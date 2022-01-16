Game Observations: Patriots get the cold shoulder in Buffalo

The NFL Playoffs don't care how you got there or how pretty you play once you arrive. Just score more points than your opponent and you get to move on.

Problem is, over the past month, the Patriots have fallen into a disturbing pattern of falling behind their opponents by double digits early on and then clawing their way back, only to fall short.

Part of that trend continued in Buffalo Saturday night in the Wild Card round. They fell way, WAY behind, but couldn't mount any sort of legitimate comeback, mostly because they were facing a Bills offense that just refused to be denied the end zone, no matter where they started their drives.

Give a lot of credit, too, to the top-ranked Bills defense, which made a number of big plays to thwart the limited opportunities New England had to put points on the board. At one point, the Patriots were down 37 points.

When giving up this many 20 or more points in games this season, the Patriots have lost every time, with just two exceptions (they beat the Texans 25-22 and Chargers 27-24).

New England just had no answer for the Buffalo offense, nor could it move the ball consistently against the top-ranked Bills defense. Buffalo had 300 yards of total offense by intermission and close to 500 by game's end. The past two times they've played one another, the Bills haven't had to punt once. Not one punt in two full games. Saturday night in Orchard Park, the Bills offense scored touchdowns on every possession except the final one, when they chose to kneel down to end the game in victory formation.

This marked the third time in a month-and-a-half that the Bills and Patriots, longtime AFC East rivals, renewed acquaintances. The first of those 2021 season encounters was a Monday night game defined by outrageous wind conditions; this latest one, by arctic temperatures. Yet, only the Patriots seemed cold and stiff tonight, dropping catchable passes on offense and looking statuesque defensively as Bills QB Josh Allen and his band of skill position players ran circles around them.