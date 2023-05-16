Gesicki comes full circle with Patriots

"That relationship, from when he recruited me way back when I was in high school, kind of picking back up where we left off, but it's awesome," said Gesicki. "He's awesome, a cool dude. Really excited to get to gel with him, getting his offense and getting to work."

With memories of what O'Brien did the last time he had two effective tight ends to work with in New England still fresh in our minds, the combination of Hunter Henry and Gesicki offers new, different possibilities. They're a different duo than the one that really defined the 2011 and 2012 offenses, but still a dangerous one should improve the team's 32nd-ranked red zone offense from 2022.

"OB has a great system and I think it's exciting to just kind of get in the meeting rooms and kind of hear that things are rolling. It's very basic right now but it's exciting to be watching some tape of how it's been run and things like that. So I think it's gonna be exciting, but right now it's still very, very basic," said Gesicki, adding that his experience with former Dolphins and Patriots coach Chad O'Shea has helped ease his transition. "There's obviously going to be similarities and everybody kind of has their nuances of how they run it and all that kind of stuff. But there are definitely some similarities with their ties here, and all that kind of stuff. So there is some [benefit] in terms of just kind of picking it back up."