Game Observations: Patriots get the cold shoulder in Buffalo

4 Keys from Patriots playoff loss to Bills

Bill Belichick 1/15: "We just couldn't keep up with them"

Mac Jones 1/15: "I wish I could have played better"

What Went Wrong: Patriots fall in the playoffs

Game Notes: Patriots and Bills meet for third time in 41 days

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Wild Card Playoff

Patriots finalize their 2022 opponents

Jones finds Bourne on fourth down for first NFL playoff TD connection

Kendrick Bourne turns Mac Jones' sideline dime into 43-yard catch and run

Nick Folk's 44-yard FG gets Patriots on board before halftime

Mac Jones puts on scrambling clinic with 16-yard pickup

Notebook: Harris eyes first playoff action vs. Bills

5 Patriots make Pro Football Focus' highest-graded list

Notebook: Mac readies for playoff debut

Wild Card Playoffs: Patriots - Bills Injury Report

Pats defense prepares for another round vs. Josh Allen

Coffee with the Coach: How do you prepare to face a team for the third time in one year?

Sights and Sounds: Week 18 vs Miami Dolphins

Josh McDaniels 1/11: "We are hard at work right now trying to put in the best plan we can"

Jan 15, 2022 at 11:43 PM
NFL-Gamebook-Thumbnail-Shield

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Wild Card Playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

Gamebook_wildcard_2021 [PDF]

Trending Video

Press Pass: Patriots players react to season-ending loss

Patriots players Mac Jones, David Andrews, Matthew Judon and others address the media following the Wild Card playoff loss against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, January 15th, 2022.

What Went Wrong: Patriots fall in the playoffs

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 47-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills

Matthew Slater 1/15: "This team should be proud of the strides it made"

Patriots Special Teams Captain Matthew Slater addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 17-47 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

Mac Jones 1/15: "I wish I could have played better"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 17-47 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

Bill Belichick 1/15: "We just couldn't keep up with them"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 17-47 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, January 15, 2022.

Full highlights from Patriots vs. Bills: Super Wild Card Weekend

Watch full highlights from the New England Patriots Wild Card Playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, January 15, 2022.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
