Gillette Stadium partners with Supercuts

Foxborough, Mass. (March 17, 2010) - On April 3, Gillette Stadium will be offering cuts for a cause.

The stadium has partnered with Supercuts to offer haircuts on Patriot Place Plaza prior to the New England Lacrosse Classic. The partnership will raise money for the Wounded Warrior Project (WWP). A donation of $10 per haircut is requested, with all proceeds going to WWP. Haircuts will begin at 9:30 a.m. and continue until 11:30 a.m.

The New England Lacrosse Classic will feature games between Cornell University and Dartmouth College (Noon) and Princeton University and Brown University (2:30 p.m.) on April 3.

More information regarding the Classic can be found at www.gillettestadium.com. Fans can order tickets either via Ticketmaster or by calling 508-549-0178.

Gillette Stadium is home to the New England Patriots and the New England Revolution soccer team. In addition to hosting the 2010 New England Lacrosse Classic, Gillette Stadium also will host the 2011 NCAA Division I men's lacrosse quarterfinals and the 2012 NCAA championships.

About Wounded Warrior Project

The mission of the Wounded Warrior Project is to honor and empower wounded warriors. Its purpose is to raise awareness and to enlist the public's aid for the needs of severely injured service members, to help severely injured men and women aid and assist each other, and to provide unique, direct programs and services to meet their needs. WWP is a national, apolitical organization headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. To get involved and learn more, visit www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

About Supercuts