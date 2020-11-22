Game Observations: Pats fall short in Houston

- The Texans would overcome a holding call on their next possession, getting a conversion on 3rd-and10, as Watson put together back-to-back passes to Will Fuller for 13 and then 22 yards as he resumed picking apart the Patriots defense with big passing plays. But the Pats would hold inside the red zone, getting a third-down stop from their own 18-yard line. A Texan field goal would extend the lead to 24-17 Houston as the third quarter wound down.

- Donte Moncrief picked up his first catch as a Patriot, a nice drive-starting 15-yard catch-and-run, but the Pats rushing game continued its cold streak, forcing them to lean into Newton's throwing. He'd find Byrd for 19 yards to keep things moving and then run a receiver screen to Byrd on a big third down that saw him squirt through all the tacklers and make the conversion, adding to the impressive career-best day for the wide out. Byrd would pick up another conversion on the drive, 16 yards on a 3rd-and-9 but the Pats would also take the first two sacks of the game on the drive, with the second one stalling the drive out at the Texans 18-yard line. Nick Folk would make the 36-yard field goal to close the score to 24-20. It was a needed scoring drive for the Patriots, one that lasted 16 plays and went 65 yards.

- Down four points halfway through the fourth quarter, the Patriots defense needed to get a stop on the ensuing Texan drive. But Houston would reel off two big plays with Will Fuller to quickly get into New England territory, with catches of 14 yards on third down and then taking a slip screen 20 yards. For the second time in the half the defense would come up with a stop in their own territory, with Houston making a 46-yard field goal to put their lead back up to seven at 27-20.