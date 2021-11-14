Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Browns Week 10

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 14, 2021.
Official website of the New England Patriots
Patriots Activate T Trent Brown Off Injured Reserve; Place LB Jamie Collins on Injured Reserve; Elevate DL Tashawn Bower and TE Matt LaCosse to the Active Roster
Gamebook: Full Patriots at Panthers Week 9
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 9 game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 7, 2021.
Gamebook: Full Patriots at Chargers Week 8
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 31, 2021.
Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Jets Week 7
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 7 game against the New York Jets on Sunday, October 24, 2021.
Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Cowboys Week 6
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 17, 2021.
Gamebook: Full Patriots at Texans Week 5
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 5 game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 10, 2021.
Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Buccaneers Week 4
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 3, 2021.
Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Saints Week 3
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 3 game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 26, 2021.
Gamebook: Full Patriots at Jets Week 2
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 2 game against the New York Jets on Sunday, September 19, 2021.
Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 1
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 12, 2021.
Gamebook: Full Patriots at Giants Preseason Week 3
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Preseason Week 3 game against the New York Giants on Sunday, August 29, 2021.