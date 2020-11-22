Game Notes: Cam Newton has the most rushing attempts in a single season by a Patriots QB

NEWTON SETS TEAM RECORD FOR MOST RUSHING ATTEMPTS BY A QB IN A SEASON

QB Cam Newton had a 5-yard run in the second quarter and moved passed Steve Grogan for most rushing attempts in a single season by a Patriots QB. Grogan had 81 rushing attempts in 1978. Newton entered the game with 80 rushing attempts and now has 83 on the season.

NEWTON HAS SECOND 300-YARD GAME OF 2020

Newton threw for 300 yards for the second time this season, finishing 26-of-40 for 365 yards with one touchdown pass. He threw for 397 yards at Seattle on Sept. 20. His 365 passing yards are the fifth-most he has thrown for in a regular-season game in his career.

Cam Newton Regular-Season Single-Game Passing Yard Highs

432 yards vs. Green Bay on Sept. 18, 2011

422 yards at Arizona on Sept. 11, 2011

397 yards at Seattle on Sept. 20, 2020

374 yards at Chicago on Oct. 2, 2011

365 yards at Houston on Nov. 22, 2020

DAMIERE BYRD HAS FIRST 100-YARD RECEIVING GAME

WR Damiere Byrd had his first NFL 100-yard receiving game after finishing with a career-high 132 yards on six receptions. His previous high was 86 receiving yards vs. Cleveland on Dec. 15, 2019, while with Arizona.

BYRD'S FIRST TOUCHDOWN RECEPTION WITH THE PATRIOTS

Byrd caught a 42-yard touchdown pass from QB Cam Newton in the third quarter for his first touchdown reception as a member of the Patriots. It was his third overall touchdown reception from Newton. He caught two touchdown receptions from Newton on Dec. 17, 2017, vs. Green Bay, with Carolina. It was the third-longest reception of Byrd's career behind 58 and a 51-yard receptions he had while with Arizona in 2019. It was the longest touchdown reception of Byrd's career. He had a 13-yard touchdown reception vs. Green Bay on Dec. 17, 2017, his previous long TD reception.

BYRD HAS SECOND CAREER RUSHING ATTEMPT

Byrd had an 11-yard run in the second quarter, his second career rushing attempt. He had a 12-yard rush when he played for Carolina on Oct. 1, 2017, vs. New England.

NICK FOLK HAS MADE 17 STRAIGHT FIELD GOALS