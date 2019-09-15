Game Preview: Patriots at Dolphins

WHEN THE PATRIOTS RUN | Edge: Patriots

It's hard to look at anything positive the Dolphins did in their season-opening thrashing at the hands of the Baltimore Ravens, but the performance on defense was particularly abysmal. That was especially true stopping the run, considering this was the focus of Brian Flores' game plan coming in. Despite the constant attention paid to the Ravens ground attack, Miami surrendered 265 yards on 46 carries for a whopping average of 5.8 yards per carry. The Dolphins have made headlines early after deconstructing the roster, leaving a ton of young and inexperienced players filling important roles. Christian Wilkins heads that list up front, and he along with John Jenkins and Davon Godchaux will need to be better against the Patriots, even after New England's pedestrian running performance in the opener. Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels will likely want to get Sony Michel untracked after a dismal 15-carry, 14-yard effort against Pittsburgh. They should get plenty of chances on Sunday.

WHEN THE PATRIOTS PASS | Edge: Patriots

While the Dolphins problems against the run were bad, what the Ravens did to them through the air was even more alarming. Lamar Jackson posted a perfect passer rating while throwing five touchdowns – and that was despite attempting just 20 passes. Miami's secondary has some talent with Xavien Howard, who has given Tom Brady problems in the past, joining former Patriot Eric Rowe at corner with Minkah Fitzpatrick handling a dual role as slot corner/safety. Reshad Jones and Bobby McCain start on the back end, so the secondary is one of the few areas Miami has some talent and experience. It didn't show in the opener, however, and now they get Brady and his newest toy – Antonio Brown – on Sunday. Brady shredded Pittsburgh's zones in the opener and Flores won't likely allow that to happen in Week 2. But Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and Phillip Dorsett enjoyed strong performances against the Steelers and along with Brown offer Brady plenty of options. Too many, in fact, for the Dolphins to deal with unless the concerns along the offensive line (Marcus Cannon left the Steelers game with a shoulder injury) become reality.

WHEN THE DOLPHINS RUN | Edge: Patriots

It's hard to judge Kenyon Drake and the Dolphins rushing attack based on a 59-10 smackdown. Miami fell behind early and had to abandon the run. Before that happened, though, Drake had just 12 yards on four carries while Kalen Ballage was worse with -1 yard on five attempts. The Patriots defense carried its strong summer performances into the regular season with a stellar effort against Pittsburgh. James Connor had just 21 yards on 10 carries and wasn't a factor. Danny Shelton, Lawrence Guy and Michael Bennett held down the middle while the Patriots deep and versatile group of linebackers did the rest. Miami is using a reworked offensive line with former right guard Jesse Davis playing left tackle in the wake of the Laremy Tunsil deal to Houston. Davis performed adequately but would appear to be a player the coaches would look to exploit on Sunday. Drake has given the Patriots some problems in the past but the Dolphins running game doesn't appear to be an issue this time around.

WHEN THE DOLPHINS PASS | Edge: Patriots

It's hard to bet against the Patriots defense at this point. The secondary was rock solid against Pittsburgh, as was the case all summer. Stephon Gilmore will likely see plenty of DeVante Parker, who has the size and athleticism to make plays but lacks the consistency to do so regularly. Speedsters Albert Wilson and Jakeem Grant might draw multiple bodies if Ryan Fitzpatrick looks to them to ignite the offense. But the secondary has plenty with Jonathan Jones, Jason McCourty and J.C. Jackson all playing well. Miami has some intriguing young tight ends with Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe and Nick O'Leary. That group should keep Patrick Chung busy. Look for the pass rush to get going after a quiet opener, which was likely due at least in part to a game plan that featured lots of bodies in coverage. The Dolphins offensive line struggled last week and Fitzpatrick doesn't move well; he and backup Josh Rosen were sacked a total of three times. The Patriots defense is feeling it and the Dolphins don't figure to be the offense to change that.

SPECIAL TEAMS | Edge: Patriots