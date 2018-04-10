Get to know Jordan Matthews

Official website of the New England Patriots

Apr 10, 2018 at 07:33 AM
Angelique Fiske

Lifestyle Editor

Just because it's the offseason doesn't mean it's quiet at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots have continued to add new players to the roster, and we're here to help Patriots fans get to know the new guys off the field. 

Jordan Matthews comes to New England by way of Buffalo, and with a crazy athletic family and lots of major life moments in 2018, there is a lot to learn about the new wide receiver. 

Jordan isn't the only athlete in his house.

https://twitter.com/jmattjmattjmatt/status/853222061614956544 

Jordan's wife Cheyna is a forward for the Washington Spirit. She was drafted 7th overall by the Spirit in the 2016 and she scored three goals in her rookie season. Last year, Cheyna started 16 games and scored five goals, all with Jordan cheering her on. 

Or in his extended family.
Jordan and Cheyna aren't alone, either. Jordan's cousin is football legend Jerry Rice. This is one powerhouse family. 

If not football, he'd play basketball.
Jordan is a big basketball fan and cited Ray Allen as one of his favorite athletes -- so he'll fit right with the Boston sports crowd. If he could play any other sport, he said he would play basketball. More specifically, he'd be suiting up for the 76ers as a small forward. 

It's a big year for Jordan and Cheyna.
https://www.instagram.com/p/BfqV3JsnID0/?taken-by=jmatt3x

Jordan signing with the Patriots wasn't the only big move to happen for the Matthews family in 2018. The couple was married in February, paying tribute to their own parents' weddings in the process, and in August, the couple will welcome their first child into the world. 

Quick favorites.
Curious about Jordan's favorite food, book and movie? We got you. According to the Bills media guide, Jordan loves a good salmon burger coleslaw, jalapeños, ketchup and mustard. His favorite book is "A Man Thinketh" by James Allen, and his favorite movies are "Gladiator" and "Remember the Titans."

Welcome to New England, Jordan! 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

