Gamebook: Full Patriots-Dolphins Stats

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots 27-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Monday, December 11, 2017.
Official website of the New England Patriots
Brown, Armstrong, Vrabel among Modern-Era Patriots Nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024
After Further Review: Breaking Down the Highs and Lows for QB Mac Jones, Patriots Offense vs. the Dolphins
Abbey Thistle, arguably the busiest Patriots employee on game day, showcases new video board on 'The Today Show'
Patriots Sign Two Players to the Practice Squad
The New England Patriots announced today that they signed QB Ian Book and rookie DB William Hooper to the practice squad.
Patriots Broadcast Tops Boston Market Weekly Ratings In Season Opener
The Patriots broadcast on CBS topped the Boston market weekly ratings, surpassing viewership numbers by over 25% from the Patriots Week 1 game and home opener from 2022. The game averaged 1,400,320 viewers and peaked at 7:15 p.m. with 1,493,750 viewers as New England faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Gillette Stadium.
Robert Kraft Expedites Process to Place Tom Brady in Patriots Hall of Fame
Kraft waives the four-year wait period, announces a hall of fame induction ceremony to be held inside Gillette Stadium for the first time on 6/12/24
Patriots Sign RB Ty Montgomery II and QB Bailey Zappe to the 53-Man Roster; Elevate LB Calvin Munson to the Active Roster; Place DB Jack Jones on IR and List QB Matt Corral as Exempt/Left Squad
The Patriots announced today that they signed RB Ty Montgomery II and QB Bailey Zappe from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and elevated LB Calvin Munson to the active roster from the practice squad. In addition, the Patriots placed DB Jack Jones on injured reserve and list QB Matt Corral as Exempt/Left Squad.
New England Patriots Launch 2023 Patriots High School Coach of the Week Program
The New England Patriots are thrilled to announce the kickoff of the Patriots High School Coach of the Week program for the 2023 season.
Kraft Family, Gillette Stadium Officials and Partners Celebrate Completion of North End Zone Renovation Project
Officials announce Gillette Stadium Lighthouse will open to the general public October 1.
Patriots Sign TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-Man Roster; Place OL Riley Reiff on IR; Sign DL Jeremiah Pharms Jr. to the Practice Squad
The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed TE Pharaoh Brown to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed OL Riley Reiff on injured reserve.
Patriots Make a Series of Transactions
The New England Patriots announced today that they have claimed and were awarded QB Matt Corral off waivers from Carolina. Corral was released by Carolina on Aug. 31. In addition, the Patriots signed WR T.J. Luther and WR Jalen Reagor to the practice squad and released WR Thyrick Pitts from the practice squad.
Patriots Place WR Tyquan Thornton on Injured Reserve
The Patriots announced today that they have placed WR Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve.
Patriots sign 15 players to the practice squad
The New England Patriots announced today that they have signed fifteen players to the practice squad.
Patriots Make Roster Moves to Reach the 53-Man Roster Limit
The Patriots announced today a series of roster moves to reach the mandatory 53-man roster limit.