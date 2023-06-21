Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Radio Wed Jun 21 - 02:00 PM | Thu Jun 22 - 11:55 AM

Patriots Mailbag: Do the Patriots need help at RB, and looking at Trent Brown's future?

A Position-By-Position Recap of Patriots Minicamp and OTA Practices

5 Key Patriots OTA Takeaways

McCourtys launch Project Nigeria to help fight sickle cell disease in first international service project

Patriots close out minicamp playing paintball

What We Learned from Patriots Minicamp

Peppers, Pats D look to "take that next step"

Minicamp Day 2 blogservations: Versatile defense dials it up

Patriots Mailbag: Favorite Player to Watch, Biggest Surprise and More Minicamp Takeaways

How Ty Montgomery, Second-Year RBs Factor Into Patriots Backfield Depth Behind Rhamondre Stevenson

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/13

Minicamp Day 1 Blogservations: Defense turns up the heat

Analysis: Breaking Down Mac Jones and the Patriots Offense's First Day of Minicamp

Rookie Patriots defenders getting a taste of the football "firehose"

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 6/12

Report: Patriots Hosting WR DeAndre Hopkins on Free Agent Visit

OTA Blogservations: Offense continues to progress

Press Pass: Offseason Progress

Kendrick Bourne focused on a bounce-back season

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Gillette Stadium and Anheuser-Busch Announce New Field-Level Premium Space

Bud Light sponsors newest field-level game day activation and hospitality space in the NFL and MLS.

Jun 21, 2023 at 11:13 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

07-Tunnel View

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Kraft Sports + Entertainment and Anheuser-Busch today introduced a new ticketed premium space at Gillette Stadium. A long-standing sponsor of Gillette Stadium, the New England Patriots and New England Revolution, Anheuser-Busch has been a leader in fan engagement and celebratory moments for 21+ New England sports fans for decades. With today's announcement, Anheuser-Busch continues to provide Patriots and Revolution 21+ fans with the most unique experiences and connectivity to their favorite teams.

Kraft Sports + Entertainment and Anheuser-Busch collaborated to identify and build a celebratory indoor/outdoor hospitality space at Gillette Stadium. Opening in September 2023, Celebration Beer Hall will provide a unique field-level game day experience. Fans inside Celebration Beer Hall will have unprecedented access to watch Patriots and Revolution players as they walk from their locker room through the tunnel before accessing the game field.

Celebration Beer Hall will reside in the northeast corner of the field and guests will cheer on their favorite team from the private 2,000 square-foot outdoor patio or inside the 4,000 square-foot Beer Hall. Fans will be able to spend their entire game day at Celebration Beer Hall and are encouraged to "celly-brate" together before, during and after games. The 375 square-foot oval bar in the center of the room is sure to become a favorite gathering space when honoring gameday traditions. On non-event days, Celebration Beer Hall will be available to host social events for 200-300 guests.

"Bud Light, a truly iconic experiential brand, has been a long-standing and valued sponsor of ours," said Murray Kohl, vice president of sales, New England Patriots. "Their vision for Celebration Beer Hall was evident from the beginning and we know they are perfectly positioned to create the quintessential 'want-to-be' gathering place on gameday and non-gamedays alike."

02-Player Tunnel-Revolution

"We are thrilled to expand our sponsorship with the Patriots, Revolution and Gillette Stadium to create an immersive and experiential gameday Bud Light hospitality location that makes it even easier to enjoy the game," said Anheuser-Busch. "Celebration Beer Hall, with its unique view of the players pre-game walk-out and the proximity to the field of play, makes this space unlike any Bud Light activation space in the NFL and MLS."

Memberships to Celebration Beer Hall can be purchased for Patriots games on a season long basis, and on an individual game basis for Revolution matches and select Gillette Stadium special events. Memberships will feature all-inclusive food, Anheuser Busch products, preferred parking, giveaways and special guest appearances.

Construction on Celebration Beer Hall is scheduled for completion, along with the previously announced Gillette Stadium north side project, prior to the start of the 2023 NFL regular season.

About Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium, home to the New England Patriots and New England Revolution, is undergoing its most dramatic stadium improvements since opening in 2002. In addition to the Bud Light Celebration Beer Hall, the north side expansion project also features the largest outdoor stadium high-definition video board in the country - measuring 22,000 square feet, the 50,000 sq ft G-P Atrium, an entirely reimagined fan plaza leading into the stadium, a 21-story lighthouse with a 360-degree observation deck at the top, connectivity on all levels of the stadium, and enhanced fan amenities.

About Anheuser-Busch

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, dream big to move our industry forward, and make a meaningful impact in the world. We hope to build a future that everyone can celebrate, and everyone can share. For more than 160 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 19,000 colleagues across the United States. We are home to several of America's most loved beer brands, including Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob ULTRA and Stella Artois, as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebookand Instagram.

