Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Big Win Over the Steelers in Week 14

7 Keys from Patriots win over Steelers

Head Coach Bill Belichick 12/7: "Our guys really stepped up"

Bailey Zappe 12/7: "To be able to have the game we had was awesome"

JuJu Smith-Schuster 12/7: "I saw a very confident quarterback zipping it around"

Ezekiel Elliott discusses Pats' win over Steelers with Mike Garafolo

Game Notes: Coach Bill Belichick moves past George Halas for sole possession of second with 507 games coached

Patriots at Steelers Highlights | NFL Week 14

Bailey Zappe's best plays from win over the Steelers

Can't-Miss Play: Henry's SECOND TD of 'TNF' comes via Zappe's perfectly-weighted dime

Henry goes up top to snag Patriots' second TD of 'TNF'

Jabrill Peppers steps up for big INT off Trubisky

Pylon-dive TD! Ezekiel Elliott's opening-drive score is picturesque

Can't-Miss Play: JuJu Smith-Schuster's first-ever catch against Steelers is 100

Gamebook: Patriots vs. Steelers Week 14

Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 14 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Dec 07, 2023 at 11:31 PM
Download the NFL Gamebook with all of the statistics from the Patriots Week 14 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Download the Week 14 Gamebook [PDF]

Inside the Locker Room: Matthew Slater Breaks down the Team After the Win over the Steelers

Go inside the Patriots locker room immediately after the Patriots 21-18 win over the Steelers to hear Matthew Slater break down the team.

Head Coach Bill Belichick 12/7: "Our guys really stepped up"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 21-18 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 12/7: "We played for each other today and it showed"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 21-18 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

JuJu Smith-Schuster 12/7: "I saw a very confident quarterback zipping it around"

Patriots wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 21-18 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Bailey Zappe 12/7: "To be able to have the game we had was awesome"

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe addresses the media during his postgame press conference following New England's 21-18 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, December 7, 2023.

Ezekiel Elliott discusses Pats' win over Steelers with Mike Garafolo

New England Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott joins NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo for an interview after a Week 14 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
