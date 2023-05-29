Gillette Stadium Officials Announce Upgrades to Row of Honor

The Row of Honor will now consist of eight red seats permanently placed next to Gillette Stadium's POW/MIA seat. In 2012, Gillette Stadium became the first major professional sports venue to leave a seat permanently unoccupied in recognition of the many soldiers who are POW/MIA. During renovations, the current POW/MIA seat, marked by a plaque recognizing the sacrifice of the POW/MIA, will be temporarily relocated to the south end of the stadium in section 120, row 36, directly opposite the future Row of Honor, as we continue to honor those who are lost or missing.

A new 5 feet high by 30 feet wide LED videoboard upgrades the previously static Row of Honor signage to a digital display allowing videos, names of servicemembers who are present, logos of each military branch, and customization during games and events to best honor those in attendance.

In addition, while the previous Row of Honor was activated at Patriots and Revolution games, Gillette Stadium will now invite servicemembers to sit in the Row of Honor and be celebrated at additional ticketed stadium events, including concerts and special events.

When the construction and upgrades are complete, the Kraft family will welcome servicemembers to Gillette Stadium to celebrate the opening of the new Row of Honor and rededication of the POW/MIA seat in a ceremony on the field with members from each branch of the military who have served or are currently serving.