Going Camping

Guest, of Melbourne, Fla., explained that the trio has a long-standing tradition of traveling to Foxboro for training camp. "Every year for the last, probably, six years, we've been first in line," Guest said.

Guest and James Stokes, both originally from N.H., went to high school together and bonded over their love of the Patriots. Stokes also brought his son, Brandon, of Newtown Square, Penn., to share in the fun.

The three arrived at midnight but were told it was too early to start lining up, so they tried to sleep in their car and returned to the gates at 2:30 a.m.

What did they do to pass the time before camp started? "We talk Pats!" explained Guest.

The three line up so early every year so they can get to the bleachers first. "We want to have the best seats to take pictures and get autographs at the end," said Guest.