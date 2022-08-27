Official website of the New England Patriots

Anfernee Jennings notches shoestring sack on Chase Garbers

Kevin Harris breaks through line of scrimmage for 33-yard run

Daniel Ekuale loops around for 10-yard sack on Garbers

Mac Jones keeps drive alive with fourth-down throw to Kendrick Bourne for 12 yards

Mac Jones has all day to throw on 13-yard completion to Agholor

Kyle Dugger stops Zamir White in the backfield for third-down TFL

Mac Jones finds open grass for chain-moving 13-yard run on third down

Ten Takeaways From Patriots-Raiders Joint Practices

Day 17 blogservations: Pats wrap camp with a flourish

Trench Report: Matt Judon, Josh Uche Lead Patriots Pass Rush in Joint Practice With Raiders

Mac Jones 8/24: "It was good, healthy competition"

Press Pass: Joint Practice with the Raiders continues

Day 16 blogservations: Patriots find their stride late

Final Two-Minute Drill a Snapshot of Patriots Offensive and Defensive Identity?

Patriots Place LB Ronnie Perkins on Injured Reserve; OL Andrew Stueber Placed on Reserve/NFI

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

Day 15 blogservations: Hot start for Patriots in Vegas

Patriots WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey Makes Final Push for a Roster Spot

Hot off the Press: Guy and Stevenson return home to the desert

Lawrence Guy shares how education 'changed his perspective' at annual backpack giveaway

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Raiders Preseason Week 3

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Preseason Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Aug 26, 2022 at 11:21 PM
NFL-Gamebook-Thumbnail-Shield

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Preseason Week 3 game against the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday, August 26, 2022.

Gamebook_preWk3 [PDF]

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Raiders Preseason Week 3

4 Keys from Patriots preseason-ending loss to Raiders

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable Roundup: Preseason Week 3 vs. Raiders

Patriots Release CB Malcolm Butler from Injured Reserve

How to Watch/Listen: Patriots at Raiders

Game Preview: Patriots at Raiders

Anfernee Jennings notches shoestring sack on Chase Garbers

New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings notches a shoestring sack on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers.

Kevin Harris breaks through line of scrimmage for 33-yard run

New England Patriots running back Kevin Harris breaks through the line of scrimmage for a 33-yard run.

Daniel Ekuale loops around for 10-yard sack on Garbers

New England Patriots defensive lineman Daniel Ekuale loops around for a 10-yard sack on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers.

Mac Jones has all day to throw on 13-yard completion to Agholor

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has all day to throw on a 13-yard completion to Patriots wide receiver Nelson Agholor.

Mac Jones keeps drive alive with fourth-down throw to Kendrick Bourne for 12 yards

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones keeps the drive alive with a fourth-down throw to Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne for 12 yards.

Kyle Dugger stops Zamir White in the backfield for third-down TFL

New England Patriots safety Kyle Dugger stops Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White in the backfield for a third-down tackle for a loss.

Patriots Unfiltered's Roster Projection 1.0

With just one preseason game remaining, Patriots Unfiltered offers a projection of what the opening 53-man roster may look like.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

James White caps off a brilliant career

James White held his retirement press conference on Tuesday night, putting a finishing touch on a standout championship career.

Photos: Patriots reveal red throwback alternate uniforms for 2022

The New England Patriots unveiled new throwback alternate uniforms to be worn on select games during the 2022 NFL season. Check out photos of Patriots players Kendrick Bourne, David Andrews, Matthew Judon & Matthew Slater wearing the new jerseys, pants and helmet for the first time, and take a close up look at the details, which feature a red jersey with white and blue shoulder stripes, white pants with red and blue stripes and a white helmet with the Pat Patriot logo.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

