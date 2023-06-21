Gillette Stadium and Anheuser-Busch Announce New Field-Level Premium Space

"We are thrilled to expand our sponsorship with the Patriots, Revolution and Gillette Stadium to create an immersive and experiential gameday Bud Light hospitality location that makes it even easier to enjoy the game," said Anheuser-Busch. "Celebration Beer Hall, with its unique view of the players pre-game walk-out and the proximity to the field of play, makes this space unlike any Bud Light activation space in the NFL and MLS."

Memberships to Celebration Beer Hall can be purchased for Patriots games on a season long basis, and on an individual game basis for Revolution matches and select Gillette Stadium special events. Memberships will feature all-inclusive food, Anheuser Busch products, preferred parking, giveaways and special guest appearances.

Construction on Celebration Beer Hall is scheduled for completion, along with the previously announced Gillette Stadium north side project, prior to the start of the 2023 NFL regular season.

Gillette Stadium, home to the New England Patriots and New England Revolution, is undergoing its most dramatic stadium improvements since opening in 2002. In addition to the Bud Light Celebration Beer Hall, the north side expansion project also features the largest outdoor stadium high-definition video board in the country - measuring 22,000 square feet, the 50,000 sq ft G-P Atrium, an entirely reimagined fan plaza leading into the stadium, a 21-story lighthouse with a 360-degree observation deck at the top, connectivity on all levels of the stadium, and enhanced fan amenities.

