILEY HAD FIVE TOUCHBACKS ON FIVE KICKOFFS

Jake Bailey had five touchbacks on five kickoffs. It is the third time in his career he has had at least five touchbacks in a single game. He had seven touchbacks on seven kicks at Washington on Oct. 6, 2019 and six touchbacks on eight kicks vs. Las Vegas on Sept. 27, 2020.

RB DAMIEN HARRIS STARTS THE GAME WITH A 35-YARD RUN

RB Damien Harris had a 35-yard run on the first play of the game. It is the second-longest run of his career to the 41-yard run he had at Kansas City on Oct. 5, 2020.

HARRIS HAS FOURTH 100-YARD GAME

Harris gained 100 yards on 23 carries for his fourth career 100-yard rushing game. He had three 100-yard rushing games in 2020.

DONT'A HIGHTOWER AND BRANDON BOLDEN MAKE THEIR RETURN

LB Dont'a Hightower and RB Brandon Bolden returned to the field after exercising their Opt-Out decision for the 2020 season.

LB BRANDON KING PLAYS IN FIRST REGULAR-SEASON GAME IN TWO YEARS

LB Brandon King played in his first regular-season game in two years after missing the last two seasons due to injury. His last regular game was in Super Bowl LIII vs. the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3, 2019.

FOUR PATRIOTS PLAYERS BEGAN SECOND STINT WITH THE PATRIOTS

The Patriots have had 26 players have two stints with New England since 2000 (on the active roster with the Patriots for at least one game in each stint; on the active roster with another team for at least one game in between). Four such players returned for a second stint in the season-opener: Trent Brown, Ted Karras, Harvey Langi and Kyle Van Noy.

VAN NOY REGISTERS KEY SACK IN HIS FIRST GAME BACK

LB Kyle Van Noy had a key third-down sack in the first quarter to end a Miami drive after Miami had reached the New England 49-yard line. Van Noy had a career-high 6 ½ sacks in 2019 with the Patriots.

TE HUNTER HENRY MAKES HIS DEBUT IN A PATRIOTS UNIFORM