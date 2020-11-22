Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Observations: Pats fall short in Houston

Patriots at Texans Highlights | NFL Week 11

Problems in Houston: Mistakes, injuries thwart Patriots' comeback

Game Notes: Cam Newton has the most rushing attempts in a single season by a Patriots QB

Damiere Byrd looks like Olympic swimmer on first-down reach

Damiere Byrd makes smooth toe-tapping catch for 19 yards

Cam Newton with a 42-yard touchdown pass to Damiere Byrd

Pats pave the way on toss play for Damien Harris' TD

Belichick 11/20: Watson is 'hard to defend'

One-on-One with Isaiah Wynn

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Ravens Recap, Texans Preview, Carl Davis 1-on-1

Harris 11/19: 'Challenge now is finding ways to continue to improve'

Newton 11/19: 'I'm here to win'

Week 11: Patriots - Texans Injury Report

McCourty 1/18: 'Winning is contagious'

Belichick 11/18: Texans are 'very good at everything'

Sights and Sounds: Week 10 vs. Ravens

Unfiltered Notebook 11/18: Burkhead shining in key spots

Patriots Unfiltered Q&A: Tracking Patriots development and surprises

Week 11 NFL Notes: Patriots impress with hard-fought win over Ravens

Unfiltered Notebook 11/16: Newton, Pats still eye their peak

After Further Review: Pats took the fight to Baltimore

What Went Right: Running Game Shines in Win

Rave Reviews: Patriots earn important win in wind and rain

Game Observations: Patriots get big win over Ravens

TEAM NOTES

  • Cam Newton has the most rushing attempts in a single season by a Patriots QB.
  • Newton eclipses 300-yards passing for second time this season.
  • Damiere Byrd posts first 100-yard receiving game.
  • Nick Folk has made 17 straight field goals.

RUSHING FOR THE END ZONE

The Patriots have 15 rushing touchdowns in 2020, on pace to finish with 24, which would be tied for third-most in team history. 

DENIED A SACK

Houston DL J.J. Watt has 100 career regular-season sacks but no sacks in seven regular-season contests against New England.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

NEWTON SETS TEAM RECORD FOR MOST RUSHING ATTEMPTS BY A QB IN A SEASON

QB Cam Newton had a 5-yard run in the second quarter and moved passed Steve Grogan for most rushing attempts in a single season by a Patriots QB. Grogan had 81 rushing attempts in 1978. Newton entered the game with 80 rushing attempts and now has 83 on the season.

NEWTON HAS SECOND 300-YARD GAME OF 2020

Newton threw for 300 yards for the second time this season, finishing 26-of-40 for 365 yards with one touchdown pass. He threw for 397 yards at Seattle on Sept. 20. His 365 passing yards are the fifth-most he has thrown for in a regular-season game in his career.

Cam Newton Regular-Season Single-Game Passing Yard Highs

432 yards vs. Green Bay on Sept. 18, 2011

422 yards at Arizona on Sept. 11, 2011

397 yards at Seattle on Sept. 20, 2020

374 yards at Chicago on Oct. 2, 2011

365 yards at Houston on Nov. 22, 2020

DAMIERE BYRD HAS FIRST 100-YARD RECEIVING GAME

WR Damiere Byrd had his first NFL 100-yard receiving game after finishing with a career-high 132 yards on six receptions. His previous high was 86 receiving yards vs. Cleveland on Dec. 15, 2019, while with Arizona.

BYRD'S FIRST TOUCHDOWN RECEPTION WITH THE PATRIOTS

Byrd caught a 42-yard touchdown pass from QB Cam Newton in the third quarter for his first touchdown reception as a member of the Patriots. It was his third overall touchdown reception from Newton. He caught two touchdown receptions from Newton on Dec. 17, 2017, vs. Green Bay, with Carolina. It was the third-longest reception of Byrd's career behind 58 and a 51-yard receptions he had while with Arizona in 2019. It was the longest touchdown reception of Byrd's career. He had a 13-yard touchdown reception vs. Green Bay on Dec. 17, 2017, his previous long TD reception.

BYRD HAS SECOND CAREER RUSHING ATTEMPT

Byrd had an 11-yard run in the second quarter, his second career rushing attempt. He had a 12-yard rush when he played for Carolina on Oct. 1, 2017, vs. New England.

NICK FOLK HAS MADE 17 STRAIGHT FIELD GOALS

K Nick Folk was successful on 45 and 36-yard field goals. He has made 17 consecutive field goals.

LINEUP NOTES

STEPHON GILMORE RETURNS TO ACTION AND THE STARTING LINEUP

CB Stephon Gilmore returned to action after missing three games due to injury.

LB JA'WHAUN BENTLEY RETURNS TO THE STARTING LJNEUP

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley returned to action and the starting lineup after missing the last three games due to injury.

PATRIOTS DEBUTS

DL Isaiah Mack, WR Donte Moncrief and TE Jordan Thomas made their Patriots debuts.