Related Content

news

Patriots Foundation and Bank of America Team Up to Support Second Round of Community Captains Program

Initiative will continue to provide financial, in-kind and additional support to six nonprofit organizations.

news

Patriots Re-Sign DL Justus Tavai; Sign Third-Round Draft Pick Marte Mapu; Release DB Tae Hayes and RB James Robinson

The Patriots announced that they have re-signed DL Justus Tavai. The Patriots also announced that they have signed 2023 third-round draft pick LB Marte Mapu. In addition, the Patriots released DB Tae Hayes and RB James Robinson.

news

Patriots 2023 Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies to be Held at Noon on Saturday, Oct. 21

Induction ceremonies for Mike Vrabel and Dante Scarnecchia are free and open to the public.

news

Kraft Family, Patriots Foundation and Gillette Donate $275,000 in the Names of 2023 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award Winners

Twenty-six volunteers were recognized during an awards luncheon at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, June 8.  Ann Dagle of East Lyme, Conn. wins grand prize of $25,000 for the Brian Dagle Foundation.

news

Gillette Stadium Officials Announce Upgrades to Row of Honor

Servicemembers to be more prominently featured at all future events

news

NFL Announces League-Wide Expansion of Initiative to Increase Diversity in Sports Medicine

Joint program with NFL Physicians Society and Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society more than doubles to pair diverse students from 19 medical schools with clubs across the league.

news

Patriots Release OL Yodny Cajuste

The Patriots announced that they have released OL Yodny Cajuste.

news

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

news

New England Patriots to be Represented by DeMarcus Covington at the NFL Coach Accelerator Program in Minneapolis

In continuation of the NFL's commitment to promoting greater diversity across the NFL, the League announced plans today to host a Coach Accelerator on May 21-23 at the Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis.

news

New England Patriots Foundation and New England Revolution Foundation Announce $1 Million Foster Care Initiative

Through the New England Patriots Foundation and the New England Revolution Foundation, Robert Kraft and the Kraft family announced a commitment of $1 million in grant funding for six foster care organizations across New England to celebrate Foster Care Awareness Month this month.

news

Patriots sign eight of their 12 2023 draft picks and sign three rookie free agents

Patriots announced today that they have signed eight of their 12 2023 draft picks and three rookie free agents.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots crown Leominster as girls high school flag football champions in inaugural season

Gillette Stadium and Anheuser-Busch Announce New Field-Level Premium Space

Patriots Foundation and Bank of America Team Up to Support Second Round of Community Captains Program

Patriots Mailbag: Do the Patriots need help at RB, and looking at Trent Brown's future?

A Position-By-Position Recap of Patriots Minicamp and OTA Practices

Patriots close out minicamp playing paintball

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots Foundation and Matthew Judon Raise Awareness for Cancer at Annual Buzz Off

The 14th annual One Mission Buzz Off took place Sunday, June 18th at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts. Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was in attendance shaving heads and greeting families to raise funds for charity. The One Mission Buzz Off is a fundraising event centered around honoring children with cancer through the act of head shaving.

New England Patriots Host Inaugural Girls High School Flag Football Championship at Gillette Stadium

The New England Patriots hosted the inaugural girls high school flag football championship at Gillette Stadium. The tournament featured eight schools in a competing in bracket-style play: Ayer-Shirley Regional High School, Chelsea High School, Fitchburg High School, Leominster High School, St. Mary's Lynn, Needham High School, Peabody Veterans Memorial High School and Woburn Memorial High School. Leominster captured the title in with a dramatic 13-12 win over St. Mary's to finish the evening.

Deatrich Wise Jr. Reflects on the Significance of Juneteenth and Shares How Fans Can Continue to Raise Awareness

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. talks about the importance of Juneteenth, the day Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas and announced that slavery had been officially abolished. Wise Jr. shares what Juneteenth means to him while continuing to spread awareness and dialogue about the national holiday.

What We Learned from Patriots Minicamp

Tamara Brown and Evan Lazar discuss their biggest takeaways and who stood out at Patriots Minicamp.

Matthew Judon on his expectations for Patriots defense in 2023, assessing offense during minicamp

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon joins Senior National Columnist Judy Battista and shares his expectations for Patriots defense in 2023, assessing offense in minicamp.

Press Pass: Players Discuss Progress Made at Minicamp

Patriots players Matthew Judon, Jabrill Peppers, and DeVante Parker address the media on Tuesday, June 13th, 2023.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Midseason matchup in Germany

The Patriots will play the Indianapolis Colts on November 12, 2023 in Frankfurt.

Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former linebacker Mike Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee.

Meet the Patriots 2023 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Advertising