Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Postgame Show (audio only) Sun Nov 14 | 04:00 PM - 06:00 PM

5 Keys from Patriots' 45-7 win over Cleveland

Game Observations: Near-perfect Patriots pile up points

Full highlights from Browns vs. Patriots: NFL Week 10

Mac Jones' 26-yard rainbow to Meyers is a thing of beauty

Can't-Miss Play: Bourne soars over two Browns to snag Jones' 23-yard TD dime

Rhamondre Stevenson bullies his way through Browns for 5-yard TD

Kyle Dugger nearly scores TD after intercepting Mayfield's pass

Hunter Henry hauls in 3-yard Touchdown

Game Day Roster Update: Multiple moves alter Patriots active roster

Patriots Activate T Trent Brown Off Injured Reserve; Place LB Jamie Collins on Injured Reserve; Elevate DL Tashawn Bower and TE Matt LaCosse to the Active Roster

How will Trent Brown's return impact Patriots o-line?

Patriots All Access: Browns Preview

Patriots Unfiltered TV: Browns Preview, Ja'Whaun Bentley 1-on-1

Notebook: Belichick traces flexible game plan approach back to Sun Tzu's Art of War

Patriots This Week: Wrapping up the Panthers and preparing for the Browns

Bill Belichick 11/12: "You play to your strengths and attack your opponents weaknesses"

Patriots Unfiltered TV: One-on-One with Ja'Whaun Bentley

Press Pass: Prepping for the Browns

Expert Predictions: Week 10 picks for Patriots vs. Browns

Two Patriots make USA Today's All-Underrated defense

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Browns Week 10

Nov 14, 2021 at 04:09 PM
NFL-Gamebook-Thumbnail-Shield

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 10 game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

Gamebook_2021_week10 [PDF]

Related Content

news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Panthers Week 9

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 9 game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, November 7, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Chargers Week 8

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 31, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Jets Week 7

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 7 game against the New York Jets on Sunday, October 24, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Cowboys Week 6

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 17, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Texans Week 5

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 5 game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, October 10, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Buccaneers Week 4

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, October 3, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Saints Week 3

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 3 game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 26, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Jets Week 2

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 2 game against the New York Jets on Sunday, September 19, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Dolphins Week 1

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 1 game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 12, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Giants Preseason Week 3

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Preseason Week 3 game against the New York Giants on Sunday, August 29, 2021.
news

Gamebook: Full Patriots at Eagles Preseason Week 2

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Preseason Week 2 game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, August 19, 2021.
Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Observations: Near-perfect Patriots pile up points

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Browns Week 10

5 Keys from Patriots' 45-7 win over Cleveland

Inactive Analysis: Smith to sit, Stevenson cleared 

Week 10 Inactives: Patriots vs. Browns

Expert Predictions: Week 10 picks for Patriots vs. Browns

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Mac Jones 11/14: "When we click on all cylinders we can be pretty good"

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

Bill Belichick 11/14: "Great day for us on so many different levels"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 45-7 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

Full highlights from Browns vs. Patriots: NFL Week 10

Watch the Cleveland Browns vs. New England Patriots highlights from Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.

Jakobi Meyers' first career TD comes on his 135th career catch

New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers' first career TD comes on his 135th career catch.

Brian Hoyer drops a dime down sideline to N'Keal Harry for 26 yards

New England Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer drops a dime down sideline to wide receiver N'Keal Harry for 26 yards.

Hunter Henry hauls in laser from Mac Jones for 3-yard TD

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry hauls in laser from quarterback Mac Jones for 3-yard TD.
MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

A Gentleman and an Officer: King cherishes his Army spouse

Patriots special teams star Brandon King couldn't be prouder of his wife, a U.S. Army officer, for her service to him and our country.

Fateful, Yet Grateful: Jonnu Smith's Extraordinary Journey 

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith credits the many painful sacrifices made by some of his closest family and friends for the success he's now enjoying.

Oh, Henry! Patriots TE taking on greater roles

In his first season with New England, tight end Hunter Henry is becoming a valuable addition to the Patriots offense. How his Arkansas roots and strong religious faith have helped him get here, and where he hopes to go next.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.
Advertising