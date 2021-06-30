Grateful Patriots fan from Mexico surprises Robert Kraft with ironwood Lombardi trophy

To Ian's surprise, Mr. Kraft was more than happy to take a picture with a dedicated fan who flew internationally just to catch a Patriots game. He offered Ian, his boss, Mariela and her husband tickets to the Patriots Hall of Fame while he was in town.

After they were done eating, Ian doubled back to Mr. Kraft's table to say thank you for the Patriots Hall of Fame tickets. They chatted again for a few minutes and then they were asked how long they'd be staying at the restaurant. Mr. Kraft had something he wanted to give them.

"A few minutes after we were asked to come over to his table again and Mr. Kraft tells us: 'These are my personal tickets,'" Ian remembered. "These are the best tickets that money can buy and I am giving them to you because you are a true fan.'"

Mariela said they were all in shock. She had never been to a Patriots game before and couldn't believe what had just happened.

"In the car, everybody was quiet, like this really happening. Everybody was looking at us at the restaurant, like what is going on here," Mariela said. "It was amazing."