Get to know Jordan Matthews

https://twitter.com/jmattjmattjmatt/status/983070215230640128

Just because it's the offseason doesn't mean it's quiet at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots have continued to add new players to the roster, and we're here to help Patriots fans get to know the new guys off the field.

Jordan Matthews comes to New England by way of Buffalo, and with a crazy athletic family and lots of major life moments in 2018, there is a lot to learn about the new wide receiver.

Jordan isn't the only athlete in his house.

https://twitter.com/jmattjmattjmatt/status/853222061614956544

Jordan's wife Cheyna is a forward for the Washington Spirit. She was drafted 7th overall by the Spirit in the 2016 and she scored three goals in her rookie season. Last year, Cheyna started 16 games and scored five goals, all with Jordan cheering her on.

Or in his extended family.

Jordan and Cheyna aren't alone, either. Jordan's cousin is football legend Jerry Rice. This is one powerhouse family.

If not football, he'd play basketball.

Jordan is a big basketball fan and cited Ray Allen as one of his favorite athletes -- so he'll fit right with the Boston sports crowd. If he could play any other sport, he said he would play basketball. More specifically, he'd be suiting up for the 76ers as a small forward.

It's a big year for Jordan and Cheyna.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BfqV3JsnID0/?taken-by=jmatt3x