Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Sep 12 - 09:25 PM | Mon Sep 13 - 08:55 AM

Game Notes: Patriots defense holds Miami to under 100 yards rushing

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/12

Game Observations: Despite result, a promising start

Bill Belichick 9/12: 'We just missed too many opportunities to win'

4 Keys from Patriots opening loss to Miami

Mac Jones 9/12: 'We can do a better job'

Dolphins vs. Patriots highlights Week 1

Photos: Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 1

Inactive Analysis: Mills, Agholor to debut vs. Dolphins

Week 1 Inactives: Patriots vs. Dolphins

Broadcast Information: Dolphins at Patriots

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 1 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Belestrator: Miami Dolphins Playmakers

Unfiltered's 2021 Patriots Predictions

Patriots.com releases new six-part podcast recounting the 2001 Super Bowl championship season

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

Mac Jones 9/8: 'It comes down to winning and having fun' 

Notebook: Jones preps for first start vs. Dolphins

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 1

Sep 12, 2021 at 07:48 PM
NFL-Gamebook-Thumbnail-Shield

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

Gamebook_2021_week1 [PDF]

Related Content

news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Giants Preseason Week 3

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Preseason Week 3 game against the New York Giants on Sunday, August 29, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Eagles Preseason Week 2

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Preseason Week 2 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, August 19, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Washington Football Team Preseason Week 1

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots preseason game against the Washington Football Team on Thursday, August 12, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Jets Stats from Week 17

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the New York Jets on Sunday, January 3, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Bills Stats from Week 16

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, December 28, 2020.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Dolphins Stats from Week 15

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 20, 2020.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Rams Stats from Week 14

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the LA Rams on Thursday, December 10, 2020.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Chargers Stats from Week 13

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the LA Chargers on Sunday, December 6, 2020.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Cardinals Stats from Week 12

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the Cardinals on Sunday, November 29, 2020.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Texans Stats from Week 11

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the Texans on Sunday, November 22, 2020.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Ravens Stats from Week 10

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots game against the Ravens on Sunday, November 15, 2020.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

4 Keys from Patriots opening loss to Miami

Game Observations: Despite result, a promising start

Game Notes: Patriots defense holds Miami to under 100 yards rushing

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 9/12

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 1

Miami Dolphins Postgame Quotes 9/12

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Patriots fall short 17-16

Patriots players Mac Jones, Matt Judon, Nelson Agholor and others address the media following the Patriots week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

What Went Wrong: Mistakes down the stretch cost the Patriots

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 17-16 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Damien Harris 9/12: 'I'm not going to let this mistake define me'

Patriots Running Back Damien Harris addresses the media on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

Mac Jones 9/12: 'We can do a better job'

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media following New England's 16-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

Matt Judon 9/12: 'We need to look on film and see what we can do better'

Patriots Linebacker Matt Judon addresses the media on Sunday, September 12, 2021.

Nelson Agholor 9/12: 'Good things will happen if we practice harder'

Patriots Wide Receiver Nelson Agholor addresses the media on Sunday, September 12, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Patriots 2021 Captains Announced

The New England Patriots have announced their team captains for the 2021 season.

Patriots 2021 Hall of Fame Ceremony for Richard Seymour to be held Saturday, Oct. 23

Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Richard Seymour will be held on Saturday, October 23. Robert Kraft selects long-time cheerleader director Tracy Sormanti as the first woman to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame. Induction ceremonies remain free and open to the public.

Former Patriots wide receiver David Patten passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of former Patriots wide receiver David Patten. 

Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham passes away

The New England Patriots are deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Patriots Hall of Fame running back Sam Cunningham. 

Key dates on the 2021 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.
Advertising