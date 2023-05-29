Official website of the New England Patriots

replay
Replay: Patriots Radio Tue May 30 - 02:00 PM | Wed May 31 - 11:55 AM

Patriots Mailbag: Will Mac Jones have competition?

Gillette Stadium Officials Announce Upgrades to Row of Honor

Patriots OTA Preview: Eight Things to Watch at Pats First Open Spring Practice

Patriots assign new veteran numbers, temporary rookie numbers

Demario Douglas Has the Makings of a Hidden Gem as a Sixth-Round Pick by the Patriots

Building the 2023 New England Patriots: 2023 NFL Draft Recap

No Speed Limits: Pats sixth-round pick offers rising potential

Patriots Mailbag: What Position Are You Most Excited to Watch This Spring?

Retired Patriots champion Devin McCourty lands new job

Patriots hoping to get a kick out of Chad Ryland

Patriots 2023 Roster Breakdown | JuJu Smith-Schuster, Christian Gonzalez & More Depth Chart Battles

Bryce Baringer proves to be a cut above

Newcomers Calvin Anderson and Riley Reiff Discuss What They'll Bring to the Patriots Offensive Line

Bolden brings HBCU pedigree to Patriots

Breaking down the 2023 Patriots Schedule with Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar

Sixth-round pick Boutte worthy of some buzz

Chris Board a special fit for Patriots

Analysis: Which Patriots Undrafted Rookie Has the Best Chance to Extend UDFA Streak to 20-Straight Seasons?

Gesicki comes full circle with Patriots

Patriots Mailbag: Taking stock of the Patriots roster before OTAs

Gillette Stadium Officials Announce Upgrades to Row of Honor

Servicemembers to be more prominently featured at all future events 

May 29, 2023 at 10:45 AM
medium_icon
New England Patriots

Staff

ROH_16x9

FOXBOROUGH, Mass.— This Memorial Day, as the nation honors and mourns the U.S. military personnel who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country, Gillette Stadium officials announced a new and improved Row of Honor and a commitment to continuing their tradition of honoring active military at all games at Gillette Stadium for years to come. This year, the Row of Honor will be expanded, feature a new digital video board and will be activated at all ticketed stadium events. The construction is scheduled for completion prior to the 2023 National Football League (NFL) season. These renovations are part of the $250 million enhancements in the north end of the stadium, marking the most robust improvements made to the stadium since its opening in 2002.

"Today, on Memorial Day, we are proud to honor the service and sacrifice the brave men and women of the United States Armed Forces make every day to protect and defend our freedom," said Chairman and CEO of the Kraft Group, Robert Kraft. "We owe all servicemembers a debt of gratitude that we can never fully repay. The Row of Honor is just one way we continue to support and give back to these brave Americans and I look forward to welcoming these patriots to Foxborough for years to come."

The Row of Honor will be located in the center of the north end of the stadium, directly under the new 22-story signature lighthouse. Servicemembers invited to be seated in the Row of Honor will again be recognized and introduced to the crowd during New England Patriots and New England Revolution games.

ROH_SideAngle16x9

The Row of Honor will now consist of eight red seats permanently placed next to Gillette Stadium's POW/MIA seat. In 2012, Gillette Stadium became the first major professional sports venue to leave a seat permanently unoccupied in recognition of the many soldiers who are POW/MIA. During renovations, the current POW/MIA seat, marked by a plaque recognizing the sacrifice of the POW/MIA, will be temporarily relocated to the south end of the stadium in section 120, row 36, directly opposite the future Row of Honor, as we continue to honor those who are lost or missing.

A new 5 feet high by 30 feet wide LED videoboard upgrades the previously static Row of Honor signage to a digital display allowing videos, names of servicemembers who are present, logos of each military branch, and customization during games and events to best honor those in attendance.

In addition, while the previous Row of Honor was activated at Patriots and Revolution games, Gillette Stadium will now invite servicemembers to sit in the Row of Honor and be celebrated at additional ticketed stadium events, including concerts and special events.

When the construction and upgrades are complete, the Kraft family will welcome servicemembers to Gillette Stadium to celebrate the opening of the new Row of Honor and rededication of the POW/MIA seat in a ceremony on the field with members from each branch of the military who have served or are currently serving.

This project is part of a $250 million investment in upgrades to the stadium featuring a completely reimagined Enel Plaza with a grand staircase leading onto the concourse, a new and enhanced 22 story lighthouse with a 360-degree observation deck, the largest outdoor curve-radius videoboard at a sports venue in the country and new and improved concession locations, restrooms, and other fan amenities. It also includes the G-P Atrium, a new year-round premium hospitality and function space.

