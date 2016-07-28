Garoppolo steps up; July 28 camp notes

There's always an air of excitement on the opening day of Patriots training camp – even when the air is stiflingly hot and humid like it was on this day. For backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, there is even more to look forward to than usual.

Now that starter Tom Brady's four-game NFL suspension is no longer being contested, Garoppolo knows that he'll be called upon to lead New England's offense during Brady's September and early October absence.

"Excited, man. I'm excited for Week One," the third-year player admitted after practice, "That's why we play the game. We play to get out there and get your opportunity, and when it comes, you've got to be ready for it."

That being said, Garoppolo added that he's not changing his approach to preparing for the upcoming regular season.

"Nothing has really changed. When they put me in for the reps I'm in for I'll go out there, do my best and do whatever the coaches ask. But my mindset is basically the same. Rookie year, I had the same mindset… I've been preparing to be the starter since the first day I walked in here. Every competitor has that mindset.

"I'm just trying to go out there and get my game right, trying to get the offense ready as much as we can. We've got a long way to go. Training camp is a grind, but we got to get through it. Training camp is a long process. So for Week One, we've got a long way to go. We've got four preseason games until we get there, so we'll take it one step at a time."

Brady and Garoppolo appeared to receive an equal amount of snaps during Thursday's session, with rookie Jacoby Brissett also seeing plenty of action. It remains to be seen how the breakdown will look in two weeks, when the Patriots host the New Orleans Saints in the first preseason game.

Garoppolo maintained he's not worried about when and how much he plays during the preseason contests, or about the amount of work he gets with the expected first-team offense.

"Can't worry about that. It's not my call anyways. I'll do my best either way. It's a great opportunity… You don't get many opportunities in this league, you might only get one, so you've got to make the best of it."

A day earlier, head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels indicated that New England's offense under Garoppolo could look a bit different than what we're used to seeing with Brady, in order to utilize the different skills that Garoppolo possesses.

That may have been difficult to detect after just one non-padded practice session, but what was clear was that when he was on the field with the likes of gifted tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Martellus Bennett, Garoppolo looked to use those weapons as much as possible.

"It's awesome [playing with those guys]," the QB acknowledged. "It makes my job a whole lot easier that's for sure. There are some big-bodied guys out there. Martellus had a nice catch today; Gronk had a couple [of] nice ones, so when you have guys like that it always makes throwing a lot easier.

"We don't have the pads on yet, so we're not in full swing, but things are moving pretty well."

No sign of Collins

The Patriots had nearly perfect attendance on Thursday, with 88 of the team's 90 players taking the field and participating in one form or another. A notable exception: linebacker Jamie Collins.

The 2015 Pro Bowler was not placed on any of the training camp lists (physically unable to perform, non-football injury, etc.), and with Collins entering the final year of his contract, some observers have speculated that he could be looking to resolve that issue before the end of this season.

However, shortly after practice, CSNNE.com reported that Collins' absence Thursday was expected by the team and was not contract-related. Regardless, his status will be monitored until he returns to the field.