Get to know Matt Tobin

Take some time to catch up on some fun facts of one of the Patriots newest additions, Matt Tobin.

It's that time of year when Patriots Nation has plenty of new additions to get acquainted with. We've already introduced fans to Danny Shelton, Jason McCourty, Adrian Clayborn, Jeremy Hill and Cordarrelle Patterson. Now, Lifestyle would like to introduce you to Matt Tobin.

He joins a list of current and former Patriots who have donned the black and gold
The Iowa Hawkeyes have a storied football program, and many Patriots, like Andre Tippett, have represented them on the field. He'll be in good company with current teammates Adrian Clayborn, Riley McCarron, James Ferentz and Cole Croston.  

Born and raised in Iowa, Matt walked on to the team in 2008, but didn't start playing until 2010. Even though Matt devoted much of his time to honing his skills on the field, he worked in construction to help pay for school expenses. He didn't receive a scholarship, so he did what he needed to do to achieve his dreams.

That hard work translated onto the field, and he started all 13 games during his junior year and 12 games in his senior year. He also won the Brett Greenwood award, which recognizes walk-ons who shows characteristics of the award's namesake, in 2013.

He's a proud papa, proud husband and has man's best friend
Day off calls for going to Lake Washington with the Family

He'd survive the end of the world
When he's not tackling opponents on the field, you can probably find Matt out in the wilderness. An avid hunter and fisher, one look at his Instagram will show you that he's a pretty good shot.

Good day of killin

"Duck Dynasty" and "Sons of Anarchy" top his list of favorite shows
It's probably not much of a surprise that the avid hunter would enjoy an episode or two of the former the A&E series, "Duck Dynasty." Though the show went off the air last year, it has left a lasting impact and gave the world a glimpse into the life of the Robertson family and how they run their successful hunting accessories empire.

In completely different genre, "Sons of Anarchy" showcases the exploits of the fictional Sons of Anarchy Motorcycle Club, Redwood Original, or to fans of the show SAMCRO. It follows Jax Teller as he works to create better life for his family and motorcycle club.

Just call him Matt the farmer
After walking on to the Iowa Hawkeyes football team, working his way through college to support his dream and signing with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent, it's safe to say that Matt did not have the smoothest route to the NFL. So if everything had not unfolded into a position on a team's roster, the new Patriot would be a farmer.

Welcome to New England, Matt!