Related Content

news

Patriots Cheerleader Eliza Kanner sees two worlds collide during Jewish Heritage Month

By day, the proud Jewish activist works for Combined Jewish Philanthropies. With the work of Robert Kraft's Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, she's seeing some overlap in her two jobs.

news

Patriots OTA Preview: Eight Things to Watch at Pats First Open Spring Practice

We'll get our first glimpse at the 2023 Patriots when organized team activities are open to the media on Wednesday.

news

Patriots Mailbag: Will Mac Jones have competition?

As the offseason continues, fans are looking ahead to training camp and wondering if there will be a quarterback competition to monitor.

news

Patriots assign new veteran numbers, temporary rookie numbers

The Patriots have set their team jersey numbers for the spring.

news

Patriots Sign TE Anthony Firkser; Place LB Raekwon McMillan on Injured Reserve

The New England Patriots announced that they have signed veteran free agent tight end Anthony Firkser. In addition, the Patriots placed LB Raekwon McMillan on injured reserve.

news

Report: Patriots add a veteran tight end

With OTAs underway and minicamp just around the corner the Patriots continue to round out their roster.

news

How 17 foster siblings and his faith inspired Ty Montgomery's calling off the field

Through his foundation My 10 Percent, the New England Patriots receiver is fundraising to send 11 former foster children on a transformative trip to Israel.

news

Retired Patriots champion Devin McCourty lands new job

The legendary New England Patriots safety isn't straying far from the NFL with his new gig on NBC.

news

Demario Douglas Has the Makings of a Hidden Gem as a Sixth-Round Pick by the Patriots

The Patriots could have a new jitterbug slot receiver in the sixth-round pick from Liberty.

news

Patriots Sign Fourth-Round Draft Pick C Jake Andrews

The Patriots announced that they have signed 2023 fourth-round draft pick Jake Andrews.

news

No Speed Limits: Pats sixth-round pick offers rising potential

Patriots sixth-round pick Ameer Speed has tantalizing measurables that could help him ascend to a new level in the NFL.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Patriots Cheerleader Eliza Kanner sees two worlds collide during Jewish Heritage Month

Patriots OTA Preview: Eight Things to Watch at Pats First Open Spring Practice

Patriots Mailbag: Will Mac Jones have competition?

Gillette Stadium Officials Announce Upgrades to Row of Honor

Patriots assign new veteran numbers, temporary rookie numbers

Patriots Sign TE Anthony Firkser; Place LB Raekwon McMillan on Injured Reserve

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Building the 2023 New England Patriots: 2023 NFL Draft Recap

As the Patriots ramp up their on the field activities this spring, go behind the scenes, as Matt Groh helps wrap up the draft, and meet the Draft Class of 2023.

Patriots Players Offer Their Favorite Taylor Swift Songs

In honor of Taylor Swift playing three nights at Gillette Stadium Patriots players chimed in with their favorite Taylor Swift songs.

Patriots 2023 Roster Breakdown | JuJu Smith-Schuster, Christian Gonzalez & More Depth Chart Battles

Patriots.com writers Mike Dussault and Evan Lazar share their thoughts on the New England Patriots current roster. Mike and Evan highlight Tyquan Thornton's ability as a vertical threat and how he will fit within new offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien's offense as well as Demario Douglas' potential kick return or gadget player role. Mike and Evan break down 2023 sixth round draft pick, Kayshon Boutte's yards after catch ability and his similar fit to JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kendrick Bourne. Christian Gonzalez and Jalen Mills' versatility are also highlighted as potential fits in the New England secondary.

Kraft Family Establishes Foster Care Initiative

Robert Kraft and the Kraft family establish a foster care initiative to provide $1M in support for foster care services.

Calvin Anderson Press Conference 5/18: "This was the right move for me"

Patriots offensive tackle Calvin Anderson addresses the media at Gillette Stadium on May 18, 2023.

Josh Uche Press Conference 5/18: "Everything isn't going to happen in a day"

Patriots linebacker Josh Uche addresses the media on May 18, 2023.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

New England Patriots Announce Full 2023 Schedule

The New England Patriots announced their full 2023 season schedule. The slate features five nationally-televised games, including their Week 10 regular season home game in Frankfurt, Germany on Nov. 12 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Patriots to honor Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium at 2023 home opener

New England Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft announced a tribute to Tom Brady for the 2023 home opener at Gillette Stadium.

2023 New England Patriots Schedule Release: Devin McCourty Enters the Patriots Retirement House

Devin McCourty enters the New England Patriots retirement house to reveal the 2023 NFL schedule. After McCourty's 13 seasons in Foxboro, he looks to enjoy retirement accompanied by former teammates and franchise legends such as Andre Tippett, James White, Ernie Adams and more.

Midseason matchup in Germany

The Patriots will play the Indianapolis Colts on November 12, 2023 in Frankfurt.

Mike Vrabel voted by fans into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced today that former linebacker Mike Vrabel has been voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by the fans as the 34th inductee.

Meet the Patriots 2023 Draft Class

The New England Patriots selected 12 players in the 2023 NFL Draft. The following is a summary of those picks.

Advertising