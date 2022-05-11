Gillette Stadium and Globalization Partners Announce Naming Rights Partnership

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – On the 20th anniversary of the first event held at Gillette Stadium, the Kraft family and Globalization Partners announced today a multi-year naming rights partnership in conjunction with the stadium's north end addition, debuting the Globalization Partners Atrium. The announcement was made as part of a groundbreaking ceremony at Gillette Stadium that commenced the next phase of the most dramatic venue improvements since its opening in 2002. The project is scheduled for completion prior to the start of the 2023 NFL season.

The Globalization Partners Atrium will feature 50,000 square feet of year-round hospitality and function spaces. The lighthouse that served as Gillette Stadium's signature icon in the north end of the stadium is being replaced with a bigger and better version that will now stand 218-feet high and provide a grand entrance with four elevators to access the Atrium. The Atrium will also feature expansive indoor space with a 58-foot-high sloped glass wall facing the north plaza, a high-definition media wall and a two-tier outdoor balcony with unobstructed views to the field. Similar to the Optum Field Lounge, membership opportunities to the Globalization Partners Atrium will be offered exclusively to existing Patriots Season Ticket Members, who can anticipate receiving additional details prior to the start of the 2022 season. On non-event days, the Atrium will be available to host corporate functions and social events for more than 1,000 guests.

"We're very excited to be entering into this partnership with the Kraft family and Gillette Stadium as part of this amazing north end expansion project," said Diane Albano, Chief Revenue Officer, Globalization Partners. "This Atrium represents so many of our shared characteristics including a tradition of excellence and leadership that this will continue to symbolize for years to come."

Globalization Partners is a Boston-based, industry-leading Global Employment Platform™ and the official international employment platform of the New England Patriots. Globalization Partners enables companies to hire, onboard and manage employees anywhere in the world within minutes, without setting up local subsidiaries. It is at the forefront of the worldwide shift toward global remote workforces and delivers a high-quality employee experience while keeping businesses in compliance around the world.

"We are thrilled to establish a long-term naming rights partnership with a Boston-based company that is committed to innovation and modernization," said Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Murray Kohl. "We are eager to work with Globalization Partners to provide another platform to reach global audiences. In addition to the branding throughout the Atrium, they will also have prominent signage on the entrance into our new lighthouse, which will provide year-round access and an enhanced view into Gillette Stadium."