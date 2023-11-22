Official website of the New England Patriots

Gillette Stadium to Host All Eight MIAA State Football Championships on Nov. 29, Nov. 30 and Dec. 1

For the 16th year, the Kraft family will provide Massachusetts high school athletes with an unforgettable championship game experience at the home of the six-time Super Bowl Champion New England Patriots.

Nov 22, 2023 at 12:17 PM
medium_icon
New England Patriots
16x9-miaa-sched

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) today announced the matchups and schedule for the eight state football championships which will be played at Gillette Stadium for the 16th year on Wednesday, Nov. 29; Thursday, Nov. 30 and Friday, Dec. 1.

GAME SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Nov. 29

  • Division VIII West Boylston vs. Carver 5:30 p.m.
  • Division I St. John's Prep vs. Xaverian Brothers 8:00 p.m.*

Thursday, Nov. 30

  • Division VI Fairhaven vs. Salem 3:00 p.m.
  • Division II King Philip vs. Marshfield 5:30 p.m.*
  • Division III Walpole vs. Milton 8:00 p.m.*

Friday, Dec. 1

  • Division VII Uxbridge vs. Amesbury 3:00 p.m.
  • Division IV Duxbury vs. Scituate 5:30 p.m.*
  • Division V Hanover vs. Foxborough 8:00 p.m.*

*Game times are approximate, starting 15 minutes after conclusion of the previous game

The 2023 MIAA State Football Championships, presented by Cross Insurance, will mark the 16th year Gillette Stadium has hosted the games and the sixth time that all eight championship games will be played on the home turf of the six-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

Three days of championship action gets underway with a doubleheader on Wednesday, Nov. 29 and continues with tripleheaders on Thursday, Nov. 30 and Friday, Dec. 1. The three-day stretch will provide student-athletes from 16 MIAA schools and their respective communities with an unforgettable title game experience and memories that will last a lifetime. The MIAA State Football Championships are a culmination of more than 100 playoff football games across the state over a four-week span. Adding to the excitement of the state championships will be thousands of cheering fans, cheerleaders and school bands. The Kraft family will also treat the participating schools and their fans to an NFL-caliber game presentation with music and replays on the stadium's high-definition video boards, including Gillette Stadium's new north end zone board, which is the largest outdoor video board in the country.

Tickets for the MIAA State Football Championships are on sale now via Ticketmaster. No tickets will be sold at the Gillette Stadium Ticket Office. All tickets will be digital and will be accessible via mobile device only. Fans can access and manage mobile tickets via the Gillette Stadium App which is available on the App Store (for iPhone users) and Google Play Store (for Android users). It is recommended that fans add their mobile tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay to beat busy network connections at the game. Additional information on mobile ticketing can be found at GilletteStadium.com/tickets/mobile/.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students/senior citizens. Children 5 years old and younger will receive free admission. The ticket price includes parking, admission to the games and a game day discount of $3 off adult admission at the Patriots Hall of Fame presented by RTX (must show game ticket). Wednesday's tickets provide access to both Wednesday games, Thursday's tickets provide access to all three Thursday games, and Friday's tickets provide access to all three Friday games. Please note that tailgating and reentry to this event is prohibited but fans are invited to visit Patriot Place before and after the games each day. For a full listing of everything Patriot Place has to offer, visit Patriot-Place.com/MIAAFOOTBALL.

All fans will enter the stadium via the Ticketmaster Field Gate in the Enel Plaza. The Patriots Foundation will also be accepting donations during the MIAA State Football Championships for their annual toy drive benefitting children in need. Fans can bring new and unwrapped toys to the blue and white collection bins located by the Ticketmaster Gate. Gillette Stadium's Clear Bag Policy will be in effect for all eight state championship games. For more information on the policy, visit GilletteStadium.com/bagpolicy/.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Kraft Sports + Entertainment will produce the broadcast, which will stream all of Wednesday's, Thursday's and Friday's games live on Patriots.com and the Patriots official YouTube channel. Wednesday's games will also be streamed on the NFHS Network at www.nfhsnetwork.com. Additionally, Thursday's and Friday's games will air live on radio on WEEI-AM 850.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 29 SCHEDULE

Game Time Online Streaming

THURSDAY, NOV. 30 SCHEDULE

FRIDAY, DEC. 1 SCHEDULE

*Game times are approximate, starting 15 minutes after conclusion of the previous game

