Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Postgame Show Sun Dec 19 - 12:00 AM | Mon Dec 20 - 08:55 AM

Press Pass: Patriots players react to falling short in Indianapolis

What Went Wrong: Colts snap Patriots win streak

4 Keys from Patriots 27-17 loss to Colts

Game Observations: Patriots couldn't overcome sloppy start

Game Notes: Patriots reach 20 interceptions in 2021

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Colts Week 15

Bill Belichick 12/18: "We didn't do anything well enough to win"

Mac Jones 12/18: "It wasn't our best effort"

Full Patriots vs. Colts highlights: NFL Week 15

Mac Jones executes cross body throw to Hunter Henry for first down

Can't-Miss Play: Devin McCourty snags INT off Wentz's tipped pass

Mac Jones finds a wide-open Hunter Henry on crossing route TD

Can't-Miss Play: Mac Jones launches deep 43-yard pass to N'Keal Harry

Mac Jones fits tight-window pass to Henry for 7-yard TD

Deatrich Wise Jr. gets to Carson Wentz for 3rd-down sack

Mac Jones tosses dime on 25-yard pass to Hunter Henry

Mac Jones darts laser pass to Jakobi Meyers for first down

Mac Jones shows off wheels on 12-yard scramble

Inactive Analysis: Dugger's return a boost to secondary

Patriots All Access: Colts Preview

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Colts Week 15

Dec 18, 2021 at 11:35 PM
NFL-Gamebook-Thumbnail-Shield

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 15 game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Gamebook_2021_week15 [PDF]

Related Content

news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Bills Week 13

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 13 game against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, December 6, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Titans Week 12

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, November 28, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Falcons Week 11

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 11 game against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, November 18, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Browns Week 10

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 14, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Panthers Week 9

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 9 game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 7, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Chargers Week 8

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 31, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Jets Week 7

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 7 game against the New York Jets on Sunday, October 24, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Cowboys Week 6

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 17, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Texans Week 5

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 5 game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 10, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Buccaneers Week 4

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 3, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Saints Week 3

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 3 game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 26, 2021.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

4 Keys from Patriots 27-17 loss to Colts

Game Observations: Patriots couldn't overcome sloppy start

New England Patriots Postgame Quotes 12/18

Game Notes: Patriots reach 20 interceptions in 2021

Indianapolis Colts Postgame Quotes 12/18

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Colts Week 15

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Press Pass: Patriots players react to falling short in Indianapolis

Patriots players David Andrews, Devin McCourty, Matthew Judon and others address the media following the week 15 loss against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, December 18th, 2021.

What Went Wrong: Colts snap Patriots win streak

Tamara Brown discusses the Patriots performance after their 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Matthew Judon 12/18: "Every game is a learning experience"

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon addresses the media on Saturday, December 18th, 2021.

Mac Jones 12/18: "It wasn't our best effort"

Patriots Quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 17-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Devin McCourty 12/18: "We didn't play particularly well"

Patriots Safety Devin McCourty addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 17-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

Bill Belichick 12/18: "We didn't do anything well enough to win"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 17-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, December 18, 2021.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
Advertising