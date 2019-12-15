Game Preview: Patriots at Bengals

SCOUTING THE MATCHUPS

By Paul Perillo

When the Patriots run - Edge: Bengals

For the second time this season I've reached the point where I cannot give the Patriots the edge when running the ball until proven otherwise. Heading into a matchup with Kansas City, owners of the 31st-ranked run defense in the NFL, there was some optimism that Sony Michel & Co. could get things going. That didn't happen. In fact, it never came close to happening. Michel opened the game with runs on three of the first five plays. Those carries resulted in gains of 1, 2 and 3 yards. He finished with 8 yards on five carries. Rex Burkhead fared no better, picking up 15 yards on his seven attempts. If the offensive line can't generate any running room for those two against the Chiefs, it's hard to imagine it happening against anyone. But now here come the Bengals. Guess where Cincy ranks in run defense? You guessed it, dead last. The Bengals surrender 156.7 yards per game on the ground, even worse than the Chiefs. Obviously teams have spent a lot of time running the clock out against the 1-12 Bengals, but their 4.87 yards allowed per carry still places 29th. Can Michel and Burkhead find some space this week on the road? I'm not banking on it.

When the Patriots pass - Edge: Patriots

The Bengals secondary has fared a little better, ranking 19th in the league in pass defense. Corners Darqueze Dennard and William Jackson have been competitive while B.W. Webb and Tony McRae fill the sub roles. Jessie Bates and Shawn Williams fill the safety spots, but the Bengals have managed just seven interceptions all season, with Bates accounting for three of them. There isn't much in the way of a pass rush to help the back end either as Carlos Dunlap (5.5), Sam Hubbard (5) and Geno Atkins (4.5) have 15 of Cincy's 21 sacks. The Patriots offensive line has struggled to protect Tom Brady, even since Isaiah Wynn returned for the last three games. Brady has been consistently forced to throw the ball away in the face of immediate and heavy pressure, leading to his plummeting completion percentage. Dunlap is a talented edge rusher while Atkins is capable of collapsing the pocket on the interior. James Ferentz may be forced to play in place of Ted Karras (knee) once again, so that's a matchup worth keeping an eye on. Even when Brady has had time he's had a tough time finding anyone other than Julian Edelman. He'll need to find ways to get the ball to his secondary receivers, and the Bengals weak defense should provide him some opportunities to do so.

When the Bengals run - Edge: Patriots

Anytime a team struggles to win as badly as Cincinnati has it's tough to establish much of a running game. Constant deficits make it difficult to pound away and the Bengals are no exception, averaging just 85.8 yards per game and 3.9 yards per attempt. Both numbers ranks near the bottom at 28th and 25th, respectively. Joe Mixon is a solid running back but hasn't had the space nor the opportunities to do much damage. He has 789 yards and three touchdowns on 206 carries for a 3.8-yard average – not great, not terrible. Gio Bernard has been relegated to more of a pass catching role and has just 43 carries on the season. Still, this backfield has some talent and first-year coach Zac Taylor may try to establish the running game in an attempt to protect his defense. The Patriots front has been much better stopping the run as of late after a few weeks of spotty efforts. Lawrence Guy has been dominant at times as he and Danny Shelton have done a nice job of clogging lanes and allowing the linebackers to fill. Mixon can make some plays if the Patriots aren't focused, but this is a running game New England should hold in check.

When the Bengals pass - Edge: Patriots

Taylor recently reinserted Andy Dalton as his starting quarterback after going with rookie Ryan Linley for a month. Dalton clearly gives the team a better opportunity to win, and it was his first game back that resulted in Cincy's only victory of the season in Week 13 over the Jets. Dalton has been inconsistent throughout the season but has managed to keep the Bengals competitive most weeks. Seven of Cincy's 12 losses have been by one score. Only Baltimore and San Francisco blew the Bengals out. If Dalton is to pull off the upset he'll need to find someone other than Tyler Boyd to make it happen. Boyd is an excellent possession receiver, leading the team with 73 catches for 833 yards and three touchdowns. John Ross is a home-run threat and just returned off IR after grabbing three touchdowns and averaging almost 20 yards per catch over the first four weeks before injuring his shoulder. Alex Erickson and Auden Tate round out the receiving crew as A.J. Green has yet to play this season due to an ankle injury. Tight ends Tyler Eifert and C.J. Ozumah also are involved in the passing game, as are Mixon and Bernard. The offensive line has struggled to keep the quarterbacks upright this season, surrendering 43 sacks. That looks to be an area the Patriots can dominate on Sunday, especially with the linebackers getting involved.

Special Teams - Edge: Patriots