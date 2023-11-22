Gillette Stadium to Host All Eight MIAA State Football Championships on Nov. 29, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

The 2023 MIAA State Football Championships, presented by Cross Insurance, will mark the 16th year Gillette Stadium has hosted the games and the sixth time that all eight championship games will be played on the home turf of the six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

Three days of championship action gets underway with a doubleheader on Wednesday, Nov. 29 and continues with tripleheaders on Thursday, Nov. 30 and Friday, Dec. 1. The three-day stretch will provide student-athletes from 16 MIAA schools and their respective communities with an unforgettable title game experience and memories that will last a lifetime. The MIAA State Football Championships are a culmination of more than 100 playoff football games across the state over a four-week span. Adding to the excitement of the state championships will be thousands of cheering fans, cheerleaders and school bands. The Kraft family will also treat the participating schools and their fans to an NFL-caliber game presentation with music and replays on the stadium's high-definition video boards, including Gillette Stadium's new north end zone board, which is the largest outdoor video board in the country.

Tickets for the MIAA State Football Championships are on sale now via Ticketmaster. No tickets will be sold at the Gillette Stadium Ticket Office. All tickets will be digital and will be accessible via mobile device only. Fans can access and manage mobile tickets via the Gillette Stadium App which is available on the App Store (for iPhone users) and Google Play Store (for Android users). It is recommended that fans add their mobile tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay to beat busy network connections at the game. Additional information on mobile ticketing can be found at GilletteStadium.com/tickets/mobile/.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students/senior citizens. Children 5 years old and younger will receive free admission. The ticket price includes parking, admission to the games and a game day discount of $3 off adult admission at the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by RTX (must show game ticket). Wednesday's tickets provide access to both Wednesday games, Thursday's tickets provide access to all three Thursday games, and Friday's tickets provide access to all three Friday games. Please note that tailgating and reentry to this event is prohibited but fans are invited to visit Patriot Place before and after the games each day. For a full listing of everything Patriot Place has to offer, visit Patriot-Place.com/MIAAFOOTBALL.