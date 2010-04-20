Official website of the New England Patriots

live
Patriots Pregame Show (audio only) Sun Jan 01 | 10:40 AM - 12:45 PM

How to Watch/Listen: Dolphins at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Place Rookie CB Jack Jones on Injured Reserve in Flurry of Roster Moves on Saturday

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Expert Predictions: Week 17 picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Betting Breakdown: Week 17 vs. Dolphins

Patriots Unfiltered Roundtable: Week 17 vs. Miami Dolphins

Can Judon and the pass rush lead the Pats to the playoffs?

Scouting the Dolphins: Can the Patriots Defense Utilize the Blueprint to Slow Down Miami's Offense?

What They're Saying: Miami Dolphins

10 to Watch: Playoffs on the line for Patriots-Dolphins

Patriots get another crack at Miami's speedy receivers

NFL Notes: Changes on the horizon on offense

After Further Review: Can the Patriots Build on Second-Half Performance vs. Bengals?

Patriots Mailbag: What is the Formula for the Patriots to Beat the Dolphins and Bills to Make the Playoffs?

Final AFC East gauntlet holds Patriots playoff fate

Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Bengals presented by CarMax

Game Notes: Kendrick Bourne has first NFL 100-yard game

Game Observations: Eight Takeaways From the Patriots Loss to the Bengals on Christmas Eve

7 Keys from Patriots loss to Bengals

Bengals vs. Patriots Highlights | NFL Week 16

Goodell says Roethlisberger violated NFL's conduct policy

Ben Roethlisberger zipped passes to his wide receivers, exchanged jokes with teammates and smiled throughout his first workout since the Pittsburgh Steelers missed out on the playoffs. Business as usual for one of the NFL's most-accomplished quarterbacks? Absolutely not.

Apr 20, 2010 at 02:00 AM

Ben Roethlisberger zipped passes to his wide receivers, exchanged jokes with teammates and smiled throughout his first workout since the Pittsburgh Steelers missed out on the playoffs.

Business as usual for one of the NFL's most-accomplished quarterbacks? Absolutely not.

At the same time Roethlisberger practiced for the first time this spring, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told a radio audience Monday that the quarterback violated the league's personal-conduct policy with his "pattern of behavior" and "bad judgments."

Roethlisberger was accused of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old female college student in a Georgia nightclub last month, although he will not face criminal charges. Roethlisberger does face disciplinary action by the NFL, including a likely suspension, following the release of documents outlining tawdry behavior by the two-time Super Bowl winner.

"The issue here is with respect to a pattern of behavior and bad judgments," Goodell said on Dan Patrick's radio show. "You do not have to be convicted or even charged with a crime to be able to demonstrate that you've violated a personal-conduct policy, and reflect poorly not only on themselves, but all of their teammates, every NFL player in the league, and everyone associated with the NFL. That is what my concern is, and I have expressed that directly to Ben, obviously, and I'll be making a decision as soon as I possibly can."

The Steelers anticipate a suspension lasting as many as four games possibly to be announced next week. Goodell also could issue a conditional suspension, much as he did in the Michael Vick case, in which the length of punishment isn't determined for months.

Even if he is suspended, Roethlisberger could practice with the team and play in preseason games.

The Steelers didn't take action against Roethlisberger to avoid a possible appeal from the players' union. However, several players said the team outlined to them, during a Monday meeting with coach Mike Tomlin, a newly adopted zero-tolerance policy in which unacceptable player conduct will be dealt with harshly and swiftly.

In what apparently was the first case of the rule being implemented, former Super Bowl MVP Santonio Holmes was traded to the New York Jets for a fifth-round draft pick last week following a series of off-the-field problems.

"We were told early this morning that either you get in line or you'll get kicked out of line -- you're going to be traded or you're not going to be here," right tackle Willie Colon said. "If your conduct is going to play a part in you not being a good football player, they're going to get rid of you."

Colon, who accompanied Roethlisberger on the trip to Georgia last month, declined to discuss any details of the incident, but he defended his friend.

"I know Ben's a standup guy, I know he's learned from his mistakes," Colon said. "I'm going to stand behind him, and we're going to move on."

Roethlisberger also is being sued by a different woman who says the quarterback raped her in 2008 at a Lake Tahoe hotel-casino. Roethlisberger denies the accusation and wasn't charged. The NFL isn't considering that case while weighing its punishment.

While his teammates realize they might start the season without the quarterback who led them to four double-digit-win campaigns the past six years, most are supporting him. None publicly rebuked him.

"He's a fun guy, likes to joke around and have a good time, he's easy to get along with, I've never had any problems with him," defensive end Aaron Smith said. "Like a big kid, kind of, hanging out."

Several Steelers were confused by the latest accusations, which they said don't mesh with the Roethlisberger they know.

"It's not as if Ben is just some crazy (guy), an enemy or just a person who's so terrible," said wide receiver Antwaan Randle El, who rejoined the Steelers after four seasons with Washington. "We're dealing with it, we have dealt with it and we're moving on. It's better now, certainly than, during the season."

Randle El also said, "Some of us have had the same situations, they just didn't come to light. We can't point the finger at everyone." He didn't elaborate.

While some Steelers fans are calling for Roethlisberger to be traded, Smith can't imagine why the team wouldn't want to keep the quarterback.

"Wouldn't you?" Smith said. "The man's a great quarterback, I mean he comes out there and he wins games. And that's what we're in the business of doing, winning games."

Steelers wide receiver Limas Sweed also returned to practice Monday after leaving the team late last season to deal with what he called "personal issues" in a statement released by the team.

The Steelers haven't disclosed why they placed Sweed, a 2008 second-round draft pick, on the reserve non-football illness list Dec. 21.

"I am excited to be back on the field and back in the locker room with my teammates," Sweed said in the statement. "I appreciate all the support I received from the Steelers organization while I dealt with some personal issues at the end of the 2009 season. I have been working diligently and I am focused on the remainder of the offseason in getting myself prepared to have a great 2010 season."

Like Roethlisberger, Sweed participated in offseason conditioning work that began several weeks ago.

Sweed lost his job as the Steelers' No. 3 receiver to rookie Mike Wallace early last season, finishing with only one catch for 5 yards in nine games. Sweed has seven catches for 69 yards in two seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

The New England Patriots host the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

news

Analysis: Patriots Place Rookie CB Jack Jones on Injured Reserve in Flurry of Roster Moves on Saturday

With several injuries in the secondary, the Pats are moving pieces around at cornerback.

news

Betting Breakdown: Week 17 vs. Dolphins

With Teddy Bridgewater now starting for Miami, New England resides as a 2-point favorite. Here are our favorite bets as the New Year kicks off in New England.

news

Patriots Sign Tae Hayes to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Place DB Jack Jones on Injured Reserve; Elevate Two Players to the Active Roster

The Patriots announced today that they have signed DB Tae Hayes to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and placed DB Jack Jones on injured reserve. In addition, the Patriots elevated DB Quandre Mosely and TE Matt Sokol to the active roster from the practice squad.

Advertising

Latest News

Presented by

Game Preview: Dolphins at Patriots

Analysis: Patriots Place Rookie CB Jack Jones on Injured Reserve in Flurry of Roster Moves on Saturday

Betting Breakdown: Week 17 vs. Dolphins

Patriots Sign Tae Hayes to the 53-Man Roster from the Practice Squad; Place DB Jack Jones on Injured Reserve; Elevate Two Players to the Active Roster

How to Watch/Listen: Dolphins at Patriots

Scouting the Dolphins: Can the Patriots Defense Utilize the Blueprint to Slow Down Miami's Offense?

MORE LATEST NEWS
Advertising

Trending Video

Patriots This Week: Previewing the Miami Dolphins, Bengals Analysis

On this edition of Patriots This Week, Bob Socci, Scott Zolak, and Levan Reid discuss the Patriots loss against the Cincinnati Bengals and preview the Week 17 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.

Patriots All Access 12/30: Dolphins Preview, Richard Seymour Feature, 1-on-1 with Devin McCourty

On a special holiday edition of Patriots All Access presented by GEICO, Captain Devin McCourty shares his read of the team, as they prepare for a playoff type New Year's Day contest in Foxboro. In addition, Owner Robert Kraft provides a once in a lifetime Game Day experience for one fan, we re-cap a special year for former Patriot Richard Seymour, and Coach Belichick warns of Miami's speed on the Belestrator.

Bill Belichick 12/30:"My focus is on the Miami Dolphins"

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his press conference at Gillette Stadium on Friday, December 30, 2022.

One-On-One with Devin McCourty

Steve Burton sits down with Patriots captain and defensive back Devin McCourty and he talks about coming back after the teams recent losses. Devin also talks about playing to make it into the playoffs

AFC Playoff Picture: NFL Week 17

We check in with Paul Perillo and Tamara Brown to see the current Playoff Picture for the Patriots going into Week 17.

Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Bengals Recap, Dolphins are Coming to Town, 1-on-1 w/Jakobi Meyers

Paul Perillo, Tamara Brown, and Mike Dussault discuss the Patriots loss against the Bengals, and preview the Week 17 matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Tamara Brown goes one-on-one with Jakobi Meyers.

MORE TRENDING VIDEO
Advertising

In Case You Missed It

Presented by

Robert Kraft invites Patriots fan to Gillette Stadium after viral video from Raiders game

New England fan Jerry Edmond was subject of a video that went viral after the Raiders game. Now, Patriots chairman and CEO is thanking him for representing the fanbase with class.

Patriots LB Matthew Judon Selected To NFL Pro Bowl

Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon has been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

A Guide to Modern Football Analytics for Beginners

Ever get confused about the new stat in an article you read? Here's an explanation of what the metrics mean.

Key dates on the 2022 NFL / Patriots Calendar

A calendar of important upcoming dates for the NFL and the New England Patriots.

New England Patriots Announce Full 2022 Schedule

Patriots to appear in five nationally-televised games, including Thanksgiving night at Minnesota.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Advertising