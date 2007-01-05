GM Reese leaves Titans after 21 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Jan. 5, 2007) -- Floyd Reese resigned as general manager of the Tennessee Titans.

Reese had finished his 13th season in the job. His contract was up this year.

"I had hopes of signing a contract extension and staying with the Titans for many more years, but it became apparent to me over the last several months that that would be difficult," Reese said in a statement released by the team.

"Rather than drag out a process that would probably end up with us going our separate ways, the right thing to do is to cut ties now and let the Titans move on and me as well."

Reese has been with the franchise for 21 years, going back to its origins as the Houston Oilers.

"It's hard parting ways, but I am confident that change will be good for everyone involved," team owner Bud Adams said in a statement.

AP NEWS

The Associated Press News Service