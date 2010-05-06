Great American Food and Music Fest coming to Gillette Stadium

Official website of the New England Patriots

Game Observations: Playoff-bound Patriots pummel Jags 

5 Keys from Patriots' 50-10 win over Jaguars

Full Jaguars vs. Patriots Highlights: NFL Week 17

Mac Jones 1/2: "We played the game on our terms"

Bill Belichick 1/2: "I thought we played well in all three phases"

Press Pass: Patriots players react to big win over Jacksonville

Game Notes: Patriots clinch playoff berth

Pats defense picks off Trevor Lawrence for third INT

Kendrick Bourne explodes for 46-yard catch and run down the sideline

Rhamondre Stevenson turns the corner and punches in 6-yard rush TD

Rhamondre Stevenson dashes into the end zone for 1-yard rush TD

Mac Jones finds a WIDE open Kristian Wilkerson for 20-yard TD connection

Mac Jones floats pass for 20th passing TD, breaking Patriots rookie record

J.C. Jackson hauls in 25th career INT, tying NFL record

Kristian Wilkerson reels in first career NFL TD

Lawrence's pass tips off Armstead's hands for Patriots INT

Damien Harris' cutback leads to 14th TD of the season

Damien Harris rushes for a 2-yard touchdown vs.  Jaguars

Mac Jones finds Jakobi Meyers on third down to keep the chains moving

May 06, 2010 at 09:00 AM

BOSTON, MA (May 6, 2010) - The Great American Food and Music Fest, a one-day event celebrating the rich traditions of classic American fare and music, will be held at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on Saturday, June 26, 2010. At the festival, legendary purveyors of classic American food, celebrity chefs and extraordinary musicians will come together at an affordable price. The event will run from noon to 10:30 p.m. www.greatamericanfoodandmusicfest.com

The Great American Food & Music Fest will feature a who's who of culinary talent including restaurateur, author and television host Paula Deen; Tom Colicchio, host of Top Chef and recent recipient of the James Beard Foundation's top honor; Pat and Gina Neely, co-owners of Neely's Bar-B-Q and hosts of Down Home with the Neelys; and Ace Of Cakes star and master baker Duff Goldman. The all-star team of chefs will be doing cooking demos that will highlight their celebrated skills as well as a few of their most prized dishes.

For serious beer and wine lovers, the festival will include a tasting area, for an additional cost, that will boast an offering of the finest American wines and beers. Wine expert and New York Times best-selling author Gary Vaynerchuk, of Wine Library TV fame will also be on hand to share his knowledge with novices and connoisseurs alike.

The culinary presentations will be highlighted by live music from New Orleans legends Buckwheat Zydeco, American Idol sixth season finalist Melinda Doolittle, Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes and Boston rock and roll legends, the Stompers.

Participating restaurants and additional talent will be announced shortly.

Tickets for the event will be available for sale beginning Saturday May 8th at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through Ticketmaster at ticketmaster.com or charge by phone 800-745-3000 and www.greatamericanfoodandmusicfest.com.

There are a number of ticket options available for the event to make it accessible to everyday food lovers without breaking the bank. Prior to the event, general admission starts at $32.50, for a limited time only. Starting May 21st tickets will be $42.50. General admission tickets will increase to $52.50 when purchased during the day of the event. Group packages are available as well as VIP ticketing, which includes private catering, unlimited food /beverages, and talent meet-and-greets. Parking is included in the price of the ticket and children under 10 are free.

For more detailed information regarding ticket options and event updates, visit the festival site www.greatamericanfoodandmusicfest.com.

The event is sponsored by Viking - Professional Performance for the Home™".

ABOUT THE GREAT AMERICAN FOOD & MUSIC FEST
The Great American Food and Music Fest is a one-day event celebrating the rich traditions of classic American fare and music, featuring legendary purveyors of classic American food, celebrity chefs and extraordinary musicians. This year the festival will consist of two dates: in the New York area, June 13th at the Meadowlands Stadium; and Boston metro area, June 26th at Gillette Stadium.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

McCourty sees a playoff-like battle brewing in Miami

Coming off a big back-on-track win over the Jaguars, the Patriots will close their season out against a tough divisional rival.
Matthew Judon lovingly, hilariously mocks Mac Jones's fashion

It was a hilarious moment in postgame press conferences Sunday. 
Top 5 photos from Patriots vs. Jaguars presented by CarMax

Check out the top 5 photos from the Patriots Week 17 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars presented by CarMax.
Pats headed back to playoffs

The Patriots win over Jacksonville coupled with the Dolphins loss clinched a spot in the postseason.
Advertising

Devin McCourty on clinching the playoffs 1/3: "It's why we play"

Patriots safety Devin McCourty addresses the media on January 3, 2022.

Deatrich Wise Jr. 1/3: "It's always a great feeling to make it to the playoffs"

Patriots defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. addresses the media on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Kyle Van Noy 1/3: "We hold each other to a high standard here"

Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy addresses the media on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Inside the Locker Room After Win Over Jaguars

Go inside the Patriots locker room following their 50-10 week 17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hear Bill Belichick's speech to the players and Matthew Slater breaking down the team huddle.

Bill Belichick 1/3: "The fact that we are one of the playoff teams is part of the goal"

Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick addresses the media during his video conference call on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Kyle Van Noy: Patriots 'not done' after punching playoff ticket with Week 17 win vs. Jaguars

New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy says Patriots are "not done" after punching playoff ticket with Week 17 win vs. Jaguars.
Advertising

New England Patriots Announce Full 2021 Schedule

The Patriots announced their full 2021 season schedule tonight, in a 17-game regular season format for the first time. 

Three Patriots selected to NFL Pro Bowl

New England Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and special teams captain Matthew Slater have been selected to represent the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl.

Transformational Enhancements Coming to Gillette Stadium 2023

New construction beginning in 2022 will create the largest video board for an outdoor stadium, new hospitality and function spaces and a completely reimagined north entrance to the stadium by 2023.

Judon's Journey: From overlooked to overjoyed

Tracing Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon's path from Division II prospect to Pro Bowler, while overcoming personal heartache along the way.

Patriots Cheerleaders: Making The Squad

Watch how the New England Patriots Cheerleaders are selected. From the first auditions all the way to Week 1 of the NFL season.

New England Patriots Awarded Germany as an International Home Marketing Area Effective January 1, 2022

As part of the National Football League's International Home Marketing Area (HMA) initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and were awarded Germany as their international home market.
