Game Preview: Texans at Patriots

SERIES HISTORY

The Patriots and Texans will meet in the postseason for the second time. In 2012, the Patriots hosted the Texans in an AFC Divisional Game, a matchup the Patriots won, 41-28, on Jan. 13, 2013, at Gillette Stadium.

This week's game will be the second meeting between the two teams in 2016. The Patriots hosted the Texans on Thurs, Sept. 22 and beat them, 27-0 in rookie QB Jacoby Brissett's first NFL start.

Overall, the Patriots have met Houston eight times and hold a 7-1 advantage since Houston entered the NFL in 2002.

The Patriots are 4-0 overall against the Texans when playing at home.

New England's only loss against Houston was in the final game of the 2009 regular-season when Houston defeated the Patriots 34-27. The Patriots had already clinched the division prior to that game and Tom Brady was relieved for portions of that game by then backup QB Brian Hoyer.

Before the Texans joined the league, the Patriots and the Houston Oilers were foes dating back to the days of the American Football League, playing twice a year from 1960-69 and 33 times overall before the Oilers moved to Tennessee following the 1996 season.

BRADY VS. HOUSTON

Tom Brady is slated to start against the Houston for the second time in the postseason. He is 5-1 against Houston in the regular season and 1-0 in the postseason.

BILL BELICHICK DIVISIONAL ROUND RECORD

Bill Belichick will coach in his 14th Divisional Playoff Game and will tie Don Shula for the most Divisional Playoff Games in NFL history. This week's game will be Belichick's 13th Divisional Playoff game with New England.

MOST DIVISIONAL PLAYOFF GAMES BY A HEAD COACH IN NFL HISTORY

14 Don Shula

13 Bill Belichick

TOM BRADY DIVISIONAL ROUND RECORD

Tom Brady will play in his 13th Divisional Playoff Game, to tie Jerry Rice for the most in NFL history.

MOST DIVISIONAL PLAYOFF GAMES PLAYED