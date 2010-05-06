Great American Food and Music Fest coming to Gillette Stadium

BOSTON, MA (May 6, 2010) - The Great American Food and Music Fest, a one-day event celebrating the rich traditions of classic American fare and music, will be held at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on Saturday, June 26, 2010. At the festival, legendary purveyors of classic American food, celebrity chefs and extraordinary musicians will come together at an affordable price. The event will run from noon to 10:30 p.m. www.greatamericanfoodandmusicfest.com

The Great American Food & Music Fest will feature a who's who of culinary talent including restaurateur, author and television host Paula Deen; Tom Colicchio, host of Top Chef and recent recipient of the James Beard Foundation's top honor; Pat and Gina Neely, co-owners of Neely's Bar-B-Q and hosts of Down Home with the Neelys; and Ace Of Cakes star and master baker Duff Goldman. The all-star team of chefs will be doing cooking demos that will highlight their celebrated skills as well as a few of their most prized dishes.

For serious beer and wine lovers, the festival will include a tasting area, for an additional cost, that will boast an offering of the finest American wines and beers. Wine expert and New York Times best-selling author Gary Vaynerchuk, of Wine Library TV fame will also be on hand to share his knowledge with novices and connoisseurs alike.

The culinary presentations will be highlighted by live music from New Orleans legends Buckwheat Zydeco, American Idol sixth season finalist Melinda Doolittle, Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes and Boston rock and roll legends, the Stompers.

Participating restaurants and additional talent will be announced shortly.

Tickets for the event will be available for sale beginning Saturday May 8th at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through Ticketmaster at ticketmaster.com or charge by phone 800-745-3000 and www.greatamericanfoodandmusicfest.com.

There are a number of ticket options available for the event to make it accessible to everyday food lovers without breaking the bank. Prior to the event, general admission starts at $32.50, for a limited time only. Starting May 21st tickets will be $42.50. General admission tickets will increase to $52.50 when purchased during the day of the event. Group packages are available as well as VIP ticketing, which includes private catering, unlimited food /beverages, and talent meet-and-greets. Parking is included in the price of the ticket and children under 10 are free.

For more detailed information regarding ticket options and event updates, visit the festival site www.greatamericanfoodandmusicfest.com.

The event is sponsored by Viking - Professional Performance for the Home™".