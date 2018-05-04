Gilmore, Richards visit patients at Spaulding Rehab

Jordan said he was struck by the positivity of the patients he met who were open and shared about their journeys with him.

"It's just humbling. It really is. It makes me appreciative, not of things that I have. That's not what it's about, but appreciative that there are people who have hearts like that, where they're able to still find joy in difficulty and trial," Jordan said. "That's something I'm trying to take away and apply that to my daily life."