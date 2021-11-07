5 Keys from the Patriots' 24-6 win over Panthers

Defense brings the heat

With the offense hitting some early speed bumps, both self-inflicted and caused by the Panthers' defense, the Patriots defense showed up and had one of their best games of the season on Sunday. Despite two first-half turnovers by their offense, the Pats D stepped up each time their number was called, holding Carolina to field goals coming off of both turnovers. Those stands just set the stage for a takeaway-filled second half that allowed the Pats to pull away.

The defense would force another three-and-out to start the third quarter and even when the Panthers got their first big play of the game, a 33-yard dump-off and run by Chuba Hubbard, they quickly rebounded with J.C. Jackson's 88-yard pick-six that extended the lead to 21-6.

They'd follow that up with another interception by Jamie Collins and then another by Jackson that came in the end zone.