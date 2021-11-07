Game Observations: Patriots stay grounded in victory

The running back committee of Damien Harris, Brandon Bolden, and rookie Rhamondre Stevenson took over the second quarter. They combined for 22 first-half touches (runs and receptions) and each man had big plays that gashed the Panthers' D, especially in open space. Harris pitched in with the day's first touchdown, his fifth consecutive game finding the end zone.

The Harris-Bolden-Stevenson triumvirate finished with nearly 150 combined rushing yards and close to 75 more through the air. Stevenson in particular had by far his most impressive game as a pro, with a long run of 13 yards and a long catch of 41. Bolden had a long run of 16 yards and a big, 28-yard reception.

By game's end, however, the news wasn't so positive for this trio. Stevenson left the game after being shaken up on a fourth-quarter carry. A short time later, Harris was hurt when he got slammed to the turf by Burns in the mid-fourth quarter. The game was out of reach for Carolina at that point, but this coming week, we'll have to monitor the health statuses of Harris and Stevenson.

* * *

Kudos in order again for the Patriots defense overall, which held the Panthers to 65 total first-half yards. Darnold had almost no open receivers throughout the game, and his leading pass catcher, D.J. Moore, was held by the New England secondary to just three catches (on seven targets) for 32 yards.

Rookie defensive lineman Christian Barmore may have saved a touchdown when he batted down a Darnold pass at the start of the second quarter. McCaffrey was wide open heading for the end zone and Darnold was looking his way, but Barmore's big right arm knocked down the intended pass at the line of scrimmage. New England's second-round draft choice this year, Barmore's been steadily improving each week and becoming a reliable contributor on this defense. He also batted down a second Darnold pass in the late third quarter.

* * *

It didn't help Carolina's cause offensively that the Panthers lost two offensive line starters during the game. Center Matt Paradis went down with a knee injury on Panthers opening drive and never returned. In the third quarter, left tackle Cameron Irving left the game because of an injury after Gilmore had given his team the ball back with an interception of Jones. Edge rusher Matthew Judon would later exploit Irving's backup, Dennis Daley, by making a great move to get into the backfield and sack Darnold.

* * *

Kick & punt return specialist Gunner Olszewski got walloped on his 30-yard kickoff return in the second quarter. Looked very much like a concussion and he was later announced to have a head injury that would keep him out of the remainder of the contest. "Head injury" is usually code for concussion. Jakobi Meyers replaced him as the return man on the next opportunity, a Panthers punt midway through the second quarter, and for the remaining return opportunities in this game.

* * *