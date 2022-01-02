Official website of the New England Patriots

Rhamondre Stevenson dashes into the end zone for 1-yard rush TD

Mac Jones finds a WIDE open Kristian Wilkerson for 20-yard TD connection

Mac Jones floats pass for 20th passing TD, breaking Patriots rookie record

J.C. Jackson hauls in 25th career INT, tying NFL record

Kristian Wilkerson reels in first career NFL TD

Lawrence's pass tips off Armstead's hands for Patriots INT

Damien Harris' cutback leads to 14th TD of the season

Damien Harris rushes for a 2-yard touchdown vs.  Jaguars

Mac Jones finds Jakobi Meyers on third down to keep the chains moving

How to Watch/Listen: Jaguars at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Jaguars

Patriots Week 17 rooting guide

Game Preview: Jaguars at Patriots

NFL Playoff Scenarios for Week 17

Potential Patriots 2022 New Year's Resolutions

American Dreamer: German fullback Johnson feeling at home in New England

Seymour named Hall of Fame finalist for fourth-straight year

Brandon Bolden reveals 2018 cancer diagnosis

Notebook: Harris racing to the finish

What They're Saying: Jacksonville Jaguars

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Jaguars Week 17

Jan 02, 2022 at 04:04 PM
NFL-Gamebook-Thumbnail-Shield

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 17 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Gamebook_2021_Week17 [PDF]

Gamebook: Full Patriots vs. Jaguars Week 17

5 Keys from Patriots' 50-10 win over Jaguars

Inactive Analysis: Despite Friday listings, Dugger, Phillips to play 

Week 17 Inactives: Patriots vs. Jaguars

Game Day Roster Update: Judon, Bentley removed from COVID list

Patriots Elevate Three Players to the Active Roster

Rhamondre Stevenson turns the corner and punches in 6-yard rush TD

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson turns the corner and punches in 6-yard rush TD.

Kendrick Bourne explodes for 46-yard catch and run down the sideline

New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne explodes for 46-yard catch and run down the sideline.

Pats defense picks off Trevor Lawrence for third INT

New England Patriots DB Kyle Dugger picks off Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence for defenses third INT.

Rhamondre Stevenson dashes into the end zone for 1-yard rush TD

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson dashes into the end zone for 1-yard rush TD.

Mac Jones finds a WIDE open Kristian Wilkerson for 20-yard TD connection

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones finds a WIDE open wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson for 20-yard TD connection.

Mac Jones floats pass for 20th passing TD, breaking Patriots rookie record

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones floats pass to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers for 20th passing TD, breaking New England Patriots record for a rookie in a single season.
New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams captain Matthew Slater have been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
