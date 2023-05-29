Gillette Stadium Officials Announce Upgrades to Row of Honor

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.— This Memorial Day, as the nation honors and mourns the U.S. military personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country, Gillette Stadium officials announced a new and improved Row of Honor and a commitment to continuing their tradition of honoring active military at all games at Gillette Stadium for years to come. This year, the Row of Honor will be expanded, feature a new digital video board and will be activated at all ticketed stadium events. The construction is scheduled for completion prior to the 2023 National Football League (NFL) season. These renovations are part of the $250 million enhancements in the north end of the stadium, marking the most robust improvements made to the stadium since its opening in 2002.
"Today, on Memorial Day, we are proud to honor the service and sacrifice the brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces make every day to protect and defend our freedom," said Chairman and CEO of the Kraft Group, Robert Kraft. "We owe all servicemembers a debt of gratitude that we can never fully repay. The Row of Honor is just one way we continue to support and give back to these brave Americans and I look forward to welcoming these patriots to Foxborough for years to come."
The Row of Honor will be located in the center of the north end of the stadium, directly under the new 22-story signature lighthouse. Servicemembers invited to be seated in the Row of Honor will again be recognized and introduced to the crowd during New England Patriots and New England Revolution games.
The Row of Honor will now consist of eight red seats permanently placed next to Gillette Stadium's POW/MIA seat. In 2012, Gillette Stadium became the first major professional sports venue to leave a seat permanently unoccupied in recognition of the many soldiers who are POW/MIA. During renovations, the current POW/MIA seat, marked by a plaque recognizing the sacrifice of the POW/MIA, will be temporarily relocated to the south end of the stadium in section 120, row 36, directly opposite the future Row of Honor, as we continue to honor those who are lost or missing.
A new 5 feet high by 30 feet wide LED videoboard upgrades the previously static Row of Honor signage to a digital display allowing videos, names of servicemembers who are present, logos of each military branch, and customization during games and events to best honor those in attendance.
In addition, while the previous Row of Honor was activated at Patriots and Revolution games, Gillette Stadium will now invite servicemembers to sit in the Row of Honor and be celebrated at additional ticketed stadium events, including concerts and special events.
When the construction and upgrades are complete, the Kraft family will welcome servicemembers to Gillette Stadium to celebrate the opening of the new Row of Honor and rededication of the POW/MIA seat in a ceremony on the field with members from each branch of the military who have served or are currently serving.
This project is part of a $250 million investment in upgrades to the stadium featuring a completely reimagined Enel Plaza with a grand staircase leading onto the concourse, a new and enhanced 22 story lighthouse with a 360-degree observation deck, the largest outdoor curve-radius videoboard at a sports venue in the country and new and improved concession locations, restrooms, and other fan amenities. It also includes the G-P Atrium, a new year-round premium hospitality and function space.