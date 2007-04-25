Goodell warns teams about leaking information

NEW YORK (April 25, 2007) -- NFL teams will be disciplined by commissioner Roger Goodell for leaking any confidential information from interviews with prospective players.

Goodell sent memos to the 32 teams on April 24 warning them that all interviews should be considered confidential and clubs will be disciplined for conduct detrimental to the league if there are any leaks.

The story was first reported by USA Today.

A recent story in Pro Football Weekly identified Georgia Tech receiver Calvin Johnson, Clemson defensive end Gaines Adams and Louisville defensive tackle Amobi Okoye -- three highly regarded prospects for Saturday's draft - as admitting they experimented with marijuana. That report cited unnamed club officials and said the information came from videotaped interviews at February's NFL combine.

Goodell also has asked for a review of interviewing procedures at the combine. He has not yet determined what sort of discipline will be implemented for leaked information.

